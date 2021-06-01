india

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Black Fungus Found in 2 K'taka Children; Delhi's Covid Positivity Rate Below 1% After 74 Days
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Bihar, Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh extended COVID-induced lockdown or curfew though there will be some relaxation in curbs.

News18.com | June 01, 2021, 07:21 IST
Event Highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India recorded nearly 90.3 lakh Covid cases in May while nearly 1.2 lakh people succumbed to the virus in the month. The monthly case count is highest reported monthly case so far in the country, 30 percent higher than the previous record of 69.4 lakh reported in April. The deaths in May were 2.5 times more than recorded in April (48,768). India reported the lowest daily new coronavirus infections in 50 days with 1,52,734 cases, taking the tally to 2,80,47,534 on Monday with 3,128 more fatalities registered.

With just 648 new Covid-19 cases, Delhi’s positivity rate on Monday dipped below 1% for the first time in 74 days. This is the second day that the daily deaths in the city remained below 100. On April 12, daily fatalities were recorded at 72. Meanwhile, in the week ending with Sunday, nationwide fatalities dipped by 17%, the first decline in 12 weeks, even as the daily death toll dropped below 3,000 after 34 days.

Two children in rural Karnataka were found infected with Mucormycosis, commonly known as black fungus. A 11-year-old girl from Ballari district and 14-year-old boy from Chitradurga district have been infected with the fungal disease. Both are undergoing treatment at government hospitals here and their condition is said to be serious. They had contracted COVID-19 but were not aware of it, a health official said adding they were admitted to the hospital after they developed complications.

Jun 01, 2021 07:21 (IST)
Covid Vaccination: Govt Refutes Media Reports on CoWIN Booking Woes as 'Baseless and Incorrect'

The Union Health Ministry on Monday refuted as "baseless and incorrect" some media reports suggesting that even a successful booking on the CoWIN platform for a vaccination slot does not assure one of…

Jun 01, 2021 07:21 (IST)

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and sought free Covid jabs for the 18-44 age group, saying the state was unable to incur nearly Rs 1,100 crore on it due to stressed resources. Soren said the state was battling a deadly second wave of COVID-19 with its limited resources. Meanwhile, youths in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla demands to ramp up vaccination for people above 18 years of age. 

Jun 01, 2021 07:19 (IST)

Restrictions in Gautam Buddh Nagar Till June 30 | Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 68 cases on Monday and seven more deaths. So far 62,356 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar, which has 1,073 active cases. Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Law and Order), Shraddha Pandey imposes restrictions under Section 144 of CrPC in the district till June 30 in the district.

Jun 01, 2021 07:15 (IST)

Delhi Recieves Fresh Stock of Covid Vaccine | Delhi received a fresh stock of Covaxin and Covishield vaccines for the 45 plus age group on Sunday, AAP MLA Atishi said, and lamented that vaccination for the youth at government centres has been shut for more than a week owing to lack of jabs for this category. Issuing the vaccination bulletin, Atishi said they received over 25,000 doses of Covaxin and over 83,000 doses of Covishield on Sunday.

Jun 01, 2021 07:14 (IST)

Two Children from Rural Karnataka Contract Black Fungus | Mucormycosis, commonly known as black fungus, which was till now affecting only adults, has been detected among children as two cases were reported in rural Karnataka. A 11-year-old girl from Ballari district and 14-year-old boy from Chitradurga district have been infected with the fungal disease. Both are undergoing treatment at government hospitals here and their condition is said to be serious.

Jun 01, 2021 07:06 (IST)

21.58 Crore Doses of Vaccine Administered So Far | The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered has crossed 21.58 crore. 12,23,596 people in the age group of 18-44 years received their first dose and 13,402 their second dose of Covid vaccine on Monday.

Patients suffering from the coronavirus disease get treatment at a hospital. (Image: Reuters)

Bihar, Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh on Monday extended COVID-induced lockdown or curfew though there will be some relaxation in curbs. Andhra Pradesh has decided to continue with curfew till June 10, while the complete shutdown in Lakshadweep will remain till June 7. Almost all states and Union Territories have extended the curbs which they first started imposing in mid-April as the second COVID wave hit the country.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 21.58 crore, the Union health ministry said on Monday. It said that 12,23,596 people in the age group of 18-44 years received their first dose and 13,402 their second dose of Covid vaccine on Monday. Cumulatively, 2,02,10,889 people across the country have received their first dose and 23,491 their second dose since the start of phase three of the vaccination drive, the ministry said. Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered more than 10 lakh beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, it said.

