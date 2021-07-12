CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#WorldPopulationDay#Coronavirus#OlympicsQuiz#Bollywood
Home» News»India»Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Zydus Cadila's Vaccine for Kids Likely to Get Approval This Week, Delhi's Positivity Rate Dips to All-time Low
yello-bulltLIVE NOW

auto-refresh

facebookTwitterwhatsapp

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Zydus Cadila's Vaccine for Kids Likely to Get Approval This Week, Delhi's Positivity Rate Dips to All-time Low

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday extended the relaxation in the coronavirus curfew imposed in the state by two hours.

News18.com | July 12, 2021, 07:13 IST
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Zydus Cadila's Vaccine for Kids Likely to Get Approval This Week, Delhi's Positivity Rate Dips to All-time Low

Event Highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India’s drug regulator will consider giving emergency use nod to Covid-19 vaccines developed by Zydus Cadila for children above 12 years. The vaccine has been tested on adults as well as children above 12 years of age and if the regulatory committee is satisfied with the data, it may be given approval for emergency use, officials said.

A report in The Times of India said the regulator’s subject expert committee (SEC) will examine data submitted by Cadila. If the SEC finds the phase 3 data of the vaccine company satisfactory, the emergency use authorisation for the vaccine can be granted this week itself. Officials said that if the approval is given, supply of the vaccine is expected to start by August-September.

Delhi’s Covid-19 test positivity rate fell to a fresh all-time low of 0.07 percent on Sunday, as the national capital continued to recover from a brutal second wave of Covid-19 infections between April and May. It reported 53 cases on Sunday, the lowest since April 15 last year, and three more deaths. According to covid19India.org, a crowd-sourced initiative that collects data on COVID-19 and vaccination in India, Delhi had recorded 17 cases on April 15 last year. Delhi has recorded 14,35,083 coronavirus cases since the pandemic started last year. Over 14.09 lakh patients have recovered so far. The death toll stands at 25,015.

Read More
Jul 12, 2021 07:13 (IST)

Assam reported 1,579 new Covid-19 cases, 2,793 recoveries and 16 deaths.

Active cases: 19,972
Total discharges: 5,07,516 
Death toll: 4,828

Jul 12, 2021 07:06 (IST)

Part of Delhi's Sadar Bazar Closed for 3 Days for Covid Violation | The Delhi government on Sunday closed till July 13 a part of the Sadar Bazar, from Bara Tooti Chowk to Qutub Road, in view of violation of Covid-19 protocols at the market area. The Central district magistrate (DM) said in an official order that shopkeepers, street vendors and people were found not following Covid-appropriate behaviour on Saturday. This could cause "super spreading of the coronavirus", the official observed.

Jul 12, 2021 07:06 (IST)

Centre Says No Case of Delta Plus Variant Reported in Tripura | No case of the Delta plus variant of SARS-CoV-2 has been reported from the samples sequenced in Tripura, the Union health ministry said on Sunday. The clarification by the ministry came amid some media reports claiming rising cases of the Delta plus variants in the northeastern state. The ministry in this regard informed that 152 samples were sent from Tripura to the National Institute of Biomedical Genomics (NIBMG) in Kalyani for Whole Genome Sequence (WGS).

Jul 12, 2021 07:05 (IST)

Less Than 80,000 Vaccine Doses Administered in Delhi on Saturday | Delhi administered less than 80,000 Covid vaccine doses on Saturday while its vaccine stock depleted further, according to the city government’s vaccination bulletin on Sunday. A total of 79,635 vaccine doses — 52,436 first doses and 27,199 second doses — were administered on Saturday, data showed. Even though Delhi has a total of 2,39,850 Covaxin shots available, the city government said those are only to be used for the second dose.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Zydus Cadila's Vaccine for Kids Likely to Get Approval This Week, Delhi's Positivity Rate Dips to All-time Low
Covid

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government extended the relaxation in the coronavirus curfew imposed in the state by two hours, a senior official said here. As per the new guidelines issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi, markets, shops and establishments can now remain open from 6 am to 10 pm from Monday to Friday. Weekly closure will be observed on Saturdays and Sundays, it said. The new arrangement takes effect on July 12.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

More News