Coronavirus LIVE Updates: SII Aims To Include Kids Aged 2-6 in Vax Trials; Durga Puja Organizers Cut Short Budget to Support Covid Orphans

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The Serum Institute of India is said to have expanded Covovax’s paediatric trial in seven to 11 years age bracket across 10 sites in India, including Pune. The phase 2 and 3 paediatric trials of Covovax that kicked off in August would have a total of 920 children, 460 in 12 to 17 years, 230 in 7 to 11 years and another 230 in 2 to 6 years age groups. Read More
Mumbai | Siddhivinayak temple to reopen tomorrow- 7th October for devotees. All devotees will be allowed only through pre-booking QR codes on Temple Trust’s app. Only 250 devotees to be issued QR codes every hour for darshan: Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple Trust
In view of the festive season, metro services will ply till 11 pm. For crowd management, more frequency of trains in the evening with one metro running every 6 minutes. Secondly, RPF & station staff will manage crowd: Manoj Joshi, Chairman, Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation (05.10) pic.twitter.com/hY1T9JL94I
The World Health Organisation on Tuesday said a decision on the Emergency Use Listing (EUL) of India’s home-grown coronavirus vaccine, Covaxin, will be finalised next week when the health watchdog and an independent group of experts will meet to carry out an assessment of the risks and benefits of the jab.
The central government has decided that Anganwadi workers would also be covered under the insurance scheme of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana with an insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh. As per the information available with the Ministry of Women and Child Development, the nodal ministry for Anganwadi workers, there are 13,00,029 Anganwadi workers and 11,79000 Anganwadi helpers and those who aided with Covid-19 related duties will be brought under the insurance cover. READ MORE
As per government data in Bengal, there are 308 recorded orphans whose both parents had died of Covid-19 till August 26, two of whom were abandoned and are now growing up in a government-sponsored home. There are 6,270 more children whose father or mother has died of the infection during this period.
The Serum Institute of India is said to have expanded Covovax’s paediatric trial in seven to 11 years age bracket across 10 sites in India, including Pune, after ensuring vaccine safety in adolescents. The Covishield maker aims to scale the paediatric trial further by including kids in the two to six years age-bracket in the trial’s immediate next phase.
Ahead of the Puja in Bengal, multiple organizers are cutting short their lavish budgets to support children who have lost one or both parents due to covid.
