Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reports 18,346 Covid cases in the Last 24 Hrs; Maharashtra Records Lowest Infections in 8 Months

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: An expert panel of the global health body is meeting on Tuesday, October 5, to decide on Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin getting the Emergency Use Listing (EUL) authorization, according to documents detailing the committee’s agenda for the meeting and the assessment status of pending applications for vaccine candidates. Read More
18,346 New Cases in the last 24 hours
Maharashtra on Monday registered 2,026 fresh Covid-19 infections, lowest in eight months, taking the tally to 6,562,514. This is Maharashtra’s lowest single-day count since February 2, when it logged 1,927 new Covid cases. On Monday, Maharashtra also reported 26 deaths caused by the disease. Mumbai, meanwhile, reported 339 new cases, taking the city’s tally to 745,652, as per official data.
ICMR’s Drone Response & Outreach in North East (i-Drone)-drone-based vaccine delivery was launched in Manipur, yesterday. “Due to difficult terrain, transportation becomes a challenge here. Ours is the first state under this project,” Dr NS Singh,National Health Mission, Manipur pic.twitter.com/lgBDOal5GK
— ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2021
Kerala, which is showing a decline in daily fresh cases after crossing the 30,000 mark post-Onam festival in August, on Monday logged less than 10,000 cases 8,850 to be exact and 149 deaths, taking the caseload to 47,29,083 and the toll to 25,526.
The government on Monday announced imposing export curbs on syringes with immediate effect, a move aimed at discouraging outbound shipments of the product in view of the present Covid-19 pandemic situation. The directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) in a notification said it has moved syringes export in the restricted category, under which an exporter has to seek a licence or government permission for the shipments.
The national capital reported 34 fresh Covid-19 cases in a day, while the positivity rate stood at 0.10 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here on Monday. No new deaths were reported in the city, the data showed.Delhi has recorded only one death due to coronavirus so far in October. Last month, five people succumbed to the infection.
The work is on. It is going on smoothly. Now, there is no shortage of vaccines too. Mumbai is safe. We do not see a third wave (of the Covid-19) coming, Sakhare said. A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni was hearing public interest litigation filed by advocates Dhruti Kapadia and Kunal Tiwari earlier this year, seeking a direction to both the Union and Maharashtra governments to start door-to-door vaccination for senior citizens aged 75 and above, specially-abled people and those who are bed-ridden. READ FULL STORY HERE
India’s indigenously-developed vaccine, Covaxin against Covid-19, has so far not received the much-coveted emergency use approval from the World Health Organization (WHO) but is likely to do so soon.
Till now, the World Health Organization has only included six Covid-19 vaccine candidates in its EUL. These are the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the Johnson and Johnson (J&J) vaccine, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine which is being manufactured as Covishieldby the Serum Institute of India, the Moderna jab and the Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines.
The Supreme Court Monday said no state shall deny the ex-gratia compensation of Rs 50,000 to the next of kin of the deceased due to Covid-19 solely on the ground that death certificate does not mention the virus as the cause of death. The ex-gratia compensation is to be disbursed within 30 days from the date of submitting the application to the concerned District Disaster Management Authority/District Administration along with the proof of the death of the deceased due to Covid-19 and the cause of death being certified as “Died due to Covid-19”, the apex court said.
