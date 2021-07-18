CHANGE LANGUAGE
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India Falls to Fourth Spot in 7-day Covid Count, Maharashtra Sees Surge in Infections with 8,172 Cases
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India Falls to Fourth Spot in 7-day Covid Count, Maharashtra Sees Surge in Infections with 8,172 Cases

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: In Southeast Asia too, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Myanmar and Vietnam registered surge in cases.

News18.com | July 18, 2021, 08:26 IST
Coronavirus in India

Event Highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India has fallen to fourth place as UK has overtaken the country to record the third highest Covid-19 cases in the world. Indonesia has replaced Brazil to reach the first spot with record daily cases. In the last seven days ending Friday, Indonesia recorded 3.24 lakh cases, a 43 percent rise that the past week. Brazil’s 7-day count stood at 2.87 lakh.

UK, meanwhile, recorded 2.75 lakh cases. India’s numbers have been falling slightly faster this week than the last week. India reported a decline of 8 percent cases than the past week as it recorded 2.69 lakh new cases in the last seven days.

Cases globally surged by 16 percent in the past week raising fears of the third wave of Covid-19. In Southeast Asia too, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Myanmar and Vietnam registered surge in cases.

Read More
Jul 18, 2021 08:26 (IST)

Jharkhand reports 61 new Covid-19 cases and 64 recoveries in the last 24 hours. 

Active cases: 337
Total recoveries: 3,41,192
Death toll: 5,120

Jul 18, 2021 08:14 (IST)

Nashik Sees 138 COVID-19 Cases, 8 Deaths, 104 Recoveries | The COVID-19 tally in Nashik in Maharashtra reached 4,01,084 on Saturday with the addition of 138 cases, while the day also saw eight deaths and 104 recoveries, an official said. The district has so far seen 8,466 deaths and the number of people discharged stands at 3,91,074, he said.

Jul 18, 2021 08:00 (IST)

Karnataka Logs 1,869 Covid-19 Cases, 42 Deaths | Karnataka on Saturday logged 1,869 COVID-19 cases and 42 deaths, taking the tally to 28.82 lakh and the toll to 36,121. As many as 3,144 patients recovered from the infection, taking the total number of those discharged to 28,16,013, leaving 30,082 active cases in the state, a health department bulletin said. Bengaluru Urban district reported the highest number of 432 cases, followed by Dakshina Kannada with 218, Mysuru 207, 173 in Hassan and 101 in Chikkamagaluru. 

Jul 18, 2021 07:50 (IST)

In view of Covid-19, the annual Kanwar Yatra has been cancelled in Uttarakhand. It was need of the hour. We don't want to repeat the situation of Covid-19 (second wave). Perform prayers at home: Kailashanand Giri Maharaj, Acharya Mahamandaleshwar of Niranjani Akhada, in Haridwar.

Jul 18, 2021 07:43 (IST)

Assam Logs 1,727 New COVID-19 Cases, 23 More Fatalities | Assam on Saturday reported 23 more COVID-19 deaths, which took the toll to 4,984, according to a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission. The coronavirus caseload in the northeastern state mounted to 5,45,954 as 1,727 more people tested positive for the infection, it said. Assam now has 17,431 active cases. At least 2,495 people were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,22,192, it said.

Jul 18, 2021 07:26 (IST)

Special 'pink booth' set up for women in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur District Hospital. "It was inaugurated yesterday. Women and girls are happy to know that they got a special corner for vaccination. More women are visiting the hospital for vaccination," Jyoti Devi, Health-worker.

Jul 18, 2021 07:20 (IST)

Tourists Flout Covid-19 Norms in Shimla | A large number of tourists was seen at Shimla's Ridge in Himachal Pradesh yesterday flouting Covid-19 norms. Deputy Commissioner Adiya Neg said only a limited number of tourists and people would be allowed to enter Shimla’s Ridge and Mall Road, ANI reported.

Jul 18, 2021 07:18 (IST)

Bombay HC Asks Centre About Manner, Method of Vaccine Allocation to States | The Bombay High Court on Saturday directed the Central government to file an affidavit detailing the manner and methods of allocating COVID-19 vaccines to states. A division bench of Chief justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni passed this direction while hearing a public interest litigation filed by Yogeeta Vanzara, a city resident, who raised concerns over issues faced by the public in obtaining COVID-19 vaccination appointments through the CoWin portal. 

Jul 18, 2021 07:13 (IST)

Third Wave May Not be as Devastating as Second | While the third wave may not be as devastating as the second wave in India, Professor Samiran Panda believes that a low vaccination rate and loosening of restrictions may result in an increase in cases. The Imperial College London and the ICMR collaborated on mathematical modelling to arrive at this conclusion. “Looking at the present situation, one can assume that there will be the third wave," Professor Panda said. He further added that non-pharmacological interventions, like avoiding mass gatherings and wearing masks will help contain the spread of the infection.

Jul 18, 2021 07:11 (IST)

3rd Wave by August-end, 1 Lakh Covid Cases Daily: Top ICMR Scientist | It may appear like the worst is over, with restrictions relaxing in several states and tourists flocking to hill stations. However, Professor Samiran Panda, a leading scientist at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), predicts that the third wave of COVID-19 would arrive in India around the end of August, with about 1 lakh cases each day. Professor Panda, speaking about the severity of the third wave, says that if the virus does not further mutate, the scenario will be similar to the first wave, according to a report by the India Today. 

Jaipur: People, flout social distancing norms as they wait to receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a government dispensary in Jaipur, Saturday, July 17, 2021.

Maharashtra on Saturday reported an increase in daily cases as the state registered 8,172 new Covid-19 cases and 124 deaths which took the state’s infection tally to 62,05,190 and death toll to 1,26,851, the health department said in a release. As many as 8,950 patients were discharged from hospitals, pushing the total of recovered persons to 59,74,594. The state has a recovery rate of 96.28 per cent.

This is the third time this week that Maharashtra’s daily cases breached the 8,000-mark. The case fatality rate stood at 2.04 per cent, while there are 1,00,429 active cases in the state, the release said. There are 5,77,615 people in home quarantine while 4,156 people are in institutional quarantine.

The larger Mumbai division that covers neighbouring satellite towns reported 1,512 cases and 29 deaths. The division’s case tally rose to 16,24,459 and death toll to 33,231.Nashik division reported 979 cases and seven deaths, while the Pune division added 2,493 cases and 29 deaths. Out of 29 deaths, 16 were reported from Satara district alone.

