Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Kerala sees 149 percent rise in weekly deaths during lockdown, but the cases dropped by 59 percent during the same time. Kerala had reduced testing by 22 percent last week, compared to the week ending May 12. Experts had pointed out to the correlation between decreased testing and increased mortality. Kerala on Monday logged 7,719 fresh cases and 161 deaths, taking the caseload to 27,05,933 and the toll to 11,342. It said 68,573 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate was 11.26 per cent. The active case stood at 1,13,817.

After Novavax got authorisation in the US after proving 90.4 percent efficacy might see India as the manufacturing destination as the vaccine has manufacturing agreement with Serum Institute of India. The Novavax trials conducted in US and Mexico delivered results equal to Pfizer and Moderna vaccine and better than Johnson and Johnson. The company has applied for approvals in UK, EU, Korea and India. Government sources said that India may proceed on the basis of the strong interim data. As per estimates, 20 crore Novavax shots (five crore a month) can be available during September-December and the number may rise.

The West Bengal government on Monday extended the ongoing restrictions to combat the Covid-19 pandemic for 15 more days till June 30, while easing some of the measures as the situation has improved now, a top official said. The decisions were announced a day before the ongoing restrictions are scheduled to come to an end on Tuesday. The administration allowed government and private offices to function with 25 per cent workforce from June 16. Employers have to arrange for transporting employees as restrictions on public transportation services will continue till further orders, Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi said.