Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Kerala to Ensure At Least First Dose For All Senior Citizens by Aug 15; Pregnant Women Avoiding Jabs Due to Fever Fear

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Shops in malls have been permitted to open in Kerala from August 11 after making all precautionary arrangements.

News18.com | August 08, 2021, 07:39 IST
Covid vaccination in Noida

Event Highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Kerala will begin Covid-19 vaccination drive for those above 60 years of age starting from Monday to ensure that people get at least one dose by August 15. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state would directly obtain 20 lakh vaccine doses and hand it over to private hospitals, which would be allotted vaccines on the basis of facilities. The drive is also aimed at vaccinating final year degree and post graduate students as well as teachers of primary schools.

53 percent of the eligible population in Kerala have already got the first dose, while only 22 percent of them got the second shot. The Chief Minister said business establishments and organisations are free to join hands with private hospitals to ensure vaccination for their targeted local people. The bed-ridden would be vaccinated at their homes, as part of ensuring first dose for those aged above 60, a report in The Indian Express said.

Shops in malls have been permitted to open from August 11 on the same conditions stipulated for other outlets and after making all precautionary arrangements, the Kerala government said yesterday. In an order issued by the Disaster Management department of the state, persons have to be deployed at all entry points of malls to ensure COVID-19 protocols, like wearing of masks, use of hand sanitisers, temperature checks and social distancing, and other conditions are strictly followed before people enter the shops.

Aug 08, 2021 07:39 (IST)

READ | Delhi Govt Announces Reopening of All Weekly Markets from Monday; Check New Rules

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced reopening of all weekly markets in the national capital from August 9 with Covid-19 protocols in place.

Aug 08, 2021 07:37 (IST)

Assam Logs 986 New COVID-19 Cases, 15 Deaths | Assam's COVID-19 tally soared to 5,73,532 on Saturday as 986 more people tested positive for the infection, while 15 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 5,372, a health bulletin said. Kamrup Metropolitan district recorded the highest number of new cases at 159, followed by Barpeta (69) and Nalbari (65).

Aug 08, 2021 07:36 (IST)

Brazil Reports 43,033 Covid-19 Cases, 990 Deaths | Brazil had 43,033 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 990 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Saturday. The South American country has now registered 20,151,779, cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 562,752, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest after the United States.

Aug 08, 2021 07:26 (IST)

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Kerala to Ensure At Least First Dose For All Senior Citizens by Aug 15; Pregnant Women Avoiding Jabs Due to Fever Fear
Meanwhile, the fear of fever as the after-effect of vaccination is keeping thousands of pregnant women from getting the Covid-19 jabs, gynaecologists say. Doctors have called for a massive awareness drive if the government wants to vaccinate the estimated two million pregnant women.

In Mumbai, out of the estimated 1.5 lakh pregnant women, only 429 have taken the jab so far. Gynaecologist says that that the fear of fever is the biggest reasons behind the vaccine hesitancy of expecting mothers. “The response has been guarded so far. Developing fever after vaccination is the big concern expressed by most. We have been trying to counsel that it is mostly mild and resolves in a day or two, but there is hesitancy,” Dr Mangala Gomare, BMC’s executive health officer told Times of India.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

