Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Bharat Biotech’s Covid vaccine Covaxin has inched closed to WHO emergency use listing after it accepted Bharat Biotech’s expression of interest for the vaccine after it provided additional data sought by WHO. A pre-submission meeting of the vaccine maker with WHO officials is planed for June 23 as per WHO Emergency use Listing guidance website, Times of India reported. The report said Covaxin’s dossier would be complete and taken for review by WHO only after the company submits phase-3 clinical trials data.

An interim analysis of Covaxin’s Phase-3 trials, conducted on 25,800 volunteers across India, had indicated an overall efficacy of 78%. Earlier, Bharat Biotech said scientific standards and commitment of the indigenously-developed COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin are transparent, and the company has so far published nine research studies on its safety and efficacy. “Covaxin’s scientific standards+commitment is transparent. Academic journals, peer reviewers, NIV-ICMR-BB researchers -scientists,9 studys & data published,” BharatBiotech CoFounder & Joint MD Suchitra Ella said in a tweet.

The complete data for Phase I and II, and partial data for Phase III trials of Covaxin have been thoroughly scrutinised by the regulators in India, Bharat Biotech said in a statement. Covid-19 -related deaths worldwide passed a grim milestone of 4 million on Thursday, as many countries struggle to procure enough vaccines to inoculate their populations. While the number of new cases and deaths have abated in countries like the US and Britain, several nations have vaccine shortages as the Delta variant becomes the dominant strain around the world.