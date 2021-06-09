india

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Priority for 45+, Those Receiving 2nd Jab in Inoculation Drive; Pfizer Expands Tests in Kids Under 12
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The Centre announced revised prices of Covid-19 vaccines for private hospitals, fixing Covishield shot at Rs 780, Covaxin jab at Rs 1,410 and Rs 1145 per Sputnik V dose.

News18.com | June 09, 2021, 07:11 IST
Event Highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The vaccination programme will prioritise health workers, frontline workers, people above 45 and those due for second doses followed by the 18-44 age group, the guidelines for the revised vaccination policy announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. The guidelines also said that the centre will procure vaccines for those above 18 and priority categorisation will apply to vaccines it procures. It added that states may decide their own prioritisation factoring in supply schedules.

The government also set the maximum price private hospitals can charge for the three COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the country — Covishield Rs 780 per dose, Covaxin Rs 1,410 and Sputnik V Rs 1,145. In a letter to all states and union territories, the Health Ministry suggested that appropriate strict action be taken against private vaccination centres for overcharging.

The maximum price of Covishield for private COVID-19 Vaccination Centres (CVCs) has been fixed at Rs 780 per dose, while that of Covaxin is Rs 1,410 per dose and Sputnik V Rs 1,145 per dose, it said. The Health Ministry asked states to ensure that the prices declared by various private CVCs do not exceed the ceiling.

Jun 09, 2021 07:11 (IST)

Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccine Coverage Reaches 23.88 Crore | The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has reached 23.88 crore. It said 13,32,471 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years received their first dose and 76,723 beneficiaries of the same age group received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine during the day. Cumulatively, 3,17,37,869 people in the same age group across states and union territories have received their first dose and 3,16,134 their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive. 

Jun 09, 2021 07:09 (IST)

797 Fresh COVID-19 Cases in UP, 94 More Deaths | Uttar Pradesh's COVID-19 caseload surged to 16,99,787 on Tuesday with 797 fresh infections while the death toll climbed to 21,425 as 94 more people succumbed to the disease. Lucknow reported the highest number of fresh cases at 50, followed by 33 from Pilibhit, 31 from Gorakhpur, 29 from Varanasi, 27 from Kanpur Nagar, 25 from Meerut, 24 from Siddharthnagar, 23 from Kushinagar, 22 from Allahabad, 21 from Ghaziabad and 20 each from Muzaffarnagar and Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Jun 09, 2021 07:08 (IST)

As announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, the revised guidelines stated that the government will procure 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by manufacturers in the country. “The vaccines procured will continue to be provided free of cost to states and UTs as has been the case from the commencement of the national vaccination programme. These doses will be administered by the states/UTs free of cost to all citizens as per priority through government vaccination centres.

Jun 09, 2021 07:07 (IST)

Covishield at Rs 780, Covaxin at Rs 1,410: Centre Revises Vaccine Rates | The Centre on Tuesday announced revised prices of Covid-19 vaccines for private hospitals, fixing Covishield shot at Rs 780, Covaxin jab at Rs 1,410 and Rs 1145 per Sputnik V dose. The new price is according to the revised guidelines issued by the Health Ministry. The statement also showed the 5 per cent GST rates imposed on the vaccine doses: Rs 30 for Covishield, Rs 60 for Covaxin and Rs 47.40-47 for Sputnik V.

Mumbai: A health worker checks the body temperature of a passenger as a precaution against the coronavirus, at a railway station in Mumbai.

The Serum Institute of India sells its Covishield to private hospitals at Rs 600 per dose (excluding GST). Bharat Biotech has set the cost of its Covaxin at Rs 1,200 a dose for private establishments. Both vaccines are supplied to the central government at a cost of Rs 150 a dose. Sputnik-V is supplied to private hospitals at Rs 948 per dose.

Pfizer says it is expanding testing of its COVID-19 vaccine in children younger than 12. After a first-step study in a small number of young children to test different doses, Pfizer is ready to enroll about 4,500 young volunteers at more than 90 sites in the U.S., Finland, Poland and Spain.

The vaccine made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech already is authorised for emergency use in anyone 12 and older in the U.S. and European Union. Enrollment of 5- to 11-year-olds began this week. Those youngsters will receive two vaccine doses of 10 micrograms each – a third of the teen and adult dose – or dummy shots. Enrollment of children as young as 6 months will start in a few weeks using an even lower dose, 3 micrograms per shot.

