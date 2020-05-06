Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

Coronavirus Lockdown : In Aurangabad,Odd-even Formula For Essential Shops

Aurangabad, the biggest city in Marathwada region, has reported about 350 coronavirus positive cases so far.

PTI

Updated:May 6, 2020, 3:53 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Coronavirus Lockdown : In Aurangabad,Odd-even Formula For Essential Shops
Representative image. (Photo: PTI)

Aurangabad: In a bid to check the spread of coronavirus and avoid crowding of markets, police have implemented the alternate-day formula for functioning of the shops selling essential items till May 17 in Maharashtra's Aurangabad, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

The extended coronavirus-induced lockdown is scheduled to remain in force till May 17. As per the arrangement, fair price shops will now remain open on odd dates and the shops selling grocery and other essential items will function on even dates, he said.

Aurangabad, the biggest city in Marathwada region, has reported about 350 coronavirus positive cases so far.

"The timing during which the shops are allowed to remain open has been extended by two hours till 1 pm from the previous timing of 7 am to 11 am every alternate day," said Assistant Commissioner of Police Nagnath Kode in a release.

Facilities providing medical care, medical shops, permitted industrial units, dairies and petrol pumps will remain open as per the regulations announced earlier, it stated.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    33,514

    +1,547*  

  • Total Confirmed

    49,391

    +2,680*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    14,183

    +1,022*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,694

    +111*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 06 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,207,221

    +42,618*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,663,911

    +79,737*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,199,389

    +31,398*  

  • Total DEATHS

    257,301

    +5,721*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres