Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India Falls to Fourth Spot in 7-day Covid Count, Maharashtra Sees Surge in Infections with 8,172 Cases

Maharashtra on Saturday reported an increase in daily cases as the state registered 8,172 new Covid-19 cases and 124 deaths which took the state’s infection tally to 62,05,190 and death toll to 1,26,851, the health department said in a release. As many as 8,950 patients were discharged from hospitals, pushing the total of recovered persons to 59,74,594. The state has a recovery rate of 96.28 per cent.
This is the third time this week that Maharashtra’s daily cases breached the 8,000-mark. The case fatality rate stood at 2.04 per cent, while there are 1,00,429 active cases in the state, the release said. There are 5,77,615 people in home quarantine while 4,156 people are in institutional quarantine.
The larger Mumbai division that covers neighbouring satellite towns reported 1,512 cases and 29 deaths. The division’s case tally rose to 16,24,459 and death toll to 33,231.Nashik division reported 979 cases and seven deaths, while the Pune division added 2,493 cases and 29 deaths. Out of 29 deaths, 16 were reported from Satara district alone.
