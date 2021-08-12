Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Over 40,000 Vaccinated People Test Positive in Kerala; Skip RT-PCR for Fully Vaccinated Travellers, Tourism Min to States

Brar said that the ministry was trying to convince all states to adopt the uniform protocol and not mandate RT-PCR tests for fully vaccinated travellers who have fully vaccinated certificates. The report added that the ministry had a meeting with the representatives of the Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism and Hospitality and all state governments on August 5 where the focus was mainly on harmonization of travel protocols during Covid-19.
Kerala has reported over 40,000 cases of breakthrough Covid-19 infections, where the people have contracted the disease a second time or those who are fully vaccinated. Top health ministry sources told India Today familiar with the developments in the state said that the role of new variant cannot be ruled out.
India has reported a total of 1 lakh such breakthrough cases and Kerala alone has reported 40,000 infections, ICMR sources told India Today. A member of Central team that visited Kerala said that the rise in breakthrough infections and re-infection is possibly due to variant which is escaping immunity.
The role of a new mutant variant, which is leading to a large number of breakthrough infections, cannot be ruled out, the report said. The number of breakthrough cases have now raised concerns of a new coronavirus variant. The health ministry is planning 100% genomic sequencing of all 40,000 samples to rule out the possibilities of a new variant.
