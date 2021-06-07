india

News18» News»India»Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Centre Issues SOPs for Vaccination of Those Travelling Abroad; Kerala Extends Lockdown Till June 16 in Kerala
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: AIIMS in Delhi plans to begin clinical trials of Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin on children.

News18.com | June 07, 2021, 19:17 IST
Event Highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India reported 1,00,636 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 61 days, taking the infection tally to 2,89,09,975, while the number of active cases dropped to 14,01,609, according to the Union Health Ministry’s data. The death toll due to coronavirus reached 3,49,186 with 2,427 new fatalities, the lowest in around 45 days, the data updated at 8 am showed. A total of 96,982 new cases were recorded in a span of 24 hours on April 6. Also, 15,87,589 tests were conducted on Sunday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 36,63,34,111, while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 6.34 per cent.

As Covid-19 continues to recede across the country, there is a North-South divide in the failing cases. The North Indian states are witnessing a steady decline in compared to Maharashtra and Southern States. The highest downfall of seven day rolling average of daily cases in Haryana has declined at an average rate of 8.9 percent each day. The decline has been high in Rajasthan (8.5%), Delhi (8.2%), Bihar (8.1%), UP (7.8%) and Uttarakhand (7.6%).

Whereas in other South Indian, the decline in cases was more gradual ranging from 2.7% in Tamil Nadu to 4.2% in Andhra Pradesh. The difference between the rates of decline in the north and south India is too stark for it to be just a statistical quirk, a report in The Times of India said. However, experts say that the stark difference is due to leakier Covid reporting system in North India might be behind the reason for divide.

Jun 07, 2021 19:17 (IST)

Delhi Reports 231 New Covid-19 Cases | Delhi has reported 231 fresh Covid-19 cases, 876 patient recoveries, and 36 deaths in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate is at 0.36 per cent.

Jun 07, 2021 18:38 (IST)

READ | Vaccine Supply to Bump Up in Coming Days, Free Ration for 80 Cr People: Top Takeaways from PM's speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday in his address to the nation talked about India's commendable response to a devastating second wave of the pandemic, adding that from June 21, the Centre will…

Jun 07, 2021 18:10 (IST)

READ | Free Vaccine for All, Centre to Handle Inoculation Process from June 21: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday in his address to the nation said that from June 21, the Centre will provide free vaccines to the states for all citizens above the age of 18 years.

Jun 07, 2021 17:33 (IST)

PM Modi Speaks on Covid-19 Vaccine Supply to States | Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced centralised vaccine drive, all vaccines will be procured by government and given to States for free. "25 per cent of vaccination work with states will now be handled by the Centre, it will be implemented in the coming two weeks. Both State and Centre to work as per new guidelines in the coming two weeks. From June 21 June, free vaccine for people above 18 years," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his virtual address to the nation.

Jun 07, 2021 17:24 (IST)

READ | Battle Against Covid: ISRO Develops 3 Types of Ventilators, to Transfer Technology

The Indian Space Research Organisation has developed three types of ventilators, and has come forward to transfer the technology to industry for clinical usage as the country battles the second wave…

Jun 07, 2021 17:12 (IST)

READ | Punjab Govt Extends Covid-19 Curbs Till June 15 With Some Relaxations: Here's What's Allowed

With a graded approach to reopening, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday ordered to extend Covid-induced restrictions in the state to June 15 in view of coronavirus cases.

Jun 07, 2021 17:08 (IST)

PM Modi Addresses Nation | "This is the deadliest pandemic in the past 100 years. The modern world has not seen such a pandemic. Our country has fought this pandemic at many levels," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his virtual address to the nation.

Jun 07, 2021 16:53 (IST)

READ | 'Jahan Vote, Wahan Vaccine': Kejriwal Opens Jabs at Polling Booths, Aims to Inoculate 45+ in Less than a Month

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched a mass vaccination drive named 'jahan vote, wahan vaccine' with an aim to vaccinate all above the age of 45 within 4 weeks.

Jun 07, 2021 16:35 (IST)

Punjab Govt Extends Curbs to June 15 | Adopting a graded approach to reopening, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has ordered extension of Covid-19 restrictions in the state to June 15 with certain relaxations, including opening of shops till 6 pm and private offices to function at 50 per cent strength. Night curfew will remain in force from 7 pm to 6 am on weekdays, including Saturdays, but regular weekend curfew will continue on Sundays, he announced.

Jun 07, 2021 16:27 (IST)

Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad in Category 3 | An easing of coronavirus-induced curbs under the Maharashtra government's five-level plan based on infection positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy levels came into force on Monday in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad civic areas, both of which are placed in category 3. Easing of curbs under the third category will be applicable for the places where the positivity rate is five per cent to 10 per cent and the oxygen bed occupancy is more than 40 per cent. Hotels, restaurants, bars and food courts as well as salons, beauty parlours and wellness centres have been allowed to function with 50 percent seating capacity on weekdays till 4 pm from Monday. 

Jun 07, 2021 16:21 (IST)

READ | Stepping Out in Mumbai Today? Here's What's Open & What's Shut in the Financial Capital

The fresh guidelines for 'break the chain' will come into implementation from Monday across Maharashtra.

Jun 07, 2021 16:11 (IST)

UDID Now Acceptable as a Photo ID for Registration on Co-WIN 2.0 | The Unique Disability Identification Card (UDID) is now acceptable as a Photo ID for registration on Co-WIN 2.0, Centre tells States. 

Jun 07, 2021 15:33 (IST)
What is Black Fungus and White Fungus? How is it Transmitted? Here's All You Need to Know

Since one year our country is fighting with corona virus and this year fungus joined hand with virus to increase the suffering of humans.

Jun 07, 2021 15:23 (IST)

READ | Revised Health Ministry Guidelines Drop Ivermectin, Doxycycline from Covid Treatment

The Union health ministry’s directorate general of health services (DGHS) has revised the Covid management guidelines dropping all medicines, except antipyretic and antitussive, for asymptomatic and…

Jun 07, 2021 15:13 (IST)

READ | People in Big Cities Getting Vaccinated Much Faster than Hundreds of Millions in Rural Areas: Report

New Delhi/Satara: Urban Indians are getting COVID-19 shots much faster than the hundreds of millions of people living in the countryside, government data shows, reflecting rising inequity in the…

Jun 07, 2021 14:56 (IST)

Uttar Pradesh: Special pink booths start functioning today to vaccinate women in Lucknow.

Jun 07, 2021 14:16 (IST)

As Delhi markets will re-open on odd-even basis from today, DCP South-East RP Meena said, "Thermal screening of customers to be conducted at entry points to the market. Social distancing to be maintained. We're fully prepared." 

Jun 07, 2021 14:08 (IST)

Lockdown Extended for Another Week in Uttarakhand | The Covid lockdown in Uttarakhand has been extended for another week till June 15 with some relaxations. The period of current lockdown in the state was scheduled to come to an end at 6 am on Tuesday morning. Extended for another week, the curfew would remain in force till 6 am on June 15, Chief Secretary Om Prakash had said in an order on Sunday. The order authorises district magistrates to give relaxations in rural areas under their jurisdiction based on their assessment of the Covid situation. 

Jun 07, 2021 14:00 (IST)

AP Govt Extends COVID Curfew Till June 20 | The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday further extended the Covid curfew across the state till June 20. The curfew duration, however, has been curtailed by two hours a day and will be in force from 2 PM to 6 AM after June 10. The Covid curfew, first imposed on May 5, was supposed to end on June 10 but, at a high-level review meeting on the pandemic situation, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy decided to extend it for ten more days. A CMO release said all government offices would function from 8 AM to 2 PM daily till June 20.

Jun 07, 2021 13:44 (IST)

Recent Study Claims Covishield Produces More Antibodies than Covaxin | A recent study has concluded that Serum Institute’s Covishield triggered more antibodies than Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin. A preprint of the first Indian study, by Dr AK Singh and his colleagues, involving doctors and nurses who received both doses of either of the two Covid-19 vaccines states that both vaccines elicited a good immune response. Unpublished data had earlier indicated that Covishield was found to be 70 per cent effective after the first dose. Read more

Jun 07, 2021 13:39 (IST)

PM Modi to Address Nation at 5pm Today | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 5pm on Monday and is expected to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the country. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) tweeted the announcement.

Jun 07, 2021 13:20 (IST)

Curfew Extended in Andhra Pradesh Till June 20 | Curfew extended in Andhra Pradesh till June 20. However, the relaxation time will be 6 am to 2 pm after June 10. The gross coronavirus recoveries in Andhra Pradesh crossed 16 lakh as 15,958 more people got cured of the infection in 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday. 

Jun 07, 2021 12:31 (IST)

Traffic Jams, Metro Entry Curbs Mark First Day of Delhi Unlock | Delhi moved slowly towards normal life as markets and malls reopened after nearly two months on Monday morning. Heavy traffic was seen near capital’s ITO as several cars, two-wheelers, auto-rickshaws, and few buses were seen on the roads as some people started going to their workplaces. The Delhi Metro, the lifeline of the city, also resumed service with 50 per cent seating capacity and nearly half of its train fleet running from early morning.

Jun 07, 2021 12:15 (IST)

Delhi Govt to Start Vaccination at Polling Stations | "We are starting a 'Jahan Vote, Wahan Vaccination' campaign from today. Under this campaign, we will tell people to visit their designated polling stations to get vaccinated. Door-to-door vaccination to be done soon. In 4 weeks, all above 45 years of age to be vaccinated," Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said. 

Jun 07, 2021 11:59 (IST)

Restrictions Eased in Delhi, Varanasi from Today | Jolted by the devastating second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the national capital moved slowly towards normal life as markets and malls reopened after nearly two months on Monday morning. The Delhi Metro, the lifeline of the city, also resumed service with 50 per cent seating capacity and nearly half of its train fleet running from early morning. Meanwhile, Covid lockdown restrictions were also eased in Varanasi.

Jun 07, 2021 11:41 (IST)

Migrant Workers Return to Delhi | Migrant workers return to national capital as the unlocking process begins in Delhi, from today. Visuals from Anand Vihar's ISBT and metro station.

Jun 07, 2021 11:13 (IST)

India Records 1,00,636 Fresh Covid Infections | India reported 1,00,636 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 61 days, taking the infection tally to 2,89,09,975, while the number of active cases dropped to 14,01,609, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated on Monday. The death toll due to coronavirus reached 3,49,186 with 2,427 new fatalities, the lowest in around 45 days, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Jun 07, 2021 11:08 (IST)

Migrant workers return to Delhi as the unlocking process begins in Delhi, from today. The picture from Anand Vihar's ISBT and metro station shows people returning to the capital.

Jun 07, 2021 11:04 (IST)

Usha Requests Kerala CM to Vaccinate State Athletes | Sprint legend PT Usha on Monday requested Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to vaccinate athletes of the state who are taking part in the upcoming National Inter-State Championships, an Olympic qualifying event to be held from June 25 to 29. The 56-year-old Usha, who won 11 medals in the Asian Games, including four gold in the 1986 edition, said sportspersons should not be ignored in the vaccination process.

Jun 07, 2021 10:53 (IST)

READ | Revised Health Ministry Guidelines Drop Use of Ivermectin, Doxycycline from Covid-19 Treatment

The Union health ministry’s directorate general of health services (DGHS) has revised the Covid management guidelines dropping all medicines, except antipyretic and antitussive, for asymptomatic and…

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi plans to begin clinical trials of Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine “Covaxin” on children, ANI cited sources as saying. AIIMS Patna has been already been conducting a Paediatric clinical trial of Covaxin after Bharat Biotech gained approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to begin paediatric clinical studies on May 11. At AIIMS Patna, trials for children aged 12 to 18 have begun. Following this, trials will be conducted for the age groups of 6-12 years and 2-6 years, Dr Prabhat Kumar Singh, Director, AIIMS, Patna, told the news agency. Earlier, VK Paul, Member (Health), Niti Aayog had said, “Covaxin has been approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), for Phase II/III clinical trials in the age group of 2 to 18 years.”

Delhi recorded the lowest positivity rate at 0.5 percent as the national capital reported 381 new instances of the COVID-19 infection, the lowest since March 15. Also, 34 more people have succumbed to the disease in a day, the lowest in around two months. These new fatalities pushed the death toll here to 24,591.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here