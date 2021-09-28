Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Covid Cases Drop Below 3 Lakh in 6 Months; Kerala Accounts for 55% of India's Tally

CHANGE LANGUAGE
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Deaths from the virus on Monday fell to 178, the lowest daily toll since March 22

News18.com | September 28, 2021, 07:45 IST
Uttar Pradesh Covid vaccination drive

Event Highlights

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: A steady slowdown in the country has brought the number of active cases below the 3-lakh mark for the first time in six months. There has been a gradual decline in Kerala as well, with the daily count of cases below 20,000 for 10 days now. Over the last two weeks, active cases in the state have fallen from over 2 lakh to about 1.63 lakh. Kerala still accounts for about 55 percent of all active cases in the country, though.

India recorded its lowest number of daily Covid-19 cases in over 200 days. India’s Covid case count on Monday was just over 19,860. The last time the country had reported a lower number of daily cases was on March 9, 202 days ago. Deaths from the virus also fell to 178, the lowest daily toll since March 22. Kerala logged 11,699 fresh infections, the fewest in nearly five weeks.

Sep 28, 2021 07:45 (IST)

WHO Nod for Covaxin May Take ‘Few More Weeks’ As Technical Queries Raised, Health Body Says ‘It’s Routine’

The much-awaited approval from the World Health Organisation (WHO) for India’s home-grown coronavirus vaccine manufactured by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, Covaxin, is likely to be delayed by a few…

Sep 28, 2021 07:34 (IST)

Active Covid cases down to 142 in Gujarat | Gujarat in 24 hours recorded 21 new Covid cases, the same as Sunday. However, compared to the discharge of 19 patients on Sunday, the number increased to 30. Thus, active cases got reduced by 9 to 142

Sep 28, 2021 07:31 (IST)

India Administers 1 Cr Vaccine Doses for 5th Time | The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 86 crore, with over 1 crore doses given on Monday, the Union health ministry said. The daily Covid-19 vaccination in the country had crossed 1 crore for the first time on August 27. The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from Covid-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, it said.

Sep 28, 2021 07:23 (IST)

Sydney's unvaccinated warned of social isolation when lockdown ends | Sydney residents who are not vaccinated against Covid-19 risk being barred from various social activities even when they are freed from stay-at-home orders in December, New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejkilian warned on Tuesday

Sep 28, 2021 07:17 (IST)

Covid Cases Drop Below 3 Lakh in 6 Months |  A steady slowdown in the country has brought the number of active cases below the 3-lakh mark for the first time in six months. Only five states, Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Mizoram are currently reporting more than 1,000 cases every day. In three states Bihar, Rajasthan, and Jharkhand and three union territories Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, and Chandigarh the active case count has fallen below 100.

Sep 28, 2021 07:14 (IST)

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: There has been a gradual decline in Covid cases in Kerala, with the daily count of cases below 20,000 for 10 days now. Over the last two weeks, active cases in the state have fallen from over 2 lakh to about 1.63 lakh. Kerala still accounts for about 55 percent of all active cases in the country, though.  

Uttar Pradesh administered a total of 34,88,909 doses on Monday. (Image: Sanjay KANOJIA/AFP)

