Coronavirus Lockdown: Policemen Who Thrashed 2 Resident Doctors in Bhopal Removed from Duty

Bhopal: Two resident doctors of AIIMS Bhopal have accused a few policemen of thrashing them when they were returning home after duty on Wednesday. While one of the doctors suffered a fracture in his hand, his woman colleague suffered an injury to her leg.

Dr Rituparna and Dr Yuvraj, postgraduate students of Forensic Medicine Department, were on their way back home at at 6.30pm on Wednesday when they were stopped by a few policemen, leading to an argument.

The policemen demanded why they were outside when a lockdown was in place and allegedly refused to listen even when the two produced their identification cards.

The doctors, who claimed they were hit with sticks, reported the matter to their seniors and the department and lodged a complaint with the 'Dial 100' service of the police.

The Resident Doctors’ Association also wrote to the AIIMS director and later the institute lodged a police complaint.

Taking cognizance of the matter, Bhopal Superintendent of Police (South) removed the policemen concerned from the area and attached them to the police line.

Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath criticised the assault on doctors, describing the incident as "highly shameful". He has demanded that the state government punish the guilty and ensure that such incidents aren’t repeated again.

