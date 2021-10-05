Coronavirus LIVE Updates: WHO Expert Panel on Vaccines to Meet Today, Covaxin Authorisation on Agenda

Read more

Top health experts say the approval of the vaccine shouldn’t be delayed after reviewing the data this month. India’s indigenously-developed vaccine, Covaxin against Covid-19, has so far not received the much-coveted emergency use approval from the World Health Organization (WHO) but is likely to do so soon.

Till now, the World Health Organization has only included six Covid-19 vaccine candidates in its EUL. These are the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the Johnson and Johnson (J&J) vaccine, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine which is being manufactured as Covishieldby the Serum Institute of India, the Moderna jab and the Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines.

The Supreme Court Monday said no state shall deny the ex-gratia compensation of Rs 50,000 to the next of kin of the deceased due to Covid-19 solely on the ground that death certificate does not mention the virus as the cause of death. The ex-gratia compensation is to be disbursed within 30 days from the date of submitting the application to the concerned District Disaster Management Authority/District Administration along with the proof of the death of the deceased due to Covid-19 and the cause of death being certified as “Died due to Covid-19”, the apex court said.

