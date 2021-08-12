Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Over 40,000 Vaccinated People Test Positive in Kerala; Skip RT-PCR for Fully Vaccinated Travellers, Tourism Min to States

Assam Reports 14 COVID-19 Deaths, 886 New Cases | Assam reported 14 deaths due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, while 886 new cases pushed the caseload to 5,77,035, the National Health Mission said. With the death of two persons each in Dibrugarh, Kamrup Metro, and Udalguri, and one each in Cachar, Dhubri, Kamrup Rural, Kokrajhar, Nagaon, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, and West Karbi Anglong districts, the death toll rose to 5,434.

Bengal Reports 6 Covid-19 Deaths, 700 Fresh Cases | Six people died of COVID-19 in West Bengal on Wednesday, taking the toll to 18,258, while 700 fresh cases pushed the tally to 15,35,699, a bulletin issued by the health department said. The city and its neighbouring South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly districts reported no coronavirus deaths while North 24 Parganas accounted for one fatality. The state currently has 10,163 active cases.

Punjab Records Jump in Covid Cases | Punjab on Wednesday registered a jump in COVID-19 infections, 107 cases surfacing in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 5,99,678. With no Covid-related death reported on Wednesday, the toll stood at 16,325, according to the health bulletin. The toll, however, included three deaths, which were not reported earlier, as per the bulletin. Ludhiana reported the maximum 34 cases, followed by nine in Amritsar and eight each in Bathinda and Fazilka.

The move comes as some states like West Bengal (for travellers from Mumbai, Pune and Chennai), Karnataka, Goa, Chhattisgarh ask for mandatory RT-PCR despite double vaccination status, Times of India reported.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The tourism ministry has urged states and Union territories to do away with RT-PCR tests for fully vaccinated people who opt for inter-state travel. The Ministry sent a written communication to state secretaries, urging states/UTs to adopt a uniform travel protocol during Covid, Rupinder Brar, additional director general, Tourism Ministry said.

Brar said that the ministry was trying to convince all states to adopt the uniform protocol and not mandate RT-PCR tests for fully vaccinated travellers who have fully vaccinated certificates. The report added that the ministry had a meeting with the representatives of the Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism and Hospitality and all state governments on August 5 where the focus was mainly on harmonization of travel protocols during Covid-19.

Kerala has reported over 40,000 cases of breakthrough Covid-19 infections, where the people have contracted the disease a second time or those who are fully vaccinated. Top health ministry sources told India Today familiar with the developments in the state said that the role of new variant cannot be ruled out.

India has reported a total of 1 lakh such breakthrough cases and Kerala alone has reported 40,000 infections, ICMR sources told India Today. A member of Central team that visited Kerala said that the rise in breakthrough infections and re-infection is possibly due to variant which is escaping immunity.

The role of a new mutant variant, which is leading to a large number of breakthrough infections, cannot be ruled out, the report said. The number of breakthrough cases have now raised concerns of a new coronavirus variant. The health ministry is planning 100% genomic sequencing of all 40,000 samples to rule out the possibilities of a new variant.

