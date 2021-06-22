Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Bharat Biotech Submits Phase-III Trial Data of Covaxin to DCGI

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Hyderabad-based biotechnology company Bharat Biotech, that manufactures Covaxin, has submitted phase-III clinical trial data of its vaccine to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), senior government sources said. “Bharat Biotech submitted Phase 3 clinical trials data of Covaxin to Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) over the weekend,” ANI said quoting government sources.

The vaccine is one of the three vaccines being used in India in the nationwide vaccination programme against Covid-19. The company has been facing questions over the delay in announcing results of phase-III trials.

The trial data is crucial as it will provide details of the efficacy of the vaccine, which was developed in association with the Indian Council of Medical Research. Phase-III trial data is also required for getting emergency use listing (EUL) from the World Health Organisation (WHO). WHO has accepted Bharat Biotech’s Expression of Interest (EoI) for EUL for Covaxin and scheduled a pre-submission meeting on June 23.