Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 2nd Wave Death Rate Lower than First; Social Media Misinformation on Covid 'Killing People', Says Biden

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Despite the high number of Covid-19 deaths in the first wave that hit India during April-June, the death rate in the second wave in the country remains lower than the first. However, the death rate in the second wave is still climbing as states continue to report relatively high number of casualties.

The case fatality rate (CFR or death rate) in the first wave of the pandemic was 1.41%. But, the CFR in the second wave in the four-and-a-half months is at 1.28%. Last month, the rate was even higher at 3.07%. Whereas in July, a death rate of 2.12% has been recorded, Times of India reported.

The report says that the high CFR since May-end has been due to the high number of “backlog” deaths reported across states- Maharashtra, Bihar, MP, Goa, Uttarakhand and others. So far, 2,55,923 deaths have been recorded in the second wave (since March 1), nearly 1 lakh more than the toll in the first wave (1.57 lakh).