Coronavirus: Lockdown Restrictions in India May Extend Till September, Says Study

The ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in the country may be extended till the middle of September, according to a new study by American consulting firm Boston Consulting Group (BCG). Moneycontrol on Friday quoted the report as saying that India will most likely begin to lift the nationwide lockdown only between the fourth week of June and the second week of September.

The delay in lifting of the restrictions could be a result of the challenges posed by the preparation of the country's healthcare sector and the record of public policy effectiveness, said the study. It also suggested that India is likely to witness a peak in the number of COVID-19 cases by the third week of June.

The Narendra Modi-led BJP government announced a nationwide lockdown on March 24, in line with similar restrictions imposed by other countries such as the United Kingdom, Poland and Colombia.

As of April 3, the number of coronavirus cases in the country crossed the 2,300-mark, while the death toll stood at 56.

