Coronavirus News LIVE Update: Third Wave May Not be as Severe as 2nd Covid Wave, Reveals ICMR Study; TN Records 9 Delta Plus Variant Cases

Coronavirus News LIVE Update: The third wave of Covid-19 could occur but it may not be as severe as the second wave, an Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) study revealed. In Tamil Nadu, a total of nine Delta Plus variant cases have been reported, said the State Health Minister Ma Subramanian.

The study was published in the peer-reviewed Indian Journal of Medical Research. “This study demonstrates plausible mechanisms by which a substantial third wave could occur, while also illustrating that it is unlikely for any such resurgence to be as large as the second wave,” the study said. However, the researchers also noted that the projections were subject to uncertainties and scaling up vaccinations is the only way to ‘mitigate against any eventuality’.

Meanwhile, as Delta variant cases continue to rise unabated in Australia, greater Sydney, the Central Coast, the Blue Mountains and Wollongong regions will enter a two-week coronavirus lockdown until July 9 and new restrictions will be in place for the remainder of New South Wales.