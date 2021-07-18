Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India Falls to Fourth Spot in 7-day Covid Count, Maharashtra Sees Surge in Infections with 8,172 Cases

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India has fallen to fourth place as UK has overtaken the country to record the third highest Covid-19 cases in the world. Indonesia has replaced Brazil to reach the first spot with record daily cases. In the last seven days ending Friday, Indonesia recorded 3.24 lakh cases, a 43 percent rise that the past week. Brazil’s 7-day count stood at 2.87 lakh.

UK, meanwhile, recorded 2.75 lakh cases. India’s numbers have been falling slightly faster this week than the last week. India reported a decline of 8 percent cases than the past week as it recorded 2.69 lakh new cases in the last seven days.

Cases globally surged by 16 percent in the past week raising fears of the third wave of Covid-19. In Southeast Asia too, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Myanmar and Vietnam registered surge in cases.