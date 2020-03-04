Coronavirus: Market Associations of Sarojini Nagar, CP Among Others to Distribute Masks to Customers

New Delhi: Amid coronavirus scare, several market associations here are planning to procure masks and distribute them to customers when they come to shop in their areas.

Ashok Randhawa, president of the Sarojini Nagar mini market traders' association, said they will also put up banners in the market informing people about various precautions to be taken in the wake of the current situation.

"We will be distributing masks to customers who visit the market. We are planning to procure 1,000 to 2,000 masks in the next few days and will be distributing them to customers.

"We will also be making arrangements for hand sanitiser so that when customers enter shops, they can use them," he told PTI.

Randhawa also opined that the government should take steps to address coronavirus scare in market areas since these are places that witness large gatherings.

Atul Bhargava of the New Delhi Traders' Association (NDTA), under which the Connaught Place market comes, said he has been creating awareness among traders of the market by sending messages on two WhatsApp groups of their association.

"We had also discussed about coronavirus scare in our executive committee meeting and I have been sending messages on dos and don'ts to create awareness," he said.

The Khan Market sees a high footfall of foreign tourists. Sanjeev Mehra of the Khan Market Traders' Association said the tourists visiting the market themselves are quite aware and can be seen wearing masks.

Vijay Singh, chairman of Ghazipur flower market said, "We have informed about the dos and don'ts regarding coronavirus to various owners. We are also analysing whether flowers are imported from the affected countries to the market."

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday said 28 positive cases of coronavirus have been detected so far in India and announced that all international flights and passengers will now have to undergo screening, and not just the 12 countries listed earlier.

Giving a break-up of those who have tested positive for the virus, the minister said out of the total 28 COVID-19 cases in India, one person is from Delhi, six of his relatives in Agra, 16 Italians and their Indian driver, one in Telangana and the three earlier cases in Kerala.

