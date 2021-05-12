india

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Covaxin Recommended for Trials on 2-18 Year-olds, Maha May Have Over 2,000 Cases of Black Fungus
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Covaxin Recommended for Trials on 2-18 Year-olds, Maha May Have Over 2,000 Cases of Black Fungus

News18.com | May 12, 2021, 07:08 IST
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin was on Tuesday recommended by an expert panel for phase II/III clinical trial on those aged between two to 18 years, official sources said. The trial will take place in 525 subjects at various sites, including AIIMS, Delhi, AIIMS, Patna and Meditrina Institute of Medical Sciences, Nagpur. The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on Covid-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) on Tuesday deliberated upon Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech’s application seeking permission to conduct phase II/III clinical trials to evaluate the safety, reactogenicity and immunogenicity of Covaxin jabs in children aged 2 to 18 years.

The Maharashtra government has decided to use hospitals attached to medical colleges as treatment centres for Mucormycosis, a serious but rare fungal infection now affecting coronavirus patients, said health minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday. Symptoms of Mucormycosis, also known as black fungus, include headache, fever, pain under the eyes, nasal or sinus congestion and partial loss of vision.

Rajesh Tope said there could be over 2,000 Mucormycosis patients in the state as of now and with more and more COVID- 19 cases coming up, their number would increase for sure.” The state government has decided to select hospitals attached to medical colleges for treatment of Mucormycosis patients as it demands a multidisciplinary approach, Tope said. He said black fungus has a 50 per cent mortality rate and is found in COVID-19 patients with suppressed immunity or co-morbidities.

May 12, 2021 07:08 (IST)

372 Cases Lodged in Delhi Against 'Covid Cheats', 91 People Arrested | The Delhi Police has so far registered over 370 FIRs against "COVID cheats", arrested 91 persons, seized 95 devices and frozen more than 200 bank accounts, officials said on Tuesday. According to police, they have registered 372 cases and frozen 214 bank accounts with a total cheated amount of Rs 53.60 lakh. Police said they have adopted a two-pronged strategy. In the first one, the citizens are being facilitated for easy lodging of complaints through a helpline and portal while the second approach involved instantly taking action to dismantle the ecosystem of "COVID frauds". 

May 12, 2021 07:06 (IST)

Black Fungus Claims Two Lives in MP, 13 Cases of Infection Reported | Two people have reportedly died in Madhya Pradesh due to black fungal infection that affected their brain. According to doctors, 13 patients have been detected with this infection in Madhya Pradesh so far. Bhopal has reported at least seven cases, six in state-run Hamidia hospital, while one patient was admitted to a private hospital. One of the patients admitted to Hamidia hospital had undergone an operation on Monday and physicians removed his nine teeth and jaw to end infection, while another patient lost an eye in the surgery.

May 12, 2021 07:00 (IST)

Assam Reports Record 85 Covid Deaths, Highest One-day Spike | Assam on Tuesday registered 127 COVID-19 fatalities, its highest in a single day so far, taking the death toll to 1,838, a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission said. The tally also went up to 3,04,429 after the state reported a record 6,258 new positive cases. The number of active cases currently is 37,500, the bulletin said. It said that 4,409 patients recovered from the disease during the day, increasing the total number of cured people to 2,61,980. The recovery rate now is 86.06 per cent.

May 12, 2021 06:59 (IST)

Pune District Reports 7,714 New Covid-19 Cases, 142 Deaths | Pune district reported 7,714 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking its COVID-19 count to 9,33,516, while 142 more patients died due to the infection, a health department official said. He said the death toll rose to 14,642 with 142 patients succumbing to the infection in the western Maharashtra district. Also, 3,486 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, the official said. "Of the 7,714 cases, 2,404 were reported from Pune Municipal Corporation areas, where the count rose to 4,50,133.

May 12, 2021 06:59 (IST)

Bengal Reports Record 20,136 New Covid Cases, 132 More Deaths | West Bengal's daily tally of new COVID-19 cases breached the 20,000-mark on Tuesday, while 132 more people died in the state taking the death toll to 12,593, the Health Department said in a bulletin. A record 20,136 new cases took the tally to 10,32,740, it said. West Bengal recorded 18,994 recoveries during the last 24 hours, pushing the number of cured people to 8,92,474. The discharge rate currently is 86.47 per cent. There are 1,27,673 active cases in the state at present.

West Bengal’s daily tally of new COVID-19 cases breached the 20,000-mark on Tuesday, while 132 more people died in the state taking the death toll to 12,593, the Health Department said in a bulletin. A record 20,136 new cases took the tally to 10,32,740, it said.

On the other hand, Punjab registered yet another record 217 Covid-19 deaths, pushing the toll to 10,918, while 8,668 new cases took the infection tally to 4,59,268, according to a medical bulletin. The number of active cases rose to 76,856 on Tuesday from 75,800 the day before.

Among the fatalities recorded in the past 24-hours, 30 were reported from Ludhiana, 27 from Bathinda, 17 each from Amritsar and Patiala and 13 each from Sangrur and Muktsar. The state had registered 198 Covid-19 fatalities Monday, which was a record till then.

