Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Centre Issues SOPs for Vaccination of Those Travelling Abroad; Kerala Extends Lockdown Till June 16 in Kerala

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India reported 1,00,636 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 61 days, taking the infection tally to 2,89,09,975, while the number of active cases dropped to 14,01,609, according to the Union Health Ministry’s data. The death toll due to coronavirus reached 3,49,186 with 2,427 new fatalities, the lowest in around 45 days, the data updated at 8 am showed. A total of 96,982 new cases were recorded in a span of 24 hours on April 6. Also, 15,87,589 tests were conducted on Sunday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 36,63,34,111, while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 6.34 per cent.

As Covid-19 continues to recede across the country, there is a North-South divide in the failing cases. The North Indian states are witnessing a steady decline in compared to Maharashtra and Southern States. The highest downfall of seven day rolling average of daily cases in Haryana has declined at an average rate of 8.9 percent each day. The decline has been high in Rajasthan (8.5%), Delhi (8.2%), Bihar (8.1%), UP (7.8%) and Uttarakhand (7.6%).

Whereas in other South Indian, the decline in cases was more gradual ranging from 2.7% in Tamil Nadu to 4.2% in Andhra Pradesh. The difference between the rates of decline in the north and south India is too stark for it to be just a statistical quirk, a report in The Times of India said. However, experts say that the stark difference is due to leakier Covid reporting system in North India might be behind the reason for divide.