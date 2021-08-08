Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Kerala to Ensure At Least First Dose For All Senior Citizens by Aug 15; Pregnant Women Avoiding Jabs Due to Fever Fear

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Kerala will begin Covid-19 vaccination drive for those above 60 years of age starting from Monday to ensure that people get at least one dose by August 15. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state would directly obtain 20 lakh vaccine doses and hand it over to private hospitals, which would be allotted vaccines on the basis of facilities. The drive is also aimed at vaccinating final year degree and post graduate students as well as teachers of primary schools.

53 percent of the eligible population in Kerala have already got the first dose, while only 22 percent of them got the second shot. The Chief Minister said business establishments and organisations are free to join hands with private hospitals to ensure vaccination for their targeted local people. The bed-ridden would be vaccinated at their homes, as part of ensuring first dose for those aged above 60, a report in The Indian Express said.

Shops in malls have been permitted to open from August 11 on the same conditions stipulated for other outlets and after making all precautionary arrangements, the Kerala government said yesterday. In an order issued by the Disaster Management department of the state, persons have to be deployed at all entry points of malls to ensure COVID-19 protocols, like wearing of masks, use of hand sanitisers, temperature checks and social distancing, and other conditions are strictly followed before people enter the shops.