Coronavirus: Medical Samples of 104 Out of 406 at Delhi's ITBP Camp Test Negative

New Delhi: Medical samples of 104 people out of 406 staying at the Chhawla Camp facility of Indo Tibetan Police Force (ITBP) were found to be negative for Coronavirus, an ITBP spokesperson said. The medical samples were tested at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi.

Samples of the remaining 302 people at the camp will be tested at National Institute of Virology, Pune, the spokesperson added.

Of the 656 people brought back from Wuhan by a special flight, 406 were housed at the Chhawla camp facility. This included seven citizens from Maldives and one from Bangladesh.

On Tuesday, five people from the Chhawla camp were shifted to Safdarjung Hospital as a precautionary measure. They are now stable but two of them were moved to AIIMS for hypertension, which is not related to the Coronavirus infection.

"Periodical check-ups are being done as per medical protocol. We are providing adequate food, bedding and other basic requirements. Sufficient amount of medicines are also kept at the centre. For recreation, we have brought indoor games and board games such as carom, ludo, chess and table tennis," said Vivek Pandey, spokesperson for ITBP.

"People are also updating themselves with news and information with the Wi Fi facility available at the Centre. We have also kept four isolation wards and four critical care life support ambulances ready for emergency," Pandey added.

