donald trump india visit
News18 » India
1-min read

Mum Airport Starts Screening Passengers Coming from Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam & Nepal for Coronavirus

Health counters have been set up and thermal scanners installed at the pre-immigration area for the arriving passengers, the Mumbai airports authorities said in the statement.

PTI

Updated:February 22, 2020, 10:09 PM IST
Mum Airport Starts Screening Passengers Coming from Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam & Nepal for Coronavirus
Representative image

Mumbai: The Mumbai airport on Saturday said it has started screening passengers arriving from Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam and Nepal for coronavirus in compliance with the central government's directives.

The Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), which is the joint venture company managing and operating the city airport, said it is already screening passengers from China, Honk Kong, Singapore, Thailand and South Korea.

Abiding by the recent directive issued by the central government, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has started screening passengers flying from Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam and Nepal to Mumbai as well for the coronavirus infection, the airport said in a statement.

The Ministry of Health has tightened screenings and has issued an advisory requiring all passengers arriving from these countries to undergo screening for the infection, it said.

Health counters have been set up and thermal scanners installed at the pre-immigration area for the arriving passengers by the Airport Health Organisation, the MIAL said in the statement.

Besides, the airport has ensured that alert messages are placed strategically across the terminal and that airlines have been sensitised and informed to follow the instructions of the government, it added.

