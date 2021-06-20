Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Third Wave 'Inevitable', Could Hit India in 6 To 8 Weeks, Says AIIMS Director

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: A third wave of Covid-19 is inevitable and could his India earlier than expected, AIIMS director Randeep Guleria said on Saturday. Amid the unlocking in many parts of the country after Covid-19 restrictions, he said that the next wave could hit the country in six to eight weeks.

Guleria said that the country’s main challenge is vaccinating a huge population and the increase in dose gaps for Covishield “may not be a bad” approach to provide protection to cover more people, he said in an interview to NDTV.

India has administered more than 27.62 crore coronavirus vaccine doses so far with a total of 33,72,742 jabs being given on Saturday, the health ministry said. The ministry, in a statement, said 20,49,101 vaccine doses were administered as the first dose and 78,394 as the second dose in the 18-44 age group on Saturday.