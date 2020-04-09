Coronavirus Lockdown: Mother Travels 1,400 Km to Bring Back Son Stranded away from Home

Hyderabad: Even amid the national lockdown, a mother travelled 1,400 kilometres to bring back her son stranded at Rahmatabad in Nellore district.

Rejiya Begum, a 50-year-old teacher and mother of two, travelled from Bodha town in Telangana's Nizamabad district to Rahmatabad to bring back her younger child, Nizamuddin, who had gone to Nellore with his friend on March 12 to look after the latter's ailing father. However, he had to remain there after the lockdown was imposed.

Begum then met local police officials and got a travel permit for her journey starting April 6. She returned home with her son two days later.

Begum said she spoke to Bodhan Assistant Commissioner of Police Jaipal Reddy and explained the situation. "He provided a travel permission letter to allow me to travel during the lockdown," she said.

