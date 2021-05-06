india

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Record Deaths in UP and Punjab; Huge Surge of Daily Covid-19 Cases in Bengal & Kerala
News18.com | May 06, 2021, 07:15 IST
Event Highlights

The northern states of Uttar Pradesh and Punjab registered its highest Covid-19 deaths as India continues to report surge in daily cases. Uttar Pradesh recorded the biggest single-day jump of 357 Covid-19 deaths that took the toll to 14,151 while it registered 31,165 fresh cases. Lucknow and Kanpur registered the highest deaths in state.

Punjab on Wednesday saw another record 182 fatalities, bringing the toll to 9,825, while 8,015 fresh infections, the biggest single-day spike, took the tally to 4,07,509, according to a medical bulletin. The number of active cases rose from 61,935 on Tuesday to 63,007 Wednesday.

West Bengal on Wednesday registered its highest single-day spike of 18,102 Covid cases pushing the tally to 9,16,635. The death toll went up to 11,847 after 103 fatalities due to the deadly virus were recorded in the state, it added. The state has three days back concluded a prolonged assembly election.

May 06, 2021 07:15 (IST)

3 Arrested in Bengaluru for Extorting Money from Covid Patient for ICU Beds | Three people were arrested for allegedly extorting Rs 1.2 lakh from the relatives of a Covid-19 patient to get an ICU bed in a reputed hospital, police said on Wednesday. Police identified those arrested as Venkata Subba Rao, Manjunath and Punith. According to police, Laxmidevamma, was diagnosed with Covid-19 and admitted to a private hospital in Nelamangala on the city outskirts. She required higher medical treatment and was brought to People Tree hospital but there were no ICU beds available.

May 06, 2021 07:14 (IST)

Over 3,000 New COVID-19 Cases in Pune City | The Pune district reported 9,131 new coronavirus cases, 3,260 of them in Pune city, in the last 24 hours, taking its COVID-19 case count to 8,85,592, a health official said on Wednesday evening. The death toll in the district reached 13,826 with 149 patients succumbing to the infection. "Of 9,131 cases, 3,260 were in Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which has a caseload of 4,36,349. However, 3,303 patients were also discharged from hospitals in the city," said the official.

May 06, 2021 07:12 (IST)

Delhi Records 311 Deaths, Over 20,000 Cases | Delhi recorded 311 COVID-19 deaths and 20,960 cases in a day with a positivity rate of 26.37 percent. This is the fourth consecutive day that the positivity rate has remained below 30 per cent in the national capital. Delhi government said all-round efforts and aggressive Covid management have resulted in a dramatic decrease in the city's Covid positivity rate. "Within just 10 days, Delhi's Covid positivity rate has reduced by nine per cent. On April 26, Delhi reported a positivity rate of 35 per cent and on May 5, it came down to around 26 per cent," it said.

May 06, 2021 07:11 (IST)

Lockdown-Like Curbs Imposed in West Bengal | With an unprecedented spike in Covid-19 cases, West Bengal has imposed additional curbs in the state in an attempt to control the spread. Some of the restrictions are as follows: 

- Journalists and hawkers will be prioritised for vaccination.
- Wearing masks is compulsory.
- All social and political gatherings have been prohibited.
- Movement of all local trains to be suspended from tomorrow. State transport to operate on 50 per cent capacity including metro. READ MORE

May 06, 2021 07:00 (IST)

Kerala Records Highest Daily Covid Cases | Kerala, Kozhikode, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Alappuzha, Palakkad, Thiruvananthapuram, Kannur and Kollam districts have recorded a continued rise in the number of cases for the last two weeks. Kerala reported the highest single-day spike of 41,953 coronavirus cases on Wednesday. It had recorded 37,000 cases on Tuesday.

May 06, 2021 06:56 (IST)

30 Districts Showing Rising Trend in Covid Cases for 2 Weeks | Thirty districts in the country are showing a continued rise in the number of coronavirus cases for the last two weeks, of which 10 are in Kerala, seven in Andhra Pradesh, three in Karnataka and one in Tamil Nadu, the Centre said on Wednesday. Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said Bengaluru (Urban) has recorded 1,49,241 cases over the last one week, followed by Chennai, which has recorded 38,379 cases.

Patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) get treatment at the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital, amidst the spread of the disease in New Delhi.

Meanwhile other northern states including Bihar and Himachal Pradesh have also registered huge surge in Covid-19 cases. 30 districts in the country are showing a continued rise in the number of coronavirus cases for the last two weeks, of which 10 are in Kerala, seven in Andhra Pradesh, three in Karnataka and one in Tamil Nadu, the Centre said on Wednesday. Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said Bengaluru (Urban) has recorded 1,49,241 cases over the last one week, followed by Chennai, which has recorded 38,379 cases.

He said in Kerala, Kozhikode, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Alappuzha, Palakkad, Thiruvananthapuram, Kannur and Kollam districts have recorded a continued rise in the number of cases for the last two weeks. Kerala reported the highest single-day spike of 41,953 coronavirus cases on Wednesday. It had recorded 37,000 cases on Tuesday.

The government on Wednesday said a third phase of the coronavirus pandemic was “inevitable”, but it is not clear on what time scale this phase would occur and hence, we should be prepared for the same. The Union Health Ministry held a briefing on the current COVID-10 situation and the vaccination programme underway in the country. Senior officials said the long COVID wave of such “ferocity” that the country was experiencing currently “was not predicted”.

