Second Wave: India Reporting Over 10,000 Fresh Covid Cases, 60 Deaths Per Hour Since Sunday

With the onslaught of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, India is reporting over 10,000 fresh cases and 60 deaths per hour on an average since Sunday, data from the Union Health Ministry shared suggests.

On April 1, India reported 3,013 cases and 19 deaths per hour on average, the Union Health Ministry data said. The total number of cases reported on April 1 was 72,330, while 459 deaths were recorded.

This jumped to 10,895 cases and over 62 deaths per hour on an average on Sunday when India reported 2,61,500 cases and 1,501 deaths.

On Monday, India reported a record single-day rise of infections (2,73,810) and deaths (1,619). With this, India’s active cases surpassed the 19-lakh mark. Per hour on average, India reported 11,408 cases and 67 deaths on Monday.

Tuesday was no better as India reported 2,59,170 fresh Coronavirus infections and 1,761 fatalities, making it 10,798 cases and 73 deaths per hour on average.

Maharashtra has been reporting the highest number of cases and deaths since the last few weeks. On April 1, the State reported 39,544 cases and 227 deaths – 1,647 cases and 9 deaths per hour. This has increased to 2,859 cases per hour and 20 deaths per hour as the State reported 68,631 cases and 503 deaths on Sunday.

On Monday, Maharashtra reported 58,924 Covid-19 cases and 351 deaths. Per hour, the State reported 2,455 cases and 14 deaths on the day.

As per the Union Health Ministry, 10 States account for 82.74 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (351). Delhi follows with 240 daily deaths.

Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan reported 77.67 per cent of the new cases on Tuesday.

After Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh has been reporting most daily cases. UP has reported 2,600 new cases and nine fatalities on April 1 – 108 cases per hour and about one death in three hours.

On Sunday, UP reported 30,596 cases and 129 deaths making it 1,274 cases and 5 deaths per hour. On Monday, UP reported 28,211 cases.

Delhi is also among the worst impacted States, accounting for about 1,000 cases and 10 deaths per hour on an average, as per the data from the Delhi Health Department. On April 1, the city reported 116 cases per hour.

Delhi reported 2,790 cases and nine deaths on April 1, which has increased to 25,462 cases and 161 deaths on Sunday. While the number of cases dropped on Monday, the death increased to 240 – making it 10 deaths per hour on an average.

India has been witnessing a constant rise in fresh Coronavirus cases since the last few weeks and has become the second country in the world to cross the two-lakh mark in the daily cases being reported.

Registering a steady increase for the 41st day in a row, India’s total active caseload has reached 20,31,977 on Tuesday morning. It comprises 13.26 per cent of the country’s total positive cases. Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala cumulatively account for 62.07 per cent of India’s total active cases.

On Tuesday, India’s total Covid-19 cases crossed the 1.53 crore mark.

India’s tally had crossed the 10-lakh-mark on July 17, 2020; 20-lakh-mark on August 7, 30-lakh on August 23, 40-lakh on September 5 and 50-lakh on September 16.

The Covid-19 tally went past 60-lakh-mark on September 28, 70-lakh on October 11, 80-lakh on October 29, 90-lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore-mark on December 19.

