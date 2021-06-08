US Report Concluded Covid-19 May Have Leaked from Wuhan Lab | A report on the origins of Covid 19 by a US government national laboratory concluded that the hypothesis claiming the virus leaked from a Chinese lab in Wuhan is plausible and deserves further investigation. The study was prepared in May 2020 by the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California and was referred by the State Department when it conducted an inquiry into the pandemic's origins during the final months of the Trump administration. READ MORE