Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Worst is Yet to Come, Says WHO as it Warns Pandemic Not Even Close to Being Over; India Set for Unlock 2.0

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Six months on from the novel coronavirus outbreak, the WHO said Monday it was sending a team to China to work towards finding the source as it warned the pandemic was far from over. And the World Health Organization warned that in an atmosphere of global division and politicisation of the COVID-19 crisis, it feared the worst was yet to come. The UN health agency lamented the "very tragic" milestones of 500,000 deaths and 10 million confirmed infections being reached, just as it marks on Tuesday six months since it was first informed of the outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan.
The WHO is sending a team to China next week in connection with the search for the origin of the virus that sparked the global pandemic. The organisation has been pressing China since early May to invite in its experts to help investigate the animal origins of the coronavirus. "We can fight the virus better when we know everything about the virus, including how it started," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual press conference. "We will be sending a team next week to China to prepare for that and we hope that that will lead into understanding how the virus started."
Jun 30, 2020 8:00 am (IST)
'Save lives strategy' by the BMC in Mumbai hospitals to reduce mortality rate:
1. Total accountability and adoption of every case in moderate severe and critical category
2. Mandatory twice a day meeting on video or telephone on every case of seniors and juniors
3. Total team work of doctors nurses and all health care workers
4. Full supportive care
5. Protocol and check boxes on every paper for adherence so nothing is missed
6. Lot of deaths occur as patients remove oxygen to go to toilet strain and collapse especially between 1 am to 5 am so every bed should have a bedpan and 4 beds have a commode (also cardboard bedpans can be used) and servants must cooperate
7. Ensure supply of medicines like antivirals, steroid and plasma are there and used
8. Zero delay time ticker and video surveillance on every case by head of unit and head of institution
9. Detailed death audit of every death and every video to be forensically audited
Jun 30, 2020 7:57 am (IST)
Gilead Prices Remdesivir at $2,340 Per Patient | Gilead Sciences Inc prices its Covid-19 antiviral remdesivir at $2,340 (nearly Rs 1,76,630) per patient for wealthier nations and agrees to send nearly all of its supply of the drug to the United States over the next three months. The price tag is slightly below the range of $2,520 to $2,800 suggested last week by U.S. drug pricing research group the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) after British researchers said they found that the cheap, widely available steroid dexamethasone significantly reduced mortality among severely ill COVID-19 patients.
A senior official said, the COVID facility has been started with 45 beds, and five ICU beds, besides 84 isolation beds.
Jun 30, 2020 7:32 am (IST)
PM Modi to Address at 4 PM | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 4 pm and disucss the ongoing Covid-19 situation.
Image for representation (Reuters)
He did not specify the make-up of the team, nor what specifically their mission would consist of. Scientists believe the virus jumped from animals to humans, possibly from a market in Wuhan selling exotic animals for meat.
'We fear the worst'
"Six months ago, none of us could have imagined how our world -- and our lives -- would be thrown into turmoil by this new virus," said Tedros. "We all want this to be over. We all want to get on with our lives. But the hard reality is this is not even close to being over.
"Globally the pandemic is actually speeding up. We're all in this together, and we're all in this for the long haul. We have already lost so much -- but we cannot lose hope."
Tedros also said that the pandemic had brought out the best and worst humanity, citing acts of kindness and solidarity, but also misinformation and the politicisation of the virus. Unless international unity replaces fractious division, "the worst is yet to come. I'm sorry to say that," he said. "With this kind of environment and condition, we fear the worst."
While the world races to find safe and effective vaccines and therapeutics against COVID-19, Tedros said countries such as South Korea had shown that the virus could be successfully suppressed and controlled without them. He said governments needed to be "serious" about measures such as contact tracing, and citizens had to take responsibility for personal steps such as maintaining hand hygiene.
Reflecting on the global death toll and infection numbers, Tedros said: "Still, this could have been prevented through the tools we have at hand." He added: "The critical question that all countries will face in the coming months is how to live with this virus. That is the new normal."