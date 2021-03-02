india

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Harsh Vardhan Gets Covaxin, Several Ministers Inoculated
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Covax, a scheme designed to ensure poorer countries do not miss out on vaccinations, is aiming to deliver at least two billion jabs by the end of the year.

News18.com | March 02, 2021, 11:44 IST
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo became the first recipient of a coronavirus vaccine under the global Covax scheme, as US health workers prepared to distribute nearly four million doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson jab. Covax, a scheme designed to ensure poorer countries do not miss out on vaccinations, is aiming to deliver at least two billion jabs by the end of the year. Akufo-Addo received his AstraZeneca shot live on television along with his wife, while in neighbouring Ivory Coast a presidential spokesman got the country’s first jab, also part of a Covax delivery. Ivory Coast received some 504,000 doses from Covax, while Ghana got 600,000 that it will start to roll out this week.

“It is important that I set the example that this vaccine is safe by being the first to have it, so that everybody in Ghana can feel comfortable,” the president said. Colombia became the first country in the Americas to receive vaccines through Covax, with President Ivan Duque hailing the day as “a very important milestone.” World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus welcomed Covax’s progress. “It’s encouraging to see health workers in lower-income countries starting to be vaccinated, but it’s regrettable that this comes almost three months after some of the wealthiest countries started their vaccination campaigns,” he said.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi also got vaccinated on Monday — although a glitch in the online booking system meant thousands of others were turned away from hospitals nationwide. And in the United States, 3.9 million doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine are due to be delivered after it became the third jab approved by US regulators. The J&J rollout comes as a boost to President Joe Biden’s plan to beat back a virus that has killed more than half a million Americans, making the US the world’s worst-hit nation.

Mar 02, 2021 11:44 (IST)


Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan gears uup to get inoculated with covaxin at Delhi Heart & Lung Institute

Mar 02, 2021 09:27 (IST)

Toronto Vaccinates Police Officers Before Those 80 Or Above

The Ontario provincial government has said those 80 and above will start getting vaccinated in the third week of March, but some regions of the province have already started vaccinating those residents while the province sets up a website to make appointments. York region, a suburb of Toronto, has set up a website allowing for online bookings and Halton, a suburb to the west of Toronto, is also about to do so, AP reported.

Mar 02, 2021 09:17 (IST)

Coronavirus Live Updates: A total of 21,76,18,057 samples tested for COVID19, up to 1st March 2021. Of these, 7,59,283 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). 

Mar 02, 2021 08:46 (IST)


Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy along with his wife Sudha Murty took the coronavirus vaccine on Monday in the second phase of the nationwide Covid-19 inoculation drive. Murthy shared his experience in getting a covid-19 vaccine jab with Moneycontrol and said, “I took our vaccine for Covid-19 today at Narayana Hrudayala. Dr Devi Shetty’s team was extremely kind, professional, and helpful. We are very grateful to Devi and his team. We are feeling perfectly fine.” Read full story here. 

Mar 02, 2021 08:33 (IST)
Mar 02, 2021 08:10 (IST)

Coronavirus Live Updates: Just 4% of Covid research is relevant to Africa despite the continent containing close to a fifth of humanity, says study (AFP)

Mar 02, 2021 08:08 (IST)

West Bengal Reports Zero Covid-related Deaths For The First Time in Nearly a Year

No one died of the coronavirus in West Bengal in the last 24 hours a first since March 22 last year, the state Health Department said on Monday. So far, 10,268 people have died of the virus in the state, PTI reported.

Mar 02, 2021 07:57 (IST)
    

A crowd assembles outside Siddhivinayak in Mumbai to offer prayers, Covid-19 restrictions imposed | On the occasion of Ganesh Angarki Chaturthi, devotees were found gathered in outside Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati in Mumbai to offer their prayers. The Temple Trust has imposed some restrictions in the wake of rising covid-19 cases, darshan allowed only on pre-issued QR codes, no offline darshan today.

Mar 02, 2021 07:48 (IST)

Coronavirus Live Updates: India extends support to the island country of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 

Mar 02, 2021 07:43 (IST)
  

Past Covid-19 infected people have to wait for 3 months to get the vaccine, says Goa health officer | "People above 45 yrs with comorbid conditions have to submit medical certificate. Past Covid-19 positive individuals have to wait for 3 months to get the vaccine," said Health Officer, Urban Health Centre, Panaji

Mar 02, 2021 07:40 (IST)

Coronavirus Live Updates: Second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive began in Panaji yesterday

Mar 02, 2021 07:37 (IST)

People shouldn't take Covid-19 casually, warns Health Minister

“People think that everything is fine now, there is a huge decline in the number of cases in the country, there is a huge decline in fatality rates. There is no need for any complacency.”

Mar 02, 2021 07:31 (IST)

Covid Vaccination Public Rollout: 25 Lakh Beneficiaries Register on CoWin 2.0 on Day 1; 4.27 Lakh Doses Given

The health minister told CNN-News18 that the government will provide every dose that is administered in India, with people having the option of buying it in private hospitals. He said that the cost of the vaccine will be capped at Rs 150.

Mar 02, 2021 07:28 (IST)

Coronavirus Live Updates: We have started the Covid-19 vaccination drive with 12 govt hospitals and 10 private hospitals here. We are targeting 60 beneficiaries at every location. This will be increased from tomorrow, says Prem Chandra Chaudhary, Commissioner, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation to ANI. 

Mar 02, 2021 07:21 (IST)

PM Modi gets Inoculated, Joins the leagues of World Leaders Who Received Covid-19 Vaccine | As India stepped into its second phase of vaccination drive, PM Narendra Modi on Monday joined the league of global leaders who had publicly received the Covid-19 vaccine and urged people to come out for vaccination in order to fight the deadly pandemic. The PM's inoculation instilled courage in many politicians to overcome their fear and get vaccinated therefore setting an example for the citizens to follow. 

Mar 02, 2021 07:18 (IST)

Coronavirus Live Updates: Phase 2 of the Covid-19 vaccination drive is estimated to cover over 10 crore people across the country. So far, some 1.45 core people have received Covid-19 shots.

Mar 02, 2021 07:16 (IST)

Coronavirus Live Updates: The second phase of Covid-19 vaccination in India commenced on Monday, covering people over 60 and above. Even those above the age of 45 years who have comorbidities will be eligible to receive the vaccine.

Also on Monday was the latest in a string of positive news about the available vaccines: a British study showed that the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines were “highly effective” in preventing serious illness in older people, with a more than 80 percent reduction in hospitalisation. The real-world study came just hours before France reversed its decision and authorised the AstraZeneca vaccine for people over 65. Health Minister Olivier Veran said the vaccine would be extended to those between 65-75 with comorbidities. Germany is also believed to be reconsidering its refusal to authorise the vaccine for the elderly over earlier concerns over its efficacy.

Despite the promising signs from vaccines, the WHO’s emergencies director Michael Ryan said it was “unrealistic to think that we’re going to finish with this virus by the end of the year”. “But I think what we can finish with, if we’re smart, is the hospitalisations, the deaths and the tragedy associated with this pandemic,” he added. He pointed out that global new case numbers increased last week after six consecutive weeks of decline.

Vaccines are seen as crucial to returning the world to normality and healing the economy after a pandemic that has claimed more than 2.5 million lives across the globe. More than 224 million doses have been administered worldwide, according to national data compiled by AFP, with the Philippines among the latest countries to launch a rollout on Monday. A new row is brewing over a call led by India and South Africa for intellectual property rights to the vaccines to be waived. Backed by dozens of governments from Argentina to Bangladesh, they argue that this would boost production and ultimately bring the pandemic to a swifter end.

