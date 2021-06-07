Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Centre Issues SOPs for Vaccination of Those Travelling Abroad; Kerala Extends Lockdown Till June 16 in Kerala

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi plans to begin clinical trials of Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine “Covaxin” on children, ANI cited sources as saying. AIIMS Patna has been already been conducting a Paediatric clinical trial of Covaxin after Bharat Biotech gained approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to begin paediatric clinical studies on May 11. At AIIMS Patna, trials for children aged 12 to 18 have begun. Following this, trials will be conducted for the age groups of 6-12 years and 2-6 years, Dr Prabhat Kumar Singh, Director, AIIMS, Patna, told the news agency. Earlier, VK Paul, Member (Health), Niti Aayog had said, “Covaxin has been approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), for Phase II/III clinical trials in the age group of 2 to 18 years.”
Delhi recorded the lowest positivity rate at 0.5 percent as the national capital reported 381 new instances of the COVID-19 infection, the lowest since March 15. Also, 34 more people have succumbed to the disease in a day, the lowest in around two months. These new fatalities pushed the death toll here to 24,591.
