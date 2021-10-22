CHANGE LANGUAGE
  • Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 10 Cr 2nd Doses Still Overdue, VK Paul Issues Caution Amid Cheer; Russia Reports Cases of Contagious Covid Subvariant

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: On Thursday, the city of Delhi administered 1,99,08,367 Covid-19 doses

News18.com | October 22, 2021, 08:53 IST
A health worker administers Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary in Prayagraj. (Representational Photo: PTI)

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Even as India celebrated its 100 crore feat on Thursday, Covid-19 taskforce chief Dr. V K Paul issued caution saying that even now 25% of eligible adults have not taken the first dose of the vaccine and only 30% have taken the second dose. He also highlighted how the second dose is overdue in the case of 10 crore people. Read More

Oct 22, 2021 08:53 IST

India Tested 59,70,66,481 Covid Samples Up To October 21

Oct 22, 2021 08:41 IST

WHO Chief Tedros Lauded India on its 100 Crore Landmark

Oct 22, 2021 08:31 IST

Recap: India Achieves New Vaccine Feat With 100 Crore Jabs

India achieved a significant feat on Thursday as it completed administering 100 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine to eligible beneficiaries. The landmark figure was reached at 9:47 AM yesterday, according to the government’s Co-WIN portal. India’s Covid-9 vaccination drive was launched on January 16, 2021.

Oct 22, 2021 08:29 IST

India 2nd to China, 58 Crore Jabs Ahead of US

After China, India now comes second with 100 crore jabs, 58 crore more than the US. Significantly, while the vaccination graphs of countries with significant populations like the US, Brazil and Indonesia remain flattish, India’s has been rising steeply.

Oct 22, 2021 08:27 IST

Eatery Shop Owner in Surat Gave Free 'Locho' to 100 Fully Vaccinated Customers on Thursday

Oct 22, 2021 08:26 IST

Maharashtra's Big Unlock From Friday: Relief to Cinema Halls, Amusement Parks; List of New Norms

The BMC said the provisions mentioned in the Maharashtra government’s notification under “Break the Chain” guidelines will be applicable “as it is” till further orders. The civic body has further stated that COVID-19 norms such as social distancing, use of masks and other measures announced by the state government, will be mandatory. READ MORE

Oct 22, 2021 08:21 IST

US CDC Advisers Expand Covid-19 Booster Campaign to Include All Authorized Vaccines, Mixing of Brands

A panel of advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday unanimously backed Covid-19 vaccine boosters for recipients of the Moderna Inc and Johnson & Johnson shots, and said Americans can choose a different shot from their original inoculation as a booster.

Oct 22, 2021 08:18 IST

New Zealand Sets 90% Vaccine Target to End Lockdowns and Reopen

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Friday that the country will end its strict coronavirus lockdown measures and move to a system to live with the virus only when 90% of the country is fully vaccinated.

Oct 22, 2021 08:10 IST

10 Cr 2nd Doses Still Overdue, VK Paul Issues Caution Amid Cheer

Even as India celebrated its 100 crore feat on Thursday, Covid-19 taskforce chief Dr V K Paul issued caution saying that even now 25% of eligible adults have not taken the first dose of the vaccine and only 30% have taken the second dose.He also highlighted how the second dose is overdue in case of 10 crore people. Paul said the country’s mission will be complete once all adults are completely vaccinated.

Oct 22, 2021 08:09 IST

No Urgency to Vaccinate Children against Covid with Insufficient Data and Evidence Available: Experts

With the number of Covid-19 cases going down in India and the majority of adults vaccinated with at least one dose, there is no urgency to inoculate children against the infection, health experts told News18.com on Thursday as the country surpassed the milestone of delivering 100 crore jabs.

Oct 22, 2021 08:04 IST

Russia Reports Cases of Contagious Covid-19 Delta Subvariant

Russia has reported “isolated cases” of Covid-19 with a subvariant of the Delta variant that is believed to be even more contagious, the state consumer watchdog’s senior researcher said on Thursday.

Oct 22, 2021 07:52 IST

Delhi on the Cusp of 2 Cr Covid Vaccinations

As the number of Covid-19 doses administered across India crossed the 100-crore milestone on Thursday, Delhi also found itself on the cusp of the two-crore mark. On Thursday, the city of Delhi administered  1,99,08,367 doses. This included 1,28,45,062 first doses and 70,63,305 second doses. Delhi would have crossed the two-crore mark on Thursday, but compared with the two lakh injections given till recently, the daily numbers in recent days have come down slightly.

Oct 22, 2021 07:51 IST

At 833, Bengal Witnesses Spurt in Cases, Experts Blame ‘Puja Rush’

West Bengal reported 833 new Covid-19 cases and 14 deaths over the last 24 hours, taking the overall caseload to 15,83,646 and toll to 19,021. The state also reported a positivity rate of 2.52 percent on Wednesday, up from 2.43 percent the day before. While active cases in the state stood at 7,535 on Thursday, Kolkata topped the caseload over the last 24 hours at 232, followed by North 24 Parganas at 143.

Paul said the country’s mission will be complete once all adults are completely vaccinated. As the number of Covid-19 doses administered across India crossed the 100-crore milestone on Thursday, Delhi also found itself on the cusp of the two-crore mark. On Thursday, the city of Delhi administered 1,99,08,367 doses. This included 1,28,45,062 first doses and 70,63,305 second doses. Delhi would have crossed the two-crore mark on Thursday, but compared with the two lakh injections given till recently, the daily numbers in recent days have come down slightly.

As per sources, 85.6% of the eligible population have received at least one dose of the Covid vaccine and nearly half 47% have been fully vaccinated. In Delhi, almost 64% of the Covid jabs, or 1,27,10,430, have been given to those in the 18-44 age category. The number administered to those in the 45-59 age group is 47,88,752, which is 24% of the total. People aged 60 years and above have received 24,09,185 doses, or slightly more than 12% of the total.More than two lakh people got injected in a single day on September 25 and September 27, but the numbers have not crossed the two-lakh mark in a day since then. While it took from January 16 to July 31 for the number of doses administered in Delhi to cross the one-crore mark, it took exactly a month and a half for more than 50 lakh more people to be vaccinated in the months of August and September.

Meanwhile, West Bengal reported 833 new Covid-19 cases and 14 deaths over the last 24 hours, taking the overall caseload to 15,83,646 and toll to 19,021. The state also reported a positivity rate of 2.52 percent on Wednesday, up from 2.43 percent the day before. While active cases in the state stood at 7,535 on Thursday, Kolkata topped the caseload over the last 24 hours at 232, followed by North 24 Parganas at 143. North 24 Parganas, however, topped the death count over the last 24 hours at 7, followed by Kolkata at 5.

