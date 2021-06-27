CHANGE LANGUAGE
News18» News»India»Coronavirus News LIVE Update: Third Wave May Not be as Severe as 2nd Covid Wave, Reveals ICMR Study; TN Records 9 Delta Plus Variant Cases
Coronavirus Updates: As Delta variant cases continue to rise unabated in Australia, greater Sydney, the Central Coast and Wollongong regions will enter a two-week coronavirus lockdown until July 9.

News18.com | June 27, 2021, 07:24 IST
Event Highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Update: The third wave of Covid-19 could occur but it may not be as severe as the second wave, an Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) study revealed. In Tamil Nadu, a total of nine Delta Plus variant cases have been reported, said the State Health Minister Ma Subramanian.

The study was published in the peer-reviewed Indian Journal of Medical Research. “This study demonstrates plausible mechanisms by which a substantial third wave could occur, while also illustrating that it is unlikely for any such resurgence to be as large as the second wave,” the study said. However, the researchers also noted that the projections were subject to uncertainties and scaling up vaccinations is the only way to ‘mitigate against any eventuality’.

Meanwhile, as Delta variant cases continue to rise unabated in Australia, greater Sydney, the Central Coast, the Blue Mountains and Wollongong regions will enter a two-week coronavirus lockdown until July 9 and new restrictions will be in place for the remainder of New South Wales.

Jun 27, 2021 07:24 (IST)

Weddings With Upto 50 Guests, Gyms Allowed in Delhi to Open from Monday | In its fresh unlocking rules, the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi allowed weddings at banquets, marriage halls and hotels with 50 people in attendance, and said gyms and yoga centres can open at 50 per cent capacity after improvement in the national capital’s Covid-19 situation. In an order issued late Saturday night, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said marriages will continue to be permitted in courts or at home with a ceiling of 20 people with strict compliance of Covid appropriate behaviour.

Jun 27, 2021 07:22 (IST)

Haveri becomes first district in Karnataka to start preparations to fight possible 3rd wave of COVID-19

Jun 27, 2021 07:13 (IST)

READ | Rajasthan's 1st Delta Plus Case is a Fully-Vaccinated Woman Who Beat Covid-19

The first confirmed case of the Delta-plus variant of coronavirus in Rajasthan was reported on Friday in a 65-year-old woman from Bikaner, who had received both doses of the vaccine against COVID-19.

Jun 27, 2021 07:13 (IST)

Product Info on Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID Vaccines Warn of Heart Inflammation Risk | Product information about the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines now warns about the increased risk for heart inflammation, a rare side effect of the shots. Government health officials say, however, that the benefits of the vaccines against COVID-19 outweigh the risk posed by the side effect, which appears most common among people under 30. The Food and Drug Administration said the risk particularly follows the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccines, and symptoms usually appear within a few days of vaccination. The fact sheets say people should seek immediate medical care if they have chest pain, shortness of breath, or a fast, fluttering or pounding heart after vaccination.

Jun 27, 2021 07:08 (IST)

Delta Covid Variant Likely Driving Huge Infection Surge in S Africa | The Delta variant of COVID-19, identified in at least 85 countries and first detected in India, is likely responsible for the exponentially rising daily number of virus cases in South Africa's economic hub, Gauteng province. 

(Representational Photo: Shutterstock)

The state recorded 29 cases up to 8pm on Friday, including 17 that had been announced Friday morning. Only 12 of those had been in isolation while infectious.

So far, the Delta variant has been identified in at least 85 countries and first detected in India. It is likely responsible for the exponentially rising daily number of virus cases in South Africa’s economic hub- Gauteng province.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

