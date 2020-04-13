Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Coronavirus: Mumbai Civic Body Begins Fining People Rs 1,000 For Not Wearing Masks

Figures of the number of people fined so far are unavailable currently and are being compiled, said a BMC spokesperson.

PTI

Updated:April 13, 2020, 8:12 PM IST
Coronavirus: Mumbai Civic Body Begins Fining People Rs 1,000 For Not Wearing Masks
A man wearing face mask as a precaution against COVID-19 shops at a vegetable market in Hyderabad. (AP Photo)

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has begun fining people Rs 1,000 for not wearing masks after it was made mandatory through a circular issued on April 8, a senior official said on Monday.

However, figures of the number of people fined so far are unavailable currently and were being compiled, said a BMC spokesperson.

Several purported fine receipts are circulating on social media though.

"The BMC's Market and Establishment department has set up teams in all wards to fine those not wearing masks Rs 1,000," he added.

The action against those not wearing masks while venturing out during the lockdown for the coronavirus outbreak is being taken under section 188 of the IPC for disobedience to official order, officials said.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

