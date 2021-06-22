Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Bharat Biotech Submits Phase-III Trial Data of Covaxin to DCGI

Over 85.15 lakh vaccine doses, the highest in a single day, were administered across the country on Monday as the revised guidelines for COVID-19 vaccination came into effect, the Union Health Ministry said. India’s cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage was recorded at over 28.36 crore since January 16, according to the data from the CoWIN portal.
“Today’s record-breaking vaccination numbers are gladdening. The vaccine remains our strongest weapon to fight COVID-19. Congratulations to those who got vaccinated and kudos to all the front-line warriors working hard to ensure so many citizens got the vaccine. Well done India!” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. The previous single-day record was of over 48 lakh doses on April 1. In June so far, India saw an average vaccination of over 31 lakh per day.
The average single-day vaccinations fell to as low as around 16 lakh in the first week of May when the country was at the peak of the second wave. Madhya Pradesh saw the maximum vaccinations on Monday followed by Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here