Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India Logs in 25,072 Covid-19 Cases, 389 Deaths in the Last 24 Hrs

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India witnessed its sharpest decline in weekly Covid-19 cases in nearly two months with infections declining by 13.6% in the last week despite testing being at its peak during this period due to festivals. The country reported just over 2.2 lakh fresh cases between August 16-22, down from 2,55,819 in the previous seven days. This was the first double-digit fall in weekly cases since the June 28-July 4 weeks, when the number had dipped by 11.4%.
The Tamil Nadu government over the weekend said it would offer round-the-clock vaccination services at government colleges and hospitals from next week for the benefit of those unable to take the Covid-19 shots at their convenience.
Speaking at a launch, Medical and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanain said vaccines would be provided round the clock at this centre and that those wishing to receive the jabs should bring proof of identity. “After testing, individuals will be vaccinated. Those who are going out of town and employees may use this service”, he told reporters.
After 3 Months of Covid Restrictions, Lord Jagannath Temple Opens its Doors to Devotees Today | In Picture
'Paediatric Facilities Nowhere Close': Home Ministry Report Warns of 3rd Wave in October, Children at Risk
A committee of experts constituted under the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), set up on the directions of the Home Ministry, has concluded that the third wave of Covid-19 could peak…
Iran Reports New Record for Daily Covid-19 Deaths | Iran has reported its highest single-day COVID-19 death toll of the pandemic, according to state media. The official IRNA news agency said Sunday that 684 people had died of the disease since Saturday, while more than 36,400 new cases were confirmed over the same 24-hour period.
Covaxin For Children May Get DGCI Nod Before Trial Period: Sources
The Central government and the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) may give approval to the Covaxin vaccines for children soon for emergency use, sources said.
Odisha: Two bars sealed indefinitely by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) for violation of COVID guidelines— ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2021
Pentagon Bar & Hotel and Nishaa Bar have been sealed by BMC for violation of COVID guidelines on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/sBOkjiNgnq
