Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Black Fungus Found in 2 K'taka Children; Delhi's Covid Positivity Rate Below 1% After 74 Days

The Union Health Ministry on Monday refuted as "baseless and incorrect" some media reports suggesting that even a successful booking on the CoWIN platform for a vaccination slot does not assure one of…
Bihar, Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh on Monday extended COVID-induced lockdown or curfew though there will be some relaxation in curbs. Andhra Pradesh has decided to continue with curfew till June 10, while the complete shutdown in Lakshadweep will remain till June 7. Almost all states and Union Territories have extended the curbs which they first started imposing in mid-April as the second COVID wave hit the country.
The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 21.58 crore, the Union health ministry said on Monday. It said that 12,23,596 people in the age group of 18-44 years received their first dose and 13,402 their second dose of Covid vaccine on Monday. Cumulatively, 2,02,10,889 people across the country have received their first dose and 23,491 their second dose since the start of phase three of the vaccination drive, the ministry said. Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered more than 10 lakh beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, it said.
