Coronavirus: MHA Directs States to Take Action Against Those Harassing People From Northeast
The ministry's communication comes a day after a woman from Manipur alleged that an unidentified man spat on her and called her "corona" in northwest Delhi's Vijay Nagar area.
Image for Representation.
New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry has asked all states to take action against those who harass people from the Northeast by linking them with the novel coronavirus.
It said such incidents are racially discriminatory and painful to the victims.
The ministry's communication comes a day after a woman from Manipur alleged that an unidentified man spat on her and called her "corona" in northwest Delhi's Vijay Nagar area.
In a letter to chief secretaries of all states and Union territories, the ministry said it had come to its notice that people from the Northeast have been facing harassment after the occurrence of the deadly COVID-19 in the country.
There have been cases where people, including athletes and sportspersons, from the Northeast have been harassed by linking them to COVID-19.
"This is racially discriminatory, inconvenient and painful to them. It is requested that all law enforcing agencies in your State/UT may be sensitised to take appropriate action in cases of harassment when these are reported," it said.
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' Winner Aanchal Khurana Explains Why She Fought With Shehnaaz Gill
- #StayHome: Pay Digital, You Don’t Know if Your Cash is Infected by Coronavirus
- Often Mocked, Air India Has Proved Its Worth During Coronavirus Crisis
- NASA Scientist's Tips on Dealing with Solitude as We Stay Home During COVID-19
- Loss of Smell and Taste is Definitely One of the Symptoms: NBA's Rudy Gobert Details Coronavirus Effects