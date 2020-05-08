INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Coronavirus: Migrant Worker Found Dead in Quarantine Centre in Odisha

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

A police team rushed to the quarantine centre and launched an inquiry into the death of the migrant worker while the body was sent for post-mortem.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 8, 2020, 9:01 PM IST
Share this:

Berhampur (Odisha): A 40-year-old migrant worker was on Friday found dead in a quarantine centre in Ganjam district where he was lodged after returning from Surat in Gujarat, a police official said.

The deceased was kept at the quarantine centre set up at Dhunkapada high school in Polasara block since Tuesday after he arrived from Surat in a train, Ganjam Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Rai said.

A police team rushed to the quarantine centre and launched an inquiry into the death of the migrant worker while the body was sent for post-mortem.

The exact cause of the death will be known only after getting the post-mortem report, said the SP.

Polsara MLA Srikant Sahu visited the house of the deceased and also held discussion with officials about the incident.

Covid-19 positive cases have been found among migrant workers who have returned to the district from Surat, officials said.

At least 43 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the district on Friday, officials said.

Migrant workers from Odisha, who were stranded in Surat city due to the lockdown, have been returning to the eastern state by buses and trains after the Centre allowed their movement.

Nearly three lakh Odia workers mostly from Ganjam district are engaged in diamond cutting, textiles and other works in Surat.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading