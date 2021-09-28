Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Covid Cases Drop Below 3 Lakh in 6 Months; Kerala Accounts for 55% of India's Tally

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: A steady slowdown in the country has brought the number of active cases below the 3-lakh mark for the first time in six months. There has been a gradual decline in Kerala as well, with the daily count of cases below 20,000 for 10 days now. Over the last two weeks, active cases in the state have fallen from over 2 lakh to about 1.63 lakh. Kerala still accounts for about 55 percent of all active cases in the country, though.

India recorded its lowest number of daily Covid-19 cases in over 200 days. India’s Covid case count on Monday was just over 19,860. The last time the country had reported a lower number of daily cases was on March 9, 202 days ago. Deaths from the virus also fell to 178, the lowest daily toll since March 22. Kerala logged 11,699 fresh infections, the fewest in nearly five weeks.

