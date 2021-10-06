Coronavirus LIVE Updates: SII Aims To Include Kids Aged 2-6 in Vax Trials; Durga Puja Organizers Cut Short Budget to Support Covid Orphans

Read more

The Covishield maker aims to scale the paediatric trial further by including kids in the two to six years age bracket in the trial’s immediate next phase. “According to the trial design, we expand the trial after ensuring the vaccine safety in 100 children from each group in the reverse order of age. We aim to include kids in the 2-6 years age bracket within a month, once the vaccine safety is confirmed in 100 kids in the 7 to 11 years age group,” said a trial investigator.

Ahead of the Puja in Bengal, multiple organizers are cutting short their lavish budgets to support children who have lost one or both parents due to covid.

As per government data in Bengal, there are 308 recorded orphans whose both parents had died of Covid-19 till August 26, two of whom were abandoned and are now growing up in a government-sponsored home. There are 6,270 more children whose father or mother has died of the infection during this period.

