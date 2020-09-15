Coronavirus LIVE Updates: WHO Delivers Europe Death Warning as Cases Hit New High; Canada Worried About Uptick in Infections

INDIA

Event Highlights

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Europe will face a rising death toll from the coronavirus during autumn, the World Health Organization has warned as the number of daily infections around the world hit a record high. Israel is among the countries battling a new spike, announcing a three-week lockdown from Friday when people will not be allowed more than 500 metres from their homes. The announcement sparked anger. "It's unfair!" said Eti Avishai, a 64-year-old seamstress. "They didn't stop the big gatherings in synagogues, the weddings and the other events, and now I can't be with my children and grandchildren during the holidays?" The World Health Organization reported 307,930 new cases worldwide on Sunday, the highest daily figure since the beginning of the pandemic in China late last year, as global cases rapidly topped 29 million. "It's going to get tougher. In October, November, we are going to see more mortality," WHO Europe director Hans Kluge told AFP in an interview.

"Covid-19 has brought to light the weaknesses and strengths of European society. It has bluntly revealed the reality of our health systems." Kluge also said the pandemic had disrupted services for non-communicable diseases, including monitoring of diabetes, hypertension and cancer screening in 68 percent of the member states. WHO Europe's 53 members started a two-day online meeting Monday focusing on their virus response as the global death toll crossed 925,000. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the meeting by video-link: "We are by no means out of the woods." Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, watching cases rise, echoed the WHO chief's words exactly and called for vigilance. In France, the cities of Marseille and Bordeaux announced a series of measures to limit public gatherings as Covid-19 infections soar.
Sep 15, 2020 8:17 am (IST)

US Reports 193,705 Deaths from Coronavirus | The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 6,503,030 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 35,549 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 510 to 193,705.

Sep 15, 2020 8:10 am (IST)

Global Stocks Rally as Covid-19 Vaccines Lift Hope, Dollar Eases | The dollar weakened and world stock markets rallied on encouraging signs of progress in developing a COVID-19 vaccine, while several multi-billion dollar deals also helped lift the spirit of investors after the downdraft in the past two weeks. Gold jumped almost 1% as the dollar slid and bond yields were stable as investors gauge how the U.S. Federal Reserve will put its new approach to monetary policy into practice and keep its dovish stance at this week's policy meeting.

Sep 15, 2020 8:05 am (IST)

READ | Durga Puja Big Challenge amid Pandemic in Bengal, Pandals Should Be Kept Open to Allow Ventilation: CM

Mamata Banerjee said the proposals of the 'Global Advisory Board' will be discussed in detail during a meeting with puja committees on September 25.

Sep 15, 2020 7:56 am (IST)

Global Coronavirus Toll Nears 30 Million | There are nearly 30 million coronavirus cases worldwide, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker, with 29,136,553 confirmed so far. The number of deaths has passed 925,000.

Sep 15, 2020 7:52 am (IST)

Pig Pandemic Adds to German Pork Sector Pain as Exports Banned | An outbreak of African Swine Fever threatens to keep German pork locked in the European Union with China, South Korea and Japan all banning shipments, a major setback in an already challenging year for meat producers following COVID-19 outbreaks at plants.

Sep 15, 2020 7:45 am (IST)

Chinese Virologist Claims Coronavirus Was Man-Made In Wuhan’s Laboratory

Sep 15, 2020 7:40 am (IST)

Mainland China Recorded Eight New Cases | Mainland China reported eight new Covid-19 cases, down from 10 cases a day earlier, the country’s national health authority said. The National Health Commission said all new reported cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas. The commission also reported nine new asymptomatic cases, down from 39 a day earlier.

Sep 15, 2020 7:35 am (IST)

READ | Over 25 MPs from Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha Test Positive for Coronavirus on Day 1 of Parliament Session

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Secretariats had issued a detailed set of guidelines for MPs, their personal staff and parliamentary employees, stating that a Covid-19 test report is mandatory for…

Sep 15, 2020 7:35 am (IST)

No New Cases Recorded in New Zealand | New Zealand reported no new cases of Covid-19 spread in the community. The three new cases diagnosed in the country were all in travelers returning to New Zealand, all of whom are in quarantine at managed isolation facilities.

Sep 15, 2020 7:32 am (IST)

Canada's Trudeau Worried About Uptick in Virus Cases | Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned that Canada was "not out of the woods" with the coronavirus, urging citizens to be vigilant amid an uptick in virus cases nationwide. The country recorded more than 1,300 cases over the weekend -- a level not seen since early summer.

Sep 15, 2020 7:31 am (IST)

WHO Delivers Europe Death Warning as Infections Hit New High | Europe will face a rising death toll from the coronavirus during autumn, the World Health Organization warned as the number of daily infections around the world hit a record high. Israel is among the countries battling a new spike, announcing a three-week lockdown from Friday when people will not be allowed more than 500 metres from their homes. 

Sep 15, 2020 7:28 am (IST)

Odisha Hospitals Asked to Designate Min 50 % Beds for Covid Treatment | All private hospitals having bed strength of 30 or above, located in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Sambalpur, Berhampur & Rourkela Municipal Corporation limits shall mandatorily designate a minimum 50% of their general beds & 80% of ICUs for treatment of COVID19 patients, said the Odisha government. 

Image for representation (Reuters)

Millions back to school
The latest surge has sparked alarm across Europe, and revived the debate over how best to fight the rise in infections. England has limited social gatherings to no more than six people from Monday. On the other hand, millions of schoolchildren in other affected countries have returned to their classrooms for the first time in months. Italian children were among the first in Europe to see their schools closed, and some 5.6 million returned for the first time in six months on Monday. Although officials said thousands of extra classrooms had been set up, there were concerns over a lack of surgical masks for teachers and a shortage of single-seat benches.

Some southern Italian regions postponed their reopening, worried they were not properly prepared. A Vatican spokesman meanwhile said Pope Francis was being "constantly monitored" after having met with a cardinal who later tested positive. While Europe battles with rising infections, other parts of the world are tentatively easing restrictions. Saudi Arabia announced it would partially lift a six-month suspension of international flights this week. South Korea said it would ease rules in and around the capital Seoul after cases declined.

The United States eased its warning against travel to China, acknowledging that the nation had made progress against Covid-19 despite Washington's frequent criticism of its pandemic role.

Vaccine trials resume
There was also good news in Britain where regulators allowed clinical trials to resume on one of the most advanced experimental vaccines. The need for a vaccine was underlined by a study from the country's Institute for Employment Studies showing how coronavirus may cost one million jobs in Britain this year. Researchers on the joint AstraZeneca-Oxford University project, who hope to finish tests by the end of the year, had "voluntarily paused" the trial after a UK volunteer developed an unexplained illness. WHO's Kluge nonetheless urged the public not to put all their hopes on a single drug.

"I hear the whole time: 'the vaccine is going to be the end of the pandemic'. Of course not," he said. The end of the pandemic would come when communities learn to live with the disease, he stressed. And if that wasn't tough enough, the Global Preparedness Monitoring Board warned far too little is being done to prepare for future, possibly even more damaging pandemics. The independent body set up by the WHO and World Bank, decried that the crisis had revealed how little the world had focused on preparing for such disasters, despite ample warning. France on Monday cancelled Paris's biggest contemporary art fair FIAC Paris's biggest contemporary art fair, due to be held at the end of next month, because of the pandemic.

