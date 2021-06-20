Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Third Wave 'Inevitable', Could Hit India in 6 To 8 Weeks, Says AIIMS Director

CHANGE LANGUAGE
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India has administered more than 27.62 crore coronavirus vaccine doses so far with a total of 33,72,742 jabs being given on Saturday.

June 20, 2021, 07:54 IST
Event Highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: A third wave of Covid-19 is inevitable and could his India earlier than expected, AIIMS director Randeep Guleria said on Saturday. Amid the unlocking in many parts of the country after Covid-19 restrictions, he said that the next wave could hit the country in six to eight weeks.

Guleria said that the country’s main challenge is vaccinating a huge population and the increase in dose gaps for Covishield “may not be a bad” approach to provide protection to cover more people, he said in an interview to NDTV.

India has administered more than 27.62 crore coronavirus vaccine doses so far with a total of 33,72,742 jabs being given on Saturday, the health ministry said. The ministry, in a statement, said 20,49,101 vaccine doses were administered as the first dose and 78,394 as the second dose in the 18-44 age group on Saturday.

Jun 20, 2021 07:54 (IST)
Delhi Sees Lowest Covid Deaths Since April, Positivity Rate Dips to 0.18%

The national capital recorded seven deaths due to COVID-19, the lowest since April 1, and 135 fresh cases of coronavirus infection on Saturday, as the positivity rate dipped to 0.

Jun 20, 2021 07:45 (IST)

Bihar Woman Gets Both Covaxin, Covishield in 5 Minutes Interval | A 63-year-old woman in rural Patna in Bihar was administered with both Covaxin and Covishield shots at an interval of five minutes. She is said to be in stable condition and is under the observation of doctors. She is said to have been inoculated twice “by mistake”.

Jun 20, 2021 07:37 (IST)

UP Clocks 5.50 Crore Covid-19 Tests, Active Cases Drop Below 5,000 | Uttar Pradesh on Friday crossed the milestone of conducting over 5.50 crore Covid-19 tests, the highest in the country. Meanwhile, the active cases in the State dropped below 5,000 to 4,957. The State has also crossed the mark of 2.50 crore in administering vaccine doses. Uttar Pradesh conducted as many as 2,73,426 tests in the last 24-hours out of which nearly 1,25,140 were done through RT PCR. The total number of tests conducted in UP reaches around 5,50,00,515.

Jun 20, 2021 07:25 (IST)

Telangana Lockdown Ends Today; All Covid-19 Curbs Lifted | The Telangana government on Saturday announced that the lockdown in the state will be completely lifted from tomorrow and there will be no curbs in place. The state will also not remain under any night curfew restrictions from Sunday. The government also decided to reopen educational institutions from July 1. The decision was taken at an emergency Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao keeping in view a significant drop in the COVID-19 positivity rate.

Jun 20, 2021 07:15 (IST)

READ | Coronavirus Curfew in Goa Extended Till June 28; Allows Shops in Malls, Fish Market to Open

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday announced extension of the 'curfew' imposed in the state on account of the coronavirus pandemic till June 28.

Jun 20, 2021 07:06 (IST)

Over 27.62 Crore Covid Vaccine Doses Administered in India | India has administered more than 27.62 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses so far with a total of 33,72,742 jabs being given on Saturday. The ministry said 20,49,101 vaccine doses were administered as the first dose and 78,394 as the second dose in the 18-44 age group on Saturday. Cumulatively, 5,39,11,586 persons across 37 States/Union Territories have received their first dose and a total of 12,23,196 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Jun 20, 2021 06:55 (IST)

Assam reports 3,571 new Covid cases, 5,141 discharges, and 40 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Active cases: 34,021
Total discharges: 4,41,184
Death toll: 4,178

Jun 20, 2021 06:55 (IST)

Bengal Reports 2,486 New Covid-19 Cases, 55 Deaths | West Bengals COVID-19 tally rose to 14,79, 523 on Saturday as 2,486 more people tested positive for the infection, while 55 fresh fatalities pushed the states coronavirus death toll to 17,295, a health bulletin said. As many as 2,109 more people have been cured of the disease, taking the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state to 97.28 per cent.

Jun 20, 2021 06:53 (IST)

Brazil Passes Half a Million COVID-19 Deaths | Brazil's death toll from COVID-19 surpassed 500,000 on Saturday as experts warn that the world's second-deadliest outbreak may worsen due to delayed vaccinations and the government's refusal to back social distancing measures. Only 11% of Brazilians have been fully vaccinated and epidemiologists warn that, with winter arriving in the southern hemisphere and new variants of the coronavirus circulating, deaths will continue to mount even if immunizations gain steam.

Representational image

Cumulatively, 5,39,11,586 persons across 37 States/Union Territories have received their first dose and a total of 12,23,196 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Delhi recorded seven deaths due to COVID-19, the lowest since April 1, and 135 fresh cases of coronavirus infection on Saturday, as the positivity rate dipped to 0.18 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here. These new fatalities have pushed the death toll in the city to 24,907. This is also the first time the daily fatality count has slipped into single-digit since April 1 when the city had recorded nine deaths and 2,790 cases, the data stated.

Meanwhile, Mumbai on added 696 cases and reported 13 deaths due to the viral infection, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The caseload of the country’s financial capital thus rose to 7,20,637 and death toll reached 15,279, it said.

