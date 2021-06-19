CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#WTCFinal#Sanjeevani
News18» News»India»Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maha to Begin Vaccination for 30-44 Age Group Today; India Now 2nd in Daily Cases After 2.5 Months
yello-bulltLIVE NOW

auto-refresh

facebookTwitterwhatsapp

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maha to Begin Vaccination for 30-44 Age Group Today; India Now 2nd in Daily Cases After 2.5 Months

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: In the last seven days, Brazil registered 4,88,882 cases inching ahead of India’s count of 4,88,626.

News18.com | June 19, 2021, 07:49 IST
MK Stalin Announces More Relaxations in 27 Districts of Tamil Nadu

Event Highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra will begin Covid-19 vaccination drive for people aged between 30-44 years from Saturday, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said. The required changes will be made in the CoWin app according to the new drive. Till now, people from this age bracket could only get vaccinated at the private centres. The Central government had allowed prioritising of vaccines amid a limited supply. The state had provided free vaccines for 18-44 age group from May 1 to May 12, before it stopped the drive to prioritise those due for the second dose.

Announcing the suspension of the Covid-19 inoculation drive for the 18-44 age group, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had on May 23 said the supply of vaccines was not smooth. Thackeray, during a meeting with paediatric doctors and COVID task force team through video conference, had said, “COVID inoculation drive for 18-44 age group has been suspended as the supply of vaccines is not smooth. I am hopeful that from June production capacity of vaccines will increase, then, we can run 24-hour vaccination drive in the state.”

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 9,798 new Covid-19 cases, taking its case tally to 59,54,508, while 198 fatalities raised the death toll to 1,16,674, the health department said. Of 198 deaths, 133 occurred in the last 48 hours while 65 took place in the last week. Another 450 deaths which had taken place earlier were added after reconciliation of records. The death toll, overall, went up by 648.

Read More
Jun 19, 2021 07:49 (IST)

Punjab reports 626 new Covid cases, 1,229 patient discharges, and 35 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Active cases: 8,829
Total discharges: 5,66,568
Death toll: 15,771

Jun 19, 2021 07:35 (IST)

Madhya Pradesh reports 110 new Covid-19 cases, 28 deaths, and 339 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Active cases 2727
Case tally 7,89,064

Jun 19, 2021 07:26 (IST)

Jharkhand reports 141 new positive cases, 274 recoveries and 2 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases at 1,811 and total positive cases at 34,4270.

Jun 19, 2021 07:15 (IST)

Zydus Cadila Likely to Seek Emergency Nod for Vaccine Next Week | Indian pharmaceutical major Zydus Cadila is likely to apply to the central drugs regulator seeking emergency use authorisation for its Covid-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D next week, official sources said. If approved, it will be the world's first DNA vaccine against coronavirus and the fourth to become available in the country. "The analysis of the phase-three trial data is almost ready and the company has informed the government that it could apply for emergency use licensure for its COVID-19 vaccine next week," an official source said.

Jun 19, 2021 07:06 (IST)

Delta Covid-19 Variant Becoming Globally Dominant: WHO Chief Scientist | The Delta variant of Covid-19, first identified in India, is becoming the globally dominant variant of the disease, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said on Friday. Swaminathan also voiced disappointment in the failure of CureVac's vaccine candidate in a trial to meet the WHO's efficacy standard, in particular as highly transmissible variants boost the need for new, effective shots.

Jun 19, 2021 07:05 (IST)

AstraZeneca Chief Investigator Backs India's 12-16 Week Dose Gap | Backing the 12-16 weeks gap between the two doses of Covishield in the country, the chief investigator of the AstraZeneca vaccine clinical trials on Friday said that the level of protection provided by one dose of the preventive significantly increases in the second and third months after the jab. In an interview with The Wire, Professor Andrew Pollard said the immunization policy in Britain and India should not be compared because of the different circumstances in the two countries.

Jun 19, 2021 07:03 (IST)

Maha to Begin Vaccination for 30-44 Age Group from Today | Maharashtra will begin Coronavirus vaccination drive for people aged between 30-44 years from Saturday, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope announced on Friday. The required changes will be made in the CoWin app according to the new drive. Till now, people from this age bracket could only get vaccinated at the private centres. 

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maha to Begin Vaccination for 30-44 Age Group Today; India Now 2nd in Daily Cases After 2.5 Months
Representational Image.

After recording the highest daily cases in the world for more than two-and-a-half months, India’s average case count has dropped to second place with Brazil taking the first place again. In the last seven days, Brazil registered 4,88,882 cases inching ahead of India’s count of 4,88,626. It is the for the first time since March that India has been overtaken by another country.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Recommended For You