  Coronavirus LIVE Updates: SII Aims To Include Kids Aged 2-6 in Vax Trials; Durga Puja Organizers Cut Short Budget to Support Covid Orphans

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: SII Aims To Include Kids Aged 2-6 in Vax Trials; Durga Puja Organizers Cut Short Budget to Support Covid Orphans

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Ahead of the Puja in Bengal, multiple organizers are cutting short their lavish budgets to support children who have lost one or both parents due to covid

News18.com | October 06, 2021, 08:26 IST
Covid-19

Coronavirus LIVE Updates:  The Serum Institute of India is said to have expanded Covovax's paediatric trial in seven to 11 years age bracket across 10 sites in India, including Pune. The phase 2 and 3 paediatric trials of Covovax that kicked off in August would have a total of 920 children,  460 in 12 to 17 years, 230 in 7 to 11 years and another 230 in 2 to 6 years age groups.

Key Events

Oct 06, 2021 08:12 IST

Siddhivinayak Temple To Reopen Tomorrow For Devotees

Oct 06, 2021 07:50 IST

Kolkata Metro Services To Ply Till 11pm Amid Festive Season

Oct 06, 2021 07:43 IST

WHO to Finalise Nod to Covaxin Next Week, Health Body Currently ‘Reviewing Additional Data’

The World Health Organisation on Tuesday said a decision on the Emergency Use Listing (EUL) of India’s home-grown coronavirus vaccine, Covaxin, will be finalised next week when the health watchdog and an independent group of experts will meet to carry out an assessment of the risks and benefits of the jab.

Oct 06, 2021 07:32 IST

Anganwadi Workers to Get PMGKY Health Cover of Rs 50 Lakh on Covid-19 Duty

The central government has decided that Anganwadi workers would also be covered under the insurance scheme of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana with an insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh. As per the information available with the Ministry of Women and Child Development, the nodal ministry for Anganwadi workers, there are 13,00,029 Anganwadi workers and 11,79000 Anganwadi helpers and those who aided with Covid-19 related duties will be brought under the insurance cover. READ MORE 

Oct 06, 2021 07:26 IST

Durga Puja Organizers Cut Short Budget to Support Covid Orphans

As per government data in Bengal, there are 308 recorded orphans whose both parents had died of Covid-19 till August 26, two of whom were abandoned and are now growing up in a government-sponsored home. There are 6,270 more children whose father or mother has died of the infection during this period.

Oct 06, 2021 07:23 IST

SII Aims to Include Children Aged 2-6 in Vax Trials in a Month

SII Aims to Include Children Aged 2-6 in Vax Trials in a Month

The Serum Institute of India is said to have expanded Covovax's paediatric trial in seven to 11 years age bracket across 10 sites in India, including Pune, after ensuring vaccine safety in adolescents. The Covishield maker aims to scale the paediatric trial further by including kids in the two to six years age-bracket in the trial's immediate next phase.

The Covishield maker aims to scale the paediatric trial further by including kids in the two to six years age bracket in the trial’s immediate next phase. “According to the trial design, we expand the trial after ensuring the vaccine safety in 100 children from each group in the reverse order of age. We aim to include kids in the 2-6 years age bracket within a month, once the vaccine safety is confirmed in 100 kids in the 7 to 11 years age group,” said a trial investigator.

Ahead of the Puja in Bengal, multiple organizers are cutting short their lavish budgets to support children who have lost one or both parents due to covid.
As per government data in Bengal, there are 308 recorded orphans whose both parents had died of Covid-19 till August 26, two of whom were abandoned and are now growing up in a government-sponsored home. There are 6,270 more children whose father or mother has died of the infection during this period.

