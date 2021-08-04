Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Kerala's Caseload Now Higher Than Any State in 2 Months; Centre to Boost Covaxin Production

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The government said that it is hopeful of achieving the roadmap for 135 crore doses between August and December. While the Bharat Biotech’s Ankleshwar facility is likely to add 6 million doses over next few months, the Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL) may start supplying 2 million doses of Covaxin by September.

“As communicated by the manufacturers, the monthly vaccine production capacity of Covishield is projected to be increased from 110 million doses per month to more than 120 million doses per month and the production capacity of Covaxin is projected to be increased from 25 million doses per month to around 58 million doses per month,” Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in a written reply.

On the production plan of Covaxin at various facilities, NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr V K Paul said there were some initial hiccups related to standardisation and quality assurances of the batches of vaccines at the Bangalore plant of Bharat Biotech, which delayed the production of the anti-Covid vaccine.