Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India on Monday recorded less than 1 lakh new cases after 68 days while the toll reached below 2,000 after 49 days. However, the low count came after the country conducted 15.9 lakh tests, which was half the number conducted on the previous day (35.7 lakh). India recorded 86,161 new cases on Monday the lowest count since April 1. The cases were below 1 lakh on April 5, a report in The Times of India said.

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Monday address, private hospitals are divided on Rs 150 cap on Covid-19 vaccine administration charges by the central government. Apollo Hospitals, India largest hospital chain, said that the Rs 150 cap on Covid-19 vaccine administration charges doesn’t make any difference to their vaccination programme. On the other hand Fortis Healthcare said that capping of service charge at Rs 150 will not cover additional costs.

“Unfortunately, the cap of service charge at Rs. 150 will not cover the additional costs incurred for such offsite vaccination camps which involve substantial costs like Ambulance, transport, extra staff and doctor, plus TDS involved in many cases. We urge the govt to consider a higher charge for off-site vaccination camps to enable expanded coverage,” Fortis said in a statement.