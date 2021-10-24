Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Covid Mutation, More Contagious Than Delta, Present in 'Very Low Numbers' in India; Covid Patients to Face Long-Term Bowel Issues, Says Study

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: A new mutated form of the Covid-causing coronavirus (AY.4.2) that has caused an exponential rise in cases in Europe is present in India “in very low numbers”, said scientists of the INSACOG network monitoring genomic variations in SARS-CoV-2. This virus is presumably more contagious than Delta. AY.4.2 is suspected to be the cause for the exponential rise in Covid-19 cases in the UK, Russia (a lockdown will start in Moscow next week) and Israel in the last week. Scientists say the AY.4.2-related findings still carry a high level of uncertainty, and it is still early to say that this lineage carries a higher risk of severe illness and/or death. On October 21, the US Centers for Diseases Control said it has less than 10 reported cases of AY.4.2 in its database so far, but the UK health authorities have found 15,120 cases of AY.4.2 since it was first detected in July. Meanwhile, a study conducted by researchers at Lucknow’s Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in collaboration with scientists from Bangladesh has successfully deduced the presence of post-infection IBS in Covid-19 patients and the risk factors associated with it. “In 2020 during the onset of pandemic, we had given a hypothesis based on evidence that Covid-19 will lead to IBS. This was published in the American Journal of Gastroenterology. Now, we have become the first in the world to prove the same with data, while rest of the world is still working on this hypothesis,” said Prof Uday Ghoshal, lead researcher.

A new mutated form of the Covid-causing coronavirus (AY.4.2) that has caused an exponential rise in cases in Europe is present in India “in very low numbers”, said scientists of the INSACOG network monitoring genomic variations in SARS-CoV-2. This virus is presumably more contagious than Delta.

A study conducted by researchers at Lucknow’s Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in collaboration with scientists from Bangladesh has successfully deduced the presence of post-infection IBS in Covid-19 patients and the risk factors associated with it.

Weeks before the upcoming festival season, the Centre has asked states and union territories to ensure "utmost precautions" are taken keeping in view the COVID-19 pandemic.

Days after the Tamil Nadu government allowed all religious places to reopen, authorities have once again eased Covid-19 restrictions on Saturday. The state government had extended the lockdown till October 31 last month after a meeting headed by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin. It has now been extended for 15 more days starting November 1. The government had granted permission to reopen all kinds of places of worship in the states on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Leading vaccine manufacturers on Saturday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s push towards facilitating India’s Covid-19 vaccine drive, both in terms of research and production. Days after India touched the 100 crore vaccine benchmark, the prime minister held a meeting with seven top vaccine makers on Saturday, and said that the entire world is looking up to India in the backdrop of the success of the vaccination drive. Modi also said that the vaccine manufacturers should continuously work together to be ready to face future challenges.

The COVID-19 situation in West Bengal deteriorated as 974 more people tested positive for the infection on Saturday, 128 more than the previous day, a health bulletin said. West Bengal had registered 846 COVID-19 cases on Friday. Fresh cases surged for the fourth consecutive day after the state recently celebrated the mega event of Durga Puja.

