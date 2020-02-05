Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Maruti Suzuki
News18 » India
1-min read

Coronavirus: Medical Samples of 104 Out of 406 at Delhi's ITBP Camp Test Negative

Samples of the remaining 302 people at the camp will be tested at National Institute of Virology, Pune.

News18.com

Updated:February 5, 2020, 8:26 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Coronavirus: Medical Samples of 104 Out of 406 at Delhi's ITBP Camp Test Negative
People relaxing at an ITBP camp in Delhi.

New Delhi: Medical samples of 104 people out of 406 staying at the Chhawla Camp facility of Indo Tibetan Police Force (ITBP) were found to be negative for Coronavirus, an ITBP spokesperson said. The medical samples were tested at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi.

Samples of the remaining 302 people at the camp will be tested at National Institute of Virology, Pune, the spokesperson added.

Of the 656 people brought back from Wuhan by a special flight, 406 were housed at the Chhawla camp facility. This included seven citizens from Maldives and one from Bangladesh.

On Tuesday, five people from the Chhawla camp were shifted to Safdarjung Hospital as a precautionary measure. They are now stable but two of them were moved to AIIMS for hypertension, which is not related to the Coronavirus infection.

"Periodical check-ups are being done as per medical protocol. We are providing adequate food, bedding and other basic requirements. Sufficient amount of medicines are also kept at the centre. For recreation, we have brought indoor games and board games such as carom, ludo, chess and table tennis," said Vivek Pandey, spokesperson for ITBP.

"People are also updating themselves with news and information with the Wi Fi facility available at the Centre. We have also kept four isolation wards and four critical care life support ambulances ready for emergency," Pandey added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram