Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India Logs in 25,072 Covid-19 Cases, 389 Deaths in the Last 24 Hrs
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India Logs in 25,072 Covid-19 Cases, 389 Deaths in the Last 24 Hrs

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The country reported just over 2.2 lakh fresh cases between August 16-22, down from 2,55,819 in the previous seven days

News18.com | August 23, 2021, 10:41 IST
Karnataka has recorded 23-25 cases of persons contracting Tuberculosis (TB) after fully recovering from coronavirus infection, according to state health minister Dr K Sudhakar.

Event Highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India witnessed its sharpest decline in weekly Covid-19 cases in nearly two months with infections declining by 13.6% in the last week despite testing being at its peak during this period due to festivals. The country reported just over 2.2 lakh fresh cases between August 16-22, down from 2,55,819 in the previous seven days. This was the first double-digit fall in weekly cases since the June 28-July 4 weeks, when the number had dipped by 11.4%.

The Tamil Nadu government over the weekend said it would offer round-the-clock vaccination services at government colleges and hospitals from next week for the benefit of those unable to take the Covid-19 shots at their convenience.

Speaking at a launch, Medical and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanain said vaccines would be provided round the clock at this centre and that those wishing to receive the jabs should bring proof of identity. “After testing, individuals will be vaccinated. Those who are going out of town and employees may use this service”, he told reporters.

Aug 23, 2021 10:41 (IST)

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai interacts with students at Government Pre University College in Malleswaram. Schools in the state have reopened for classes 9-12 from today

Aug 23, 2021 10:29 (IST)

After 3 Months of Covid Restrictions, Lord Jagannath Temple Opens its Doors to Devotees Today | In Picture

Aug 23, 2021 09:32 (IST)

'Paediatric Facilities Nowhere Close': Home Ministry Report Warns of 3rd Wave in October, Children at Risk

A committee of experts constituted under the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), set up on the directions of the Home Ministry, has concluded that the third wave of Covid-19 could peak…

Aug 23, 2021 08:48 (IST)

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to hold a key meeting with Dahi Handi Coordination Committee in Mumbai today via video conferencing. Various "Dahi Handi mandals" had requested the state govt to allow them to celebrate Dahi Handi while keeping it small scale.

Aug 23, 2021 08:27 (IST)

Iran Reports New Record for Daily Covid-19 Deaths |  Iran has reported its highest single-day COVID-19 death toll of the pandemic, according to state media. The official IRNA news agency said Sunday that 684 people had died of the disease since Saturday, while more than 36,400 new cases were confirmed over the same 24-hour period.

Aug 23, 2021 08:18 (IST)


Puducherry CM N Rangasamy received the first dose of COVID vaccine at his residence, earlier today. The door-to-door vaccination facility is available for the elderly, physically challenged and others with special needs in the UT.

Aug 23, 2021 08:11 (IST)

Covaxin For Children May Get DGCI Nod Before Trial Period: Sources

The Central government and the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) may give approval to the Covaxin vaccines for children soon for emergency use, sources said.

Aug 23, 2021 08:02 (IST)

Taj Mahal reopened for Sundays after the State lifted weekend curfew. "The monument has reopened for Sundays after almost two years lockdown. It's a beautiful place to visit," says a tourist from Bengaluru, Swati

Aug 23, 2021 07:48 (IST)

Taj Mahal To Remain Open on All Days Except Friday |  Except Friday the monument will remain open for the whole week from now onwards. Taj Mahal already remains closed for tourists on Fridays for maintenance, said Vasant Kumar, Superintendent Agra Division, Archaeological Survey of India

Aug 23, 2021 07:40 (IST)

N.Korea develops its own PCR equipment for Covid tests North Korea has developed its own Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) equipment to conduct coronavirus tests, state media said on Monday, as the country steps up efforts to head off more contagious new strains of the virus.

Aug 23, 2021 07:36 (IST)
Aug 23, 2021 07:25 (IST)
 

24 Hr Vaccination in TN Govt Colleges, Hospitals | The Tamil Nadu government over the weekend said it would offer round-the-clock vaccination services at government colleges and hospitals from next week for the benefit of those unable to take the Covid-19 shots at their convenience.

Aug 23, 2021 07:21 (IST)

Chief Minister’s Covid-19 Affected Livelihood Support Scheme was launched to provide assistance to those who had been severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic in the State. The scheme was launched by Chief Minister N Biren Singh in a function held at Imphal yesterday

Aug 23, 2021 07:17 (IST)
 

India Reports 13.6% Dip in Weekly Covid Cases, Sharpest in 2 Months | India witnessed its sharpest decline in weekly Covid-19 cases in nearly two months with infections declining by 13.6% in the last week despite testing being at its peak during this period due to festivals. This was the first double-digit fall in weekly cases since the June 28-July 4 weeks, when the number had dipped by 11.4%.

Aug 23, 2021 07:12 (IST)

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India reported just over 2.2 lakh fresh cases between August 16-22, down from 2,55,819 in the previous seven days.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India Logs in 25,072 Covid-19 Cases, 389 Deaths in the Last 24 Hrs
Karnataka has recorded 23-25 cases of persons contracting Tuberculosis (TB) after fully recovering from coronavirus infection, according to state health minister Dr K Sudhakar. (PTI)

