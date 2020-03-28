Coronavirus Lockdown: Truck Mows Down 4 Labourers Returning Home Near Mumbai, 3 Injured

Mumbai: Four labourers were killed on the spot while three were grievously injured when they were knocked down by a truck in Virar on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway around 3 am on Saturday, a report in Hindustan Times said.

The Virar police have seized the truck but the driver managed to run away, said Assistant Police Inspector Ranjitsinh Pardeshi of Mandvi police check post said.

A group of seven labourers were on their way to their villages in Rajasthan on foot when the Gujarat police turned them away on Friday night at Bhilad (Gujarat-Maharashtra border) and the group decided to return to their shanties in Vasai.

Police have been able to identify two of the deceased as one Kalpesh Joshi (32)and Mayank Bhatt (34) while the identity of others is yet to be ascertained. Of the three admitted to hospital, the condition of one is serious, police said.

The seven were among thousands of daily wage labourers who were rendered jobless by the 21-day lockdown imposed across the country to check the spread of coronavirus.

Highway authorities had turned off street lights on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway and the area where the accident took place was in total darkness, police said.

For many construction site labourers from Gujarat and Rajasthan, the only choice left after the lockdown has been to walk back to their villages in the absence of any transport.

Maharashtra continues to have the highest number of Covid-19 infected people at 159 while the total number of infections in the country has crossed 800.

