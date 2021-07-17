CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home» News»India»Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 2nd Wave Death Rate Lower than First; Social Media Misinformation on Covid 'Killing People', Says Biden
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 2nd Wave Death Rate Lower than First; Social Media Misinformation on Covid 'Killing People', Says Biden

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The White House is turning up the pressure on social media companies to weed out what officials say is widely spread misinformation on coronavirus vaccinations.

News18.com | July 17, 2021, 08:02 IST
US President Jeo Biden

Event Highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Despite the high number of Covid-19 deaths in the first wave that hit India during April-June, the death rate in the second wave in the country remains lower than the first. However, the death rate in the second wave is still climbing as states continue to report relatively high number of casualties.

The case fatality rate (CFR or death rate) in the first wave of the pandemic was 1.41%. But, the CFR in the second wave in the four-and-a-half months is at 1.28%. Last month, the rate was even higher at 3.07%. Whereas in July, a death rate of 2.12% has been recorded, Times of India reported.

The report says that the high CFR since May-end has been due to the high number of “backlog” deaths reported across states- Maharashtra, Bihar, MP, Goa, Uttarakhand and others. So far, 2,55,923 deaths have been recorded in the second wave (since March 1), nearly 1 lakh more than the toll in the first wave (1.57 lakh).

Jul 17, 2021 08:02 (IST)
Cases Declining Very Slowly, This is a Warning For 3rd Wave. Next 3-4 Months Critical: Govt

The decline in cases in the country is slow; a warning amid the impending third wave of the pandemic, the government said on Friday, adding that the next three to four months were 'critical' for the…

Jul 17, 2021 07:56 (IST)

Rajasthan Govt Bans Kanwar Yatra, Eid-ul-Zuha | Rajasthan government bans all religious programmes and congregations including Kanwar Yatra and offering of prayers at public and religious places on the occasion of Eid-ul-Zuha, in new guidelines to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Jul 17, 2021 07:55 (IST)

Fake Covid Vaccination Certificates for Sale in Mexico | First there were fake vaccines. Now bogus coronavirus immunization certificates are being offered for sale in the Mexican capital, aimed at people traveling to countries that require proof of inoculation. Customers for the fake Covid-19 vaccination certificates are usually people who want to travel but have not been fully immunized, or who received vaccines not recognized in the country they plan to visit, a vendor said.

Jul 17, 2021 07:53 (IST)

Assam reports 1,782 new COVID cases, 2,656 recoveries, and 24 deaths in the past 24 hours 

Active cases: 18,222
Total discharges: 5,19,697
Death toll: 4,961

Jul 17, 2021 07:47 (IST)

No Easing of Restrictions in Pune as Covid-19 Positivity Rate is High: Deputy CM | Pune and some other districts will not witness immediate relaxation of coronavirus restrictions as the positivity rate in these areas has not declined much, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Friday. Speaking to reporters after a COVID-19 review meeting here, Pawar, who is also the guardian minister for Pune, said the government has decided to continue the level three restrictions in the district.The state government has devised five levels of restrictions, the fifth level being the harshest, depending on the severity of the pandemic in a given area.

Jul 17, 2021 07:39 (IST)

Jharkhand reports 55 new Covid-19 cases and 51 recoveries.

Active cases: 340
Total recoveries: 3,41,128
Death toll: 5,120

Jul 17, 2021 07:31 (IST)

Bengal Reports 882 New Covid Cases, 17 Deaths | The COVID-19 positivity rate in West Bengal on Friday declined to 1.54 per cent as 882 new cases of the infection were reported from various parts of the state, the health department said in a bulletin. The tally thus rose to 15,13,877, it added. The death toll went up to 17,944 after 17 more fatalities were registered in the last 24 hours. North 24 Parganas district accounted for three deaths while Kolkata registered one fatality, the bulletin said.

Jul 17, 2021 07:20 (IST)

Zydus Cadila's Covid-19 Vaccine for Children Aged 12-18 May be Available Soon | A vaccine against the Covid-19 infection in children, being developed by Gujarat-based pharmaceutical company Zydus Cadila, may soon be available for children in the age group of 12 to 18, the central government told Delhi High Court on Friday. “Zydus Cadila has concluded its trial for children between the age group of 12 to 18 and is subject to statutory permissions," the Centre said in an affidavit submitted in the court.

Jul 17, 2021 07:16 (IST)

People of Remote Arunachal Circle Impose 'Self-lockdown' as Covid Cases Rise | The people of a remote administrative circle in Arunachal Pradesh have decided to impose ‘self-lockdown’ in the area for a week in view of the spurt in COVID-19 cases, an official said on Friday. The administration did not issue any order but the people of Yomcha circle in West Siang district themselves decided to observe lockdown from Friday to July 22, the District Information and Public Relation Officer (DIPRO), Gijum Tali, said.

Jul 17, 2021 07:09 (IST)

A large number of people were seen at Ranchi Women's College, Science Block in Jharkhand yesterday as vaccination resumes. "Due to shortage of vaccines, inoculation drive couldn't take place in Ranchi (on July 15)," says a health worker, who was administering the vaccine to the beneficiaries.

Jul 17, 2021 06:50 (IST)

PM Modi Expresses Concern Over Rising Cases in Maha, Kerala | Days after discussing the coronavirus situation with leaders of northeastern states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, held a virtual meeting with the chief ministers of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, and Maharashtra to review the ongoing Covid situation in the states. PM Modi expressed concerns over the increasing number of fresh cases in some states and pointed out similarities in rising daily count over the last few weeks and trends in January and February, before the second wave of Covid pandemic.

Social media misinformation on Covid-19 is 'killing people', reports AFP news agency quoting US President Joe Biden.

President Joe Biden said Friday that social media misinformation about Covid-19 and vaccinations is “killing people” and the White House said Facebook needs to clean up its act. “They’re killing people. The only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated. And they’re killing people,” Biden told reporters at the White House, as he left for a weekend at the presidential retreat in Camp David.

The White House is turning up the pressure on social media companies to weed out what officials say is widely spread misinformation on coronavirus vaccinations. According to US health officials, a current spike in Covid-19 deaths and illnesses around the country is almost exclusively hitting people who remain unvaccinated.

“There is a clear message that is coming through: this is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Rochelle Walensky told reporters on Friday. Many of those refusing vaccinations, despite the ease of availability throughout the United States, have said they do not trust the shots.

Skepticism is being fueled both by false posts spread by anti-vaccine activists online and by Republican politicians claiming the vaccinations are part of attempts at government control. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that Facebook and others are not doing enough to push back.

