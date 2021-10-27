Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Worried Over '11 Crore Pending Doses', Centre to Meet State Health Mins Today; Delhi's Positivity Rate Highest in 22 Days

Read more

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has asked for additional clarifications from Bharat Biotech for its Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin to conduct a final ‘risk-benefit assessment’ for Emergency Use Listing (EUL) of the vaccine. The technical advisory group will now meet on November 3 for a final assessment.

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech had submitted EOI (Expression of Interest) to the WHO on April 19 for the vaccine’s Emergency Use Listing (EUL).

Meanwhile, amid festivities, the national capital’s Covid-19 positivity rate rises to 0.08%, which is highest in the last 22 days.

Meanwhile, the United States has moved a step closer to expanding Covid-19 vaccinations for children as a panel of government advisers on Tuesday endorsed kid-size doses of Pfizer’s shots for 5 to 11-year-olds, AP reported.

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel voted unanimously, with one abstention, that the vaccine’s benefits in preventing COVID-19 in that age group outweigh any potential risks. While children are far less likely than older people to get severe COVID-19, ultimately many panelists decided it’s important to give parents the choice to protect their youngsters — especially those at high risk of illness or who live in places where other precautions, like masks in schools, aren’t being used.

