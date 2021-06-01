Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Black Fungus Found in 2 K'taka Children; Delhi's Covid Positivity Rate Below 1% After 74 Days

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India recorded nearly 90.3 lakh Covid cases in May while nearly 1.2 lakh people succumbed to the virus in the month. The monthly case count is highest reported monthly case so far in the country, 30 percent higher than the previous record of 69.4 lakh reported in April. The deaths in May were 2.5 times more than recorded in April (48,768). India reported the lowest daily new coronavirus infections in 50 days with 1,52,734 cases, taking the tally to 2,80,47,534 on Monday with 3,128 more fatalities registered.

With just 648 new Covid-19 cases, Delhi’s positivity rate on Monday dipped below 1% for the first time in 74 days. This is the second day that the daily deaths in the city remained below 100. On April 12, daily fatalities were recorded at 72. Meanwhile, in the week ending with Sunday, nationwide fatalities dipped by 17%, the first decline in 12 weeks, even as the daily death toll dropped below 3,000 after 34 days.

Two children in rural Karnataka were found infected with Mucormycosis, commonly known as black fungus. A 11-year-old girl from Ballari district and 14-year-old boy from Chitradurga district have been infected with the fungal disease. Both are undergoing treatment at government hospitals here and their condition is said to be serious. They had contracted COVID-19 but were not aware of it, a health official said adding they were admitted to the hospital after they developed complications.