Coronavirus News LIVE Update: Third Wave May Not be as Severe as 2nd Covid Wave, Reveals ICMR Study; TN Records 9 Delta Plus Variant Cases

Weddings With Upto 50 Guests, Gyms Allowed in Delhi to Open from Monday | In its fresh unlocking rules, the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi allowed weddings at banquets, marriage halls and hotels with 50 people in attendance, and said gyms and yoga centres can open at 50 per cent capacity after improvement in the national capital’s Covid-19 situation. In an order issued late Saturday night, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said marriages will continue to be permitted in courts or at home with a ceiling of 20 people with strict compliance of Covid appropriate behaviour.