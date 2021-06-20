Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Third Wave 'Inevitable', Could Hit India in 6 To 8 Weeks, Says AIIMS Director

The national capital recorded seven deaths due to COVID-19, the lowest since April 1, and 135 fresh cases of coronavirus infection on Saturday, as the positivity rate dipped to 0.
Cumulatively, 5,39,11,586 persons across 37 States/Union Territories have received their first dose and a total of 12,23,196 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.
Delhi recorded seven deaths due to COVID-19, the lowest since April 1, and 135 fresh cases of coronavirus infection on Saturday, as the positivity rate dipped to 0.18 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here. These new fatalities have pushed the death toll in the city to 24,907. This is also the first time the daily fatality count has slipped into single-digit since April 1 when the city had recorded nine deaths and 2,790 cases, the data stated.
Meanwhile, Mumbai on added 696 cases and reported 13 deaths due to the viral infection, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The caseload of the country’s financial capital thus rose to 7,20,637 and death toll reached 15,279, it said.
