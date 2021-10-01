Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Residential College Near Bengaluru Shut After 60 Students Test +ve; At 5, Delhi Reports Lowest Deaths Since March 2020

Live now
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: A residential college outside of Bengaluru has been shut after 60 students tested positive for Covid-19. “We tested 195 students after one of them got fever. Results showed that 60 of them had Covid. The results of the remaining are yet to come,” District Health Officer of Bengaluru Urban district, G Srinivas told the media on Wednesday. While 59... Read More
In a bid to speed up Covid-19 vaccination drive in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits, the civic authorities Thursday decided to establish block and lane-level vaccination centers. These vaccination centres, according to Special Commissioner (Health) D Randeep, will begin functioning from October 4.
Delhi saw only five deaths from the coronavirus disease in September, the least in a month since March 2020, when the pandemic broke, a number that highlights the near-return-to-normalcy of a region battered by the most recent wave of the viral infection in April and May.In Delhi, no Covid-19 deaths were registered in 26 days last month.
The city added one death each on September 7, 16 and 17, and logged two on September 28. That would make its seven-day average of deaths 0.28.
