Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Kerala to Ensure At Least First Dose For All Senior Citizens by Aug 15; Pregnant Women Avoiding Jabs Due to Fever Fear

Meanwhile, the fear of fever as the after-effect of vaccination is keeping thousands of pregnant women from getting the Covid-19 jabs, gynaecologists say. Doctors have called for a massive awareness drive if the government wants to vaccinate the estimated two million pregnant women.
In Mumbai, out of the estimated 1.5 lakh pregnant women, only 429 have taken the jab so far. Gynaecologist says that that the fear of fever is the biggest reasons behind the vaccine hesitancy of expecting mothers. “The response has been guarded so far. Developing fever after vaccination is the big concern expressed by most. We have been trying to counsel that it is mostly mild and resolves in a day or two, but there is hesitancy,” Dr Mangala Gomare, BMC’s executive health officer told Times of India.
