Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Priority for 45+, Those Receiving 2nd Jab in Inoculation Drive; Pfizer Expands Tests in Kids Under 12

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The vaccination programme will prioritise health workers, frontline workers, people above 45 and those due for second doses followed by the 18-44 age group, the guidelines for the revised vaccination policy announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. The guidelines also said that the centre will procure vaccines for those above 18 and priority categorisation will apply to vaccines it procures. It added that states may decide their own prioritisation factoring in supply schedules.

The government also set the maximum price private hospitals can charge for the three COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the country — Covishield Rs 780 per dose, Covaxin Rs 1,410 and Sputnik V Rs 1,145. In a letter to all states and union territories, the Health Ministry suggested that appropriate strict action be taken against private vaccination centres for overcharging.

The maximum price of Covishield for private COVID-19 Vaccination Centres (CVCs) has been fixed at Rs 780 per dose, while that of Covaxin is Rs 1,410 per dose and Sputnik V Rs 1,145 per dose, it said. The Health Ministry asked states to ensure that the prices declared by various private CVCs do not exceed the ceiling.