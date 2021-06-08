india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#MehulChoksi#Sanjeevani
News18» News»India»Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India Registers Below 1 Lakh Cases After 68 Days; Pvt Hospitals Skeptical About Rs 150 Cap on Vaccines
yello-bulltLIVE NOW

auto-refresh

facebookTwitterskype

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India Registers Below 1 Lakh Cases After 68 Days; Pvt Hospitals Skeptical About Rs 150 Cap on Vaccines

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India recorded 86,161 new cases on Monday the lowest count since April 1. The cases were below 1 lakh on April 5.

News18.com | June 08, 2021, 08:02 IST
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India Registers Below 1 Lakh Cases After 68 Days; Pvt Hospitals Skeptical About Rs 150 Cap on Vaccines

Event Highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India on Monday recorded less than 1 lakh new cases after 68 days while the toll reached below 2,000 after 49 days. However, the low count came after the country conducted 15.9 lakh tests, which was half the number conducted on the previous day (35.7 lakh). India recorded 86,161 new cases on Monday the lowest count since April 1. The cases were below 1 lakh on April 5, a report in The Times of India said.

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Monday address, private hospitals are divided on Rs 150 cap on Covid-19 vaccine administration charges by the central government. Apollo Hospitals, India largest hospital chain, said that the Rs 150 cap on Covid-19 vaccine administration charges doesn’t make any difference to their vaccination programme. On the other hand Fortis Healthcare said that capping of service charge at Rs 150 will not cover additional costs.

“Unfortunately, the cap of service charge at Rs. 150 will not cover the additional costs incurred for such offsite vaccination camps which involve substantial costs like Ambulance, transport, extra staff and doctor, plus TDS involved in many cases. We urge the govt to consider a higher charge for off-site vaccination camps to enable expanded coverage,” Fortis said in a statement.

Read More
Jun 08, 2021 08:02 (IST)

US Report Concluded Covid-19 May Have Leaked from Wuhan Lab | A report on the origins of Covid 19 by a US government national laboratory concluded that the hypothesis claiming the virus leaked from a Chinese lab in Wuhan is plausible and deserves further investigation. The study was prepared in May 2020 by the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California and was referred by the State Department when it conducted an inquiry into the pandemic's origins during the final months of the Trump administration. READ MORE

Jun 08, 2021 07:37 (IST)

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Assam reported 3,804 new positive cases, 4,613 recoveries and 37 deaths.

Active cases: 48,672
Total recoveries: 3,85,032
Death toll: 3,695

Jun 08, 2021 07:26 (IST)

28,252 Cases of Mucormycosis in Country: Health Ministry | 28,252 Mucormycosis cases have been reported from across the country, Health Ministry said. 86 percents or 24,370 cases of Mucormycosis had Covid-19 infection and 62.3 percent or 17,601 cases were diabetic. Maharashtra has maximum number of Mucormycosis cases (6,339) followed by Gujarat (5,486).

Jun 08, 2021 07:23 (IST)

READ | India May Raise Vaccine Spending to Up to Rs 450 Billion from Budgeted Amount: Report

NEW DELHI: India may raise spending on COVID-19 shots by over a quarter this fiscal year to up to 450 billion rupees ($6.

Jun 08, 2021 07:22 (IST)

Offices, Private Vehicles and Shops Allowed as Rajasthan Eases Curbs | The Rajasthan government on Monday announced certain relaxations to the Covid-19 lockdown imposed in the state following a dip in the number of infections and the positivity rate. Under the modified guidelines issued by the Home department to come into effect from Tuesday, government and private offices in the state can stay open till 4 pm with 50 per cent of staff presence.

Jun 08, 2021 06:49 (IST)

Pune District Sees 837 New Cases, 1,719 Recoveries | Pune district in Maharashtra reported 837 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 37 fatalities, taking the tally to 10,24,277 and the toll to 17,208, while 1,719 patients were discharged. Of the 837 cases, 177 were reported from the limits of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), where the COVID-19 count rose to 4,72,432, he said.

Jun 08, 2021 06:47 (IST)

Puducherry Announces Lockdown from Today | Puducherry government announces lockdown with effect from June 7 midnight to June 14 midnight. Corona curfew from 10 pm till 5 am every day is already in place. Liquor shops will be allowed to operate between 9am and 5pm with effect from June 8.

Jun 08, 2021 06:46 (IST)

Modi Announces Free Covid Vaccines For All Adults | The centre will provide free vaccines against Covid-19 to all adults across all states from June 21, PM Narendra Modi said on Monday, a significant announcement that pledged to change India’s inoculation strategy for maximum and efficient coverage. The Centre will take over from states, which were supposed to be carrying out about 25% of the country’s vaccination work, and continue with its ongoing efforts targeting the 45+ population, and health care and front line workers. 

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India Registers Below 1 Lakh Cases After 68 Days; Pvt Hospitals Skeptical About Rs 150 Cap on Vaccines
New Delhi: People stand in a long queue outside the Barakhamba metro station after resumtion of the Delhi Metro services in a graded manner, in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that the central government will provide free coronavirus vaccine to states for inoculation of all above the age of 18 from June 21, and asserted that vaccine supply would be increased significantly in the country in coming days. “The Government of India itself will buy 75% of the total vaccine production from vaccine manufacturers and give it free to the state governments,” PM Modi announced.

India may raise spending on vaccine by over a quarter this fiscal year to up to Rs 45,000 crore from its budgeted amount, two government sources told Reuters. The sources, who did not want to be named as they were not authorised to speak with the media, said the government would spend up to Rs 45,000 Crore on Covid-19 vaccines this fiscal year, which started on April 1. The previously budgeted amount was Rs 35,000 Crore.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here