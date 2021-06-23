CHANGE LANGUAGE
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Vaccinations See Drastic Fall After Super Monday, Only 53L Jabbed; Delta+ Variant May Set off 3rd Wave
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Vaccinations See Drastic Fall After Super Monday, Only 53L Jabbed; Delta+ Variant May Set off 3rd Wave

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Health experts have warned that the Delta Plus may unleash a third wave in the coming months, as it could possibly circumvent the body’s immune system.

News18.com | June 23, 2021, 07:24 IST
covid-19 vaccination

Event Highlights

Coronavirus News Live Updates: After a record high Covid-19 vaccination on Monday of over 88 lakh doses, India on Tuesday inoculated 52.8 lakh people till 10 pm. According to the centre, Monday’s increase wasn’t a sudden development but the result of coordinated planning with states and improved supplies of vaccines. Madhya Pradesh emerged as the big success story of the blockbuster vaccination day on Monday — recording over 16 lakh jabs. The Indore district alone recorded nearly 2.2 lakh jabs, nearly three times the number recorded by Delhi.

The centre expressed confidence that with the increase I vaccine production and a better advance schedule of supplies, the number is expected to remain high. It also added that the participation of private sector would improve vaccination rates, a report in Times of India said.

The Delta plus variant, a new mutant version of the Delta strain first detected in India, has been found in three states in the country. Twenty-one cases of the ‘Delta plus’ variant, considered highly infectious, have been reported in Maharashtra threatening to massively dent the state’s fight against the virus as experts warn that this variant may trigger a third wave of the pandemic in the state.

Jun 23, 2021 07:24 (IST)

People queued up at vaccination centre in Gariahat, Kolkata claim vaccine shortage."I came at 10 am, but had to wait long. Stock was over and at about 12 pm they got more vaccines; process is very slow, many were told to return,"said Prerna, who got vaccinated at 4:30 pm.

Jun 23, 2021 07:08 (IST)

Delta Plus Identified as Variant of Concern | While the Delta plus remains a variant of interest, the Delta virus has been identified as variant of concern. Explaining the differences, Bhushan said, “Any variant’s transmissibility and virulence decides whether it is a variant of concern or interest. Delta variant is found in 80 countries around the world, including India and it is a variant of concern."

Jun 23, 2021 07:07 (IST)

Delta variant has been detected in 80 countries around the world, including India and it is a variant of concern. The Delta plus variant has been detected in nine countries besides India. These are - US, UK, Portugal, Switzerland, Japan, Poland, Nepal, China and Russia.

Jun 23, 2021 07:06 (IST)

Take Immediate Measures Where Variant in Found: Centre | The Centre directed the states to take up immediate containment measures, enhanced testing, tracking and vaccination in districts and clusters where the Delta plus variant was found. Samples of the infected persons are to be promptly sent to designated laboratories of INSACOG so that the clinical epidemiological correlations can be made, the government said. INSACOG, or Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics, was set up to conduct genome sequencing of the coronavirus.

Jun 23, 2021 07:05 (IST)

Alarmed by Delta Plus Cases in 3 States, Centre Issues 3-point Advisory | Union Health Ministry on Tuesday advised Maharashtra, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh on Delta plus variant of Covid-19 after 16 out of 22 cases reported in the country were reported from these states. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan at a press briefing had underlined that the Delta plus variant is currently a “variant of interest" and has not yet been classified as a “variant of concern". Cases of the Delta plus variant have been detected in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri and Jalgaon and parts of Kerala and Madhya Pradesh.

Image for representation.

Kerala, Karnataka, and Madhya Pradesh, too, have reported cases of this deadlier variety. And even though, only about 200 confirmed infections have been detected across the globe, of which 30 are in India, fears remain that the virus mutant may wreak havoc in the near future.

Health experts have warned that the Delta Plus may unleash a third wave in the coming months, as it could possibly circumvent the body’s immune system. Experts in Maharashtra fear the new variant could trigger a third wave and warn that it could come earlier than predicted. The state, with the most reported cases of Delta+ variant is already preparing for a third wave.

“It is worrisome because we do not know enough about how it is going to behave from here. In the variants that we have seen, there have been some very different scenarios that have presented themselves,” Om Shrivastava, a member of the Maharashtra Task Force on Covid told NDTV. “We know that the delta wave in other parts of the world is very infectious and it spreads very rapidly and it can affect a multitude of people within a very short period of time,” Dr Shrivastava added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

