Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Worried Over '11 Crore Pending Doses', Centre to Meet State Health Mins Today; Delhi's Positivity Rate Highest in 22 Days

Coronavirus Live Updates: After the 100 crore vaccination milestone, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya has called for a meeting with all the state health ministers at Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan on Wednesday. This is to expedite vaccinations for those with pending second dose and those who still have not taken their first dose.Read More
New Zealand’s government said Tuesday it will expand a vaccine mandate to include thousands of workers who have close contact with their customers, including employees at restaurants, bars, gyms and hair salons. The changes will mean that about 40 per cent of all New Zealand workers will need to get fully vaccinated against the coronavirus or risk losing their jobs, up from about 15 per cent previously. Speaking with reporters, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she didn’t believe the new rules were an overreach of government power.
All fully-vaccinated Australian citizens and permanent residents will be able to leave the country without a special exemption from Nov. 1, authorities said on Wednesday, as Australia eases coronavirus restrictions amid a rise in vaccination rates.
The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 7,92,784 on Tuesday with the addition of 27 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,523, an official said. The recovery count stands at 7,82,162, leaving the state with 99 active cases, he said. With 52,182 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,00,06,707, he added. An official release said 6,91,07,513 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in MP so far, including 1,36,819 on Tuesday.
The European Medicines Agency said that a booster dose of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine “can be considered” in people aged 18 and above. In a statement, the EU drug regulator said its analysis had shown that a third dose given of Moderna’s vaccine — which is usually given in a two-dose schedule — at least six months after the second dose, led to an increase in antibody levels in adults whose levels were waning. The booster dose consists of half the dose normally given to adults.
Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan expressed concerns over rising coronavirus cases and deaths registered in the state over the last 30 days to his West Bengal counterpart Narayan Swaroop Nigam. Bhushan flagged Kolkata as one of the primary districts of concern, where the daily average caseload and weekly positivity rate has been increasing in the last few weeks. This comes a day after Nigam told News18 that there is indeed an increase and all necessary steps are being taken to keep the virus from spreading further. READ MORE
Covid safety and impact on household budget by the steady rise in prices of fuel and essentials have become important criteria for people in Delhi to make decisions on festive shopping, an online survey has found. The Mood of the Consumer survey by LocalCircles, a community social media platform for people to discuss issues, showed that for 31 per cent Delhi consumers ‘budget/value’ is the top criteria for their festive season shopping this year, while for 37 per cent ‘safety’, and for 11 per cent ‘selection or range’ is the deciding factor. For 21 per cent, ‘convenience’ was the top priority.
West Bengal recorded just over 800 new Covid-19 cases for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, after registering nearly 1000 infections for a couple of days, according to the health department data. The state reported 806 new cases on Tuesday, one more than the previous day’s figure, pushing the tally to 15,88,066, while 15 fresh fatalities took the death toll to 19,081. The number of fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday and Saturday was 989 and 974 respectively.
Moderna said it will make up to 110 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine available to African countries, which local officials called a breakthrough on the world’s least vaccinated continent. The announcement said Moderna is prepared to deliver the first 15 million doses by the end of this year, with 35 million in the first quarter of 2022 and up to 60 million in the second quarter. It says “all doses are offered at Moderna’s lowest tiered price.”
The U.S. moved a step closer to expanding COVID-19 vaccinations for millions of more children as government advisers on Tuesday endorsed kid-size doses of Pfizer’s shots for 5- to 11-year-olds. “This is an age group that deserves and should have the same opportunity to be vaccinated as every other age,” said panel member Dr. Amanda Cohn of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will chair a meeting with the state health ministers today to discuss ramping up the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has asked for additional clarifications from Bharat Biotech for its Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin to conduct a final ‘risk-benefit assessment’ for Emergency Use Listing (EUL) of the vaccine. The technical advisory group will now meet on November 3 for a final assessment.
Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech had submitted EOI (Expression of Interest) to the WHO on April 19 for the vaccine’s Emergency Use Listing (EUL).
Meanwhile, amid festivities, the national capital’s Covid-19 positivity rate rises to 0.08%, which is highest in the last 22 days.
Meanwhile, the United States has moved a step closer to expanding Covid-19 vaccinations for children as a panel of government advisers on Tuesday endorsed kid-size doses of Pfizer’s shots for 5 to 11-year-olds, AP reported.
A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel voted unanimously, with one abstention, that the vaccine’s benefits in preventing COVID-19 in that age group outweigh any potential risks. While children are far less likely than older people to get severe COVID-19, ultimately many panelists decided it’s important to give parents the choice to protect their youngsters — especially those at high risk of illness or who live in places where other precautions, like masks in schools, aren’t being used.
