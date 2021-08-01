CHANGE LANGUAGE
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Districts Severely Affected by 2nd Wave May Not See Intense 3rd Wave, Says ICMR; Florida Reports Highest Daily Cases in US
News18.com | August 01, 2021, 07:31 IST
vaccination in Noida

Event Highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Districts that have been severely affected by the second wave of Coronavirus may not see an equally intense third wave, a study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said. States should conduct district level heterogeneity assessments, that include studying variations in spread and population, to plan health measures based on local data, ICMR experts said.

Samiran Panda, senior epidemiologist and head of ICMR’s Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases Division, said states like Maharashtra, which was severely affected in the second wave, should look into district level heterogeneity to formulate region and population appropriate responses, a report in The Times of India said.

“Talking about a third wave across the entire state may not be helpful as all districts didn’t experience the second wave uniformly. We need district-level infection control and management programmes,” he reportedly said.

Aug 01, 2021 07:31 (IST)

New Covid-19 Cases Rise for Third Day in Tamil Nadu | New Covid-19 infections continued to rise for the third day in a row in Tamil Nadu with 1,986 people testing positive, pushing the overall tally to 25,59,597, while 26 deaths took the toll to 34,076. Recoveries outnumbered new infections with 2,178 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 25,04,805, leaving 20,716 active infections, a health department bulletin said. 

Aug 01, 2021 07:26 (IST)

Karnataka Police check negative RT-PCR certificates of people entering Kalburagi from Maharashtra. "Those who don't have the certificate are being sent back. Testing facility is available at checkpoints for daily commuters,"Dileesh Sasi, CEO, Kalaburagi Zilla Panchayat told ANI.

Aug 01, 2021 07:23 (IST)

Odisha: What's Open, What's Closed | All weekly and monthly markets, shopping malls and parks are allowed to reopen across the state from Sunday but the restrictions on social and political gatherings are not withdrawn. Offices, both government and private, are also permitted to function with half the manpower. The state government asked the district administrations to decide on the reopening of religious places, except Shree Jagannath temple in Puri and Shree Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar.

Aug 01, 2021 07:22 (IST)

Covid Curbs Remain in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri | "The new guidelines will be enforced for a month till 6 am on September 1," he said. The SRC also said the unlock measures will not be implemented in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri where the pandemic situation is worrisome. The weekend shutdown will remain in force in the three cities. 

Aug 01, 2021 07:21 (IST)

Odisha Relaxes Covid Curbs; Malls, Cinema Halls to Reopen from Today | With an improvement in the COVID-19 situation, the Odisha government on Saturday announced reopening of shopping malls, parks and cinema halls among several relaxations in all the districts, barring three cities where coronavirus caseload is relatively high. The administration granted the relaxations for a month starting from 6 am on Sunday, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) P K Jena said, adding that the existing 10-hour night curfew from 8 pm will be in place in all the districts. 

Beneficiaries wait in a queue to receive COVID-19 vaccine dose, at a district hospital in Noida.

He added that those districts that didn’t experience intense second wave may now see a significant number of vulnerable people.

Meanwhile, Florida in US has reported 21,683 new cases of COVID-19, the states highest one-day total since the start of the pandemic, according to federal health data released Saturday. The state reached the new record as it become a new epicenter for the virus, accounting for around a fifth of all new cases in the U.S.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has resisted mandatory mask mandates and vaccine requirements, and along with the Florida Legislature, has limited local officials ability to impose measures meant to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The figures from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday showed how quickly the number of cases is rising in the Sunshine State. Only a day earlier, Florida reported 17,093 new daily cases. The previous peak in Florida had been 19,334 cases reported on Jan. 7.

