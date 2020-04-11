Take the pledge to vote

Coronavirus Lockdown Extended in Telangana Till April 30

"It will be implemented in a tough manner," Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao told media.

PTI

Updated:April 11, 2020, 10:35 PM IST
Coronavirus Lockdown Extended in Telangana Till April 30
People line up to buy grocery during lockdown as a precautionary measure against COVID-19 in Hyderabad, Telangana. (AP Photo)

Hyderabad: The Telangana cabinet on Saturday extended the lockdown in the state till April 30. "The state cabinet decided to continue the lockdown in the state till April 30.

It will be implemented in a tough manner," Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao told reporters after a cabinet meeting Rao has already favoured extending the lockdown in the country beyond April 30, saying this step is the only weapon in the country to effectively check the spread of COVID-19.

