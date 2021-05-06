Coronavirus News Live Updates: Record Deaths in UP and Punjab; Huge Surge of Daily Covid-19 Cases in Bengal & Kerala

Meanwhile other northern states including Bihar and Himachal Pradesh have also registered huge surge in Covid-19 cases. 30 districts in the country are showing a continued rise in the number of coronavirus cases for the last two weeks, of which 10 are in Kerala, seven in Andhra Pradesh, three in Karnataka and one in Tamil Nadu, the Centre said on Wednesday. Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said Bengaluru (Urban) has recorded 1,49,241 cases over the last one week, followed by Chennai, which has recorded 38,379 cases.
He said in Kerala, Kozhikode, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Alappuzha, Palakkad, Thiruvananthapuram, Kannur and Kollam districts have recorded a continued rise in the number of cases for the last two weeks. Kerala reported the highest single-day spike of 41,953 coronavirus cases on Wednesday. It had recorded 37,000 cases on Tuesday.
The government on Wednesday said a third phase of the coronavirus pandemic was “inevitable”, but it is not clear on what time scale this phase would occur and hence, we should be prepared for the same. The Union Health Ministry held a briefing on the current COVID-10 situation and the vaccination programme underway in the country. Senior officials said the long COVID wave of such “ferocity” that the country was experiencing currently “was not predicted”.
