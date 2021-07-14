CHANGE LANGUAGE
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Kerala to Go Under 2-day Lockdown, US Sees Covid Surge as Daily Cases Double in 3 Weeks
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Kerala is witnessing a spike in daily Covid infections as 14,539 fresh cases were reported on Tuesday while the test positivity rate is 10.46 percent.

News18.com | July 14, 2021, 07:46 IST
Event Highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Kerala government in an order announced Tuesday announced that the state will go under complete lockdown on 17th and 18th July. The state is witnessing a spike in daily Covid infections as 14,539 fresh cases were reported on Tuesday while the test positivity rate is 10.46 percent.

The state government has ordered collectors to declare micro-containment zones and implement stringent restrictions in areas with higher cases. Banks have been allowed to function on all five days while shops are allowed to open till 8pm on the days they were earlier allowed.

Kerala registered 124 fatalities yesterday, taking the total infection count to 30,87,673 and the toll to 14,810. Malappuram reported the highest number of cases–2,115, followed by Ernakulam with 1,624and Kollam, 1,404. There are 196 local self-government bodies, where the Test Positivity Rate is over 15 per cent.

Jul 14, 2021 07:46 (IST)

Uttarakhand Cancels Kanwar Yatra This Year Owing to Covid-19 | The Uttarakhand government has decided to cancel the Kanwar Yatra this year owing to the threat of Covid-19. The decision was taken after a high-level meeting between Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and top officials of the state government. “We are not interested in turning Haridwar into a Covid-19 hotspot. We do not want to put people’s lives at risk. Keeping this in mind we have decided to cancel the Kanwar Yatra. We have to save lives. God wouldn’t want lives to be lost," said Dhami after the meeting.

Jul 14, 2021 07:29 (IST)

READ | Kerala's Last Bastion, a Remote Tribal Village, Struck by Covid-19 For the First Time

After successfully dodging Covid-19 for one and a half years as the pandemic tore through the rest of the world, a remote tribal panchayat of Edamalakkudi in Kerala's Ernakulam district has now fallen…

Jul 14, 2021 07:17 (IST)

Complete Lockdown in Kerala on July 17-18 | There will be a complete lockdown on 17th and 18th July in the state: Kerala Government issued an order on Tuesday. 

Jul 14, 2021 07:09 (IST)

Gehlot Reviews Progress of Covid-19 Vaccination in Rajasthan | Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said the state is managing COVID-19 vaccination excellently, while blaming the delay in the drive on short supply of vaccine doses. Reviewing the progress of the inoculation campaign in the state from his official residence, the chief minister urged the Centre to give adequate supply of vaccines as a large number of people are yet to get their second dose.

Jul 14, 2021 06:49 (IST)

Soumya Swaminathan had called mixing a "data-free zone" but later clarified her remarks in an overnight tweet. "Individuals should not decide for themselves, public health agencies can, based on available data," she said in the tweet. "Data from mix and match studies of different vaccines are awaited - immunogenicity and safety both need to be evaluated." 

Jul 14, 2021 06:47 (IST)

WHO Warns Individuals Against Mixing and Matching Covid Vaccines | The World Health Organization's chief scientist has advised individuals against mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines from different manufacturers, saying such decisions should be left to public health authorities. "It's a little bit of a dangerous trend here," Soumya Swaminathan told an online briefing on Monday after a question about booster shots. "It will be a chaotic situation in countries if citizens start deciding when and who will be taking a second, a third and a fourth dose."

Jul 14, 2021 06:46 (IST)

New South Wales Goes Into Week Four of Lockdown | "New South Wales is going into week four of a lockdown and that means the challenges are escalating," he said on Australian broadcaster Nine Entertainment on Wednesday. State Premier Gladys Berejiklian is scheduled to speak publicly at 11.00 a.m. local time (0100 GMT). She has repeatedly said that restrictions, currently due to end on Friday, will only be lifted when the number of newly reported cases that were circulating in the community while infectious were close to zero.

Jul 14, 2021 06:45 (IST)

Sydney Braces for Extended Lockdown as Covid-19 Spreads | Australian authorities are widely expected to extend a three-week lockdown in Sydney on Wednesday as a COVID-19 outbreak in the country's largest city spreads to previously unaffected areas. Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who has extended financial relief to businesses hit by the shutdown, appeared to jump the gun ahead of an announcement by state officials.

Crowded Bazaar (Image: PTI)

The COVID-19 curve in the U.S. is rising again after months of decline, with the number of new cases per day doubling over the past three weeks, driven by the fast-spreading delta variant, lagging vaccination rates and Fourth of July gatherings.

Confirmed infections climbed to an average of about 23,600 a day on Monday, up from 11,300 on June 23, according to Johns Hopkins University data. And all but two states Maine and South Dakota reported that case numbers have gone up over the past two weeks.

It is certainly no coincidence that we are looking at exactly the time that we would expect cases to be occurring after the July Fourth weekend,” said Dr. Bill Powderly, co-director of the infectious-disease division at Washington Universitys School of Medicine in St. Louis.

At the same time, parts of the country are running up against deep vaccine resistance, while the highly contagious mutant version of the coronavirus that was first detected in India is accounting for an ever-larger share of infections.

Nationally, 55.6% of all Americans have received at least one COVID-19 shot, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The five states with the biggest two-week jump in cases per capita all had lower vaccination rates: Missouri, 45.9%; Arkansas, 43%; Nevada, 50.9%; Louisiana, 39.2%; and Utah, 49.5%.

