Coronavirus: Mumbai Civic Body Begins Fining People Rs 1,000 For Not Wearing Masks

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has begun fining people Rs 1,000 for not wearing masks after it was made mandatory through a circular issued on April 8, a senior official said on Monday.

However, figures of the number of people fined so far are unavailable currently and were being compiled, said a BMC spokesperson.

Several purported fine receipts are circulating on social media though.

"The BMC's Market and Establishment department has set up teams in all wards to fine those not wearing masks Rs 1,000," he added.

The action against those not wearing masks while venturing out during the lockdown for the coronavirus outbreak is being taken under section 188 of the IPC for disobedience to official order, officials said.

