Coronavirus Lockdown : In Aurangabad,Odd-even Formula For Essential Shops
Aurangabad, the biggest city in Marathwada region, has reported about 350 coronavirus positive cases so far.
Representative image. (Photo: PTI)
Aurangabad: In a bid to check the spread of coronavirus and avoid crowding of markets, police have implemented the alternate-day formula for functioning of the shops selling essential items till May 17 in Maharashtra's Aurangabad, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.
The extended coronavirus-induced lockdown is scheduled to remain in force till May 17. As per the arrangement, fair price shops will now remain open on odd dates and the shops selling grocery and other essential items will function on even dates, he said.
Aurangabad, the biggest city in Marathwada region, has reported about 350 coronavirus positive cases so far.
"The timing during which the shops are allowed to remain open has been extended by two hours till 1 pm from the previous timing of 7 am to 11 am every alternate day," said Assistant Commissioner of Police Nagnath Kode in a release.
Facilities providing medical care, medical shops, permitted industrial units, dairies and petrol pumps will remain open as per the regulations announced earlier, it stated.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Old Pic of Tamannaah Bhatia with Pakistani Cricketer Abdul Razzak in a Jewellery Shop Goes Viral
- We Have All Seen Many a 'Bois Locker Room' But Here's a Shocker: We Weren't Asking For It
- Aarogya Setu Developers Allay Concerns as Ethical Hacker Points Out Flaws in Contact Tracing App
- We Need to Prove Someone Wrong: David Warner on Similarities With Virat Kohli
- Apple WWDC Will be Virtual This Year, But we Will Still Get a First Peek at iOS 14 And More