Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Residential College Near Bengaluru Shut After 60 Students Test +ve; At 5, Delhi Reports Lowest Deaths Since March 2020

Read more

students are asymptomatic and quarantined, the student with high fever has been admitted to the Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital. “We have shut the college for the time being,” Srinivas said. According to Health Department officials, there were 485 students in the hostel, while the college has 22 teachers and 35 other staff. Following the Covid-19 positive cases, disinfectants have been sprayed in the hostel and the classrooms, they added.

Delhi saw only five deaths from the coronavirus disease in September, the least in a month since March 2020, when the pandemic broke, a number that highlights the near-return-to-normalcy of a region battered by the most recent wave of the viral infection in April and May.In Delhi, no Covid-19 deaths were registered in 26 days last month.

The city added one death each on September 7, 16 and 17, and logged two on September 28. That would make its seven-day average of deaths 0.28.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.