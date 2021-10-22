Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 10 Cr 2nd Doses Still Overdue, VK Paul Issues Caution Amid Cheer; Russia Reports Cases of Contagious Covid Subvariant

Live now
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Even as India celebrated its 100 crore feat on Thursday, Covid-19 taskforce chief Dr. V K Paul issued caution saying that even now 25% of eligible adults have not taken the first dose of the vaccine and only 30% have taken the second dose. He also highlighted how the second dose is overdue in the case of 10 crore people. Read More
COVID19 | The number of samples tested up to 21st October is 59,70,66,481 including 13,24,263 samples tested yesterday: ICMR pic.twitter.com/mPYFsPJ0bo
I welcome the support and partnership from my friend @DrTedros in the global fight against COVID-19. This reaffirms the Indian philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, the need of the hour to ensure #VaccineEquity globally.🇮🇳’s #VaccineCentury is a key milestone in that direction! https://t.co/2nPL3UcQkx
India achieved a significant feat on Thursday as it completed administering 100 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine to eligible beneficiaries. The landmark figure was reached at 9:47 AM yesterday, according to the government’s Co-WIN portal. India’s Covid-9 vaccination drive was launched on January 16, 2021.
After China, India now comes second with 100 crore jabs, 58 crore more than the US. Significantly, while the vaccination graphs of countries with significant populations like the US, Brazil and Indonesia remain flattish, India’s has been rising steeply.
Gujarat: Eatery shop owner in Surat gave free ‘locho’ to 100 fully vaccinated customers on Thursday to celebrate one billion vaccinations
“I want to encourage people to get vaccinated &take part in celebrations. We’ll continue this scheme for 2 more days,” said Mohit, shop owner pic.twitter.com/ykaf3eaSk1
The BMC said the provisions mentioned in the Maharashtra government’s notification under “Break the Chain” guidelines will be applicable “as it is” till further orders. The civic body has further stated that COVID-19 norms such as social distancing, use of masks and other measures announced by the state government, will be mandatory. READ MORE
A panel of advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday unanimously backed Covid-19 vaccine boosters for recipients of the Moderna Inc and Johnson & Johnson shots, and said Americans can choose a different shot from their original inoculation as a booster.
New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Friday that the country will end its strict coronavirus lockdown measures and move to a system to live with the virus only when 90% of the country is fully vaccinated.
Even as India celebrated its 100 crore feat on Thursday, Covid-19 taskforce chief Dr V K Paul issued caution saying that even now 25% of eligible adults have not taken the first dose of the vaccine and only 30% have taken the second dose.He also highlighted how the second dose is overdue in case of 10 crore people. Paul said the country’s mission will be complete once all adults are completely vaccinated.
With the number of Covid-19 cases going down in India and the majority of adults vaccinated with at least one dose, there is no urgency to inoculate children against the infection, health experts told News18.com on Thursday as the country surpassed the milestone of delivering 100 crore jabs.
Russia has reported “isolated cases” of Covid-19 with a subvariant of the Delta variant that is believed to be even more contagious, the state consumer watchdog’s senior researcher said on Thursday.
As the number of Covid-19 doses administered across India crossed the 100-crore milestone on Thursday, Delhi also found itself on the cusp of the two-crore mark. On Thursday, the city of Delhi administered 1,99,08,367 doses. This included 1,28,45,062 first doses and 70,63,305 second doses. Delhi would have crossed the two-crore mark on Thursday, but compared with the two lakh injections given till recently, the daily numbers in recent days have come down slightly.
West Bengal reported 833 new Covid-19 cases and 14 deaths over the last 24 hours, taking the overall caseload to 15,83,646 and toll to 19,021. The state also reported a positivity rate of 2.52 percent on Wednesday, up from 2.43 percent the day before. While active cases in the state stood at 7,535 on Thursday, Kolkata topped the caseload over the last 24 hours at 232, followed by North 24 Parganas at 143.
As per sources, 85.6% of the eligible population have received at least one dose of the Covid vaccine and nearly half 47% have been fully vaccinated. In Delhi, almost 64% of the Covid jabs, or 1,27,10,430, have been given to those in the 18-44 age category. The number administered to those in the 45-59 age group is 47,88,752, which is 24% of the total. People aged 60 years and above have received 24,09,185 doses, or slightly more than 12% of the total.More than two lakh people got injected in a single day on September 25 and September 27, but the numbers have not crossed the two-lakh mark in a day since then. While it took from January 16 to July 31 for the number of doses administered in Delhi to cross the one-crore mark, it took exactly a month and a half for more than 50 lakh more people to be vaccinated in the months of August and September.
Meanwhile, West Bengal reported 833 new Covid-19 cases and 14 deaths over the last 24 hours, taking the overall caseload to 15,83,646 and toll to 19,021. The state also reported a positivity rate of 2.52 percent on Wednesday, up from 2.43 percent the day before. While active cases in the state stood at 7,535 on Thursday, Kolkata topped the caseload over the last 24 hours at 232, followed by North 24 Parganas at 143. North 24 Parganas, however, topped the death count over the last 24 hours at 7, followed by Kolkata at 5.
