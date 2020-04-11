Coronavirus Lockdown Extended in Telangana Till April 30

Hyderabad: The Telangana cabinet on Saturday extended the lockdown in the state till April 30. "The state cabinet decided to continue the lockdown in the state till April 30.

It will be implemented in a tough manner," Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao told reporters after a cabinet meeting Rao has already favoured extending the lockdown in the country beyond April 30, saying this step is the only weapon in the country to effectively check the spread of COVID-19.

