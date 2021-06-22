CHANGE LANGUAGE
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Bharat Biotech Submits Phase-III Trial Data of Covaxin to DCGI

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Over 85.15 lakh vaccine doses were administered across the country on Monday as the revised guidelines for COVID-19 vaccination came into effect.

News18.com | June 22, 2021, 07:12 IST
Bharat Biotech

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Hyderabad-based biotechnology company Bharat Biotech, that manufactures Covaxin, has submitted phase-III clinical trial data of its vaccine to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), senior government sources said. “Bharat Biotech submitted Phase 3 clinical trials data of Covaxin to Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) over the weekend,” ANI said quoting government sources.

The vaccine is one of the three vaccines being used in India in the nationwide vaccination programme against Covid-19. The company has been facing questions over the delay in announcing results of phase-III trials.

The trial data is crucial as it will provide details of the efficacy of the vaccine, which was developed in association with the Indian Council of Medical Research. Phase-III trial data is also required for getting emergency use listing (EUL) from the World Health Organisation (WHO). WHO has accepted Bharat Biotech’s Expression of Interest (EoI) for EUL for Covaxin and scheduled a pre-submission meeting on June 23.

Jun 22, 2021 07:12 (IST)

Want to Administer 1 Lakh Doses a Day: Chhattisgarh Health Minister | "Now we can expect to have better availability of vaccines. If we have all the stock to vaccinate 18+ age group, we would want to administer at least 1 lakh doses per day... Earlier, for 18-44 we had only 3-day stock, while for 45+ group we had 348-day stock. The (previous) policy led to a situation where despite vaccine availability people were not vaccinated. But now, we are expecting more vaccines," Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo said.

Jun 22, 2021 06:58 (IST)

Madhya Pradesh had set up a special state-level control room for the exercise on Monday and over 8,000 vaccination centers were made functional for the mega drive. The chief minister himself visited vaccination centres today in three districts of Datia, Bhopal and Sehore after conducting a virtual dialogue with citizens over the last one week, motivating them to get themselves vaccinated.

Jun 22, 2021 06:58 (IST)

The highest daily vaccination figure achieved by Madhya Pradesh earlier was 4.9 lakh on June 14. After Indore, Bhopal recorded over 1.37 lakh doses, followed by Ujjain, which clocked nearly one lakh jabs. Five other districts, including Gwalior, Jabalpur and Dhar, reported over 50,000 jabs each.

Jun 22, 2021 06:57 (IST)

How MP Bested Other States in Vaccination: Over 8,000 Centres, Monitoring By CM | Madhya Pradesh emerged as the big success story of the blockbuster vaccination day on Monday — recording over 16 lakh jabs. The Indore district alone recorded nearly 2.2 lakh jabs, nearly three times the number recorded by Delhi. “Madhya Pradesh had set a target of vaccinating 10 lakh people today. But seeing the capability of Madhya Pradesh, the Centre gave us five lakh extra doses. I am thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the same. This is a win for our janbaghidari model,” said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

File photo of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

Over 85.15 lakh vaccine doses, the highest in a single day, were administered across the country on Monday as the revised guidelines for COVID-19 vaccination came into effect, the Union Health Ministry said. India’s cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage was recorded at over 28.36 crore since January 16, according to the data from the CoWIN portal.

“Today’s record-breaking vaccination numbers are gladdening. The vaccine remains our strongest weapon to fight COVID-19. Congratulations to those who got vaccinated and kudos to all the front-line warriors working hard to ensure so many citizens got the vaccine. Well done India!” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. The previous single-day record was of over 48 lakh doses on April 1. In June so far, India saw an average vaccination of over 31 lakh per day.

The average single-day vaccinations fell to as low as around 16 lakh in the first week of May when the country was at the peak of the second wave. Madhya Pradesh saw the maximum vaccinations on Monday followed by Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

