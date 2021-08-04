CHANGE LANGUAGE
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Kerala's Caseload Now Higher Than Any State in 2 Months; Centre to Boost Covaxin Production
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Kerala on Tuesday reported the highest case by any state in the country in the last two months.

News18.com | August 04, 2021, 07:46 IST
vaccination in Noida

Event Highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The government said that it is hopeful of achieving the roadmap for 135 crore doses between August and December. While the Bharat Biotech’s Ankleshwar facility is likely to add 6 million doses over next few months, the Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL) may start supplying 2 million doses of Covaxin by September.

“As communicated by the manufacturers, the monthly vaccine production capacity of Covishield is projected to be increased from 110 million doses per month to more than 120 million doses per month and the production capacity of Covaxin is projected to be increased from 25 million doses per month to around 58 million doses per month,” Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in a written reply.

On the production plan of Covaxin at various facilities, NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr V K Paul said there were some initial hiccups related to standardisation and quality assurances of the batches of vaccines at the Bangalore plant of Bharat Biotech, which delayed the production of the anti-Covid vaccine.

Aug 04, 2021 07:46 (IST)

The Health Ministry on Tuesday said that the reproductive number, or the R-value, that indicates the extent of Covid-19 spread is more than one in eight states.

Aug 04, 2021 07:36 (IST)

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 15,30,024 on Tuesday as 729 more people tested positive for the infection, while 18 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 18,170, a health bulletin said. North 24 Parganas district registered the highest number of new cases at 86, while Darjeeling recorded the highest number of fresh fatalities at three.

Aug 04, 2021 07:21 (IST)

91,100 People Received Covid Vaccine Doses in a Day in Delhi | The Delhi government on Tuesday said 91,100 people have received anti-coronavirus vaccine doses the previous day with 45,126 of them getting the second jab. The total number of vaccine doses administered in Delhi stands at 1,01,98,723, including 74,82,004 first doses and 27,16,719 second jabs, according to the vaccination bulletin. 

Aug 04, 2021 07:16 (IST)

Covid-19 R-value More Than 1 in 8 States, UTs; Cause of Concern: Govt | The government on Tuesday said that the reproductive number or R-value that indicates the speed at which COVID-19 is spreading is more than one in eight states and UTs, including Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, which is cause of concern. The R number is a measure that highlights the number of people a coronavirus positive person infects, thereby reflecting the severity of its spread. A number of one or below one indicates a slowly spreading virus, while any number above one indicates a rapid spread. 

Aug 04, 2021 07:12 (IST)

Assam Reports 1,182 New Covid-19 Cases, 13 Deaths | Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 5,69,439 on Tuesday as 1,182 more people tested positive for the infection, while 13 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 5,037, a health bulletin said. Kamrup Metropolitan district reported the highest number of new cases at 177, followed by Barpeta (75) and Golaghat (74).

Aug 04, 2021 07:10 (IST)

Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal will observe Ganesh Chaturthi while adhering to Covid-19 guidelines. A 4-feet tall Ganesh idol will be installed on September 10. We'll urge devotees to take part in the puja and darshan online: Mandal Secretary Sudhir Salvi in Mumbai 

Beneficiaries wait in a queue to receive COVID-19 vaccine dose, at a district hospital in Noida.

Meanwhile, Kerala on Tuesday reported the highest case in any state in the country in the last two months. It registered 23,676 fresh COVID cases pushing the total infection count to 34.49 lakh, with the number of people succumbing to the virus touching 17,103 after 148 additional deaths. On Monday, the state had reported 13,984 cases after recording more than 20,000 cases for six consecutive days.

As many as 15,626 people have been cured of the infection since Monday, taking the total recoveries to 32,58,310 and the number of active cases in the state to 1,73,221, a state government release said. In the last 24 hours, 1,99,456 samples were tested and the TPR was found to be 11.87 per cent.

So far, 2.77 crore samples have been tested, it said. Some of the worst affected districts in the state are Malappuram with 4276 infections, Thrissur 2908, Ernakulam 2702, Kozhikode 2416, Palakkad 2223, Kollam 1836, Alappuzha 1261, Kottayam 1241, Kannur 1180 and Trivandrum 1133.

