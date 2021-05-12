Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Covaxin Recommended for Trials on 2-18 Year-olds, Maha May Have Over 2,000 Cases of Black Fungus

372 Cases Lodged in Delhi Against 'Covid Cheats', 91 People Arrested | The Delhi Police has so far registered over 370 FIRs against "COVID cheats", arrested 91 persons, seized 95 devices and frozen more than 200 bank accounts, officials said on Tuesday. According to police, they have registered 372 cases and frozen 214 bank accounts with a total cheated amount of Rs 53.60 lakh. Police said they have adopted a two-pronged strategy. In the first one, the citizens are being facilitated for easy lodging of complaints through a helpline and portal while the second approach involved instantly taking action to dismantle the ecosystem of "COVID frauds".