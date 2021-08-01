Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Districts Severely Affected by 2nd Wave May Not See Intense 3rd Wave, Says ICMR; Florida Reports Highest Daily Cases in US

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Districts that have been severely affected by the second wave of Coronavirus may not see an equally intense third wave, a study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said. States should conduct district level heterogeneity assessments, that include studying variations in spread and population, to plan health measures based on local data, ICMR experts said.

Samiran Panda, senior epidemiologist and head of ICMR’s Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases Division, said states like Maharashtra, which was severely affected in the second wave, should look into district level heterogeneity to formulate region and population appropriate responses, a report in The Times of India said.

“Talking about a third wave across the entire state may not be helpful as all districts didn’t experience the second wave uniformly. We need district-level infection control and management programmes,” he reportedly said.