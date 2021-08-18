CHANGE LANGUAGE
Coronavirus News LIVE Update: WHO Issues Alert on Fake Covidshield Vaccines; 4th Wave Wreaks Havoc in US, Fully Jabbed Texas Guv Tests +ve
Coronavirus News LIVE Update: WHO Issues Alert on Fake Covidshield Vaccines; 4th Wave Wreaks Havoc in US, Fully Jabbed Texas Guv Tests +ve

Coronavirus Update: Greg Abbott has been one of the most outspoken US governors against anti-Covid mask mandates.

News18.com | August 18, 2021, 08:25 IST
Covid vaccination

Event Highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Update: Delta variant covid-19 cases continue to rise across the US, prompting Texas health officials to demand five more mortuary trucks amid a high death toll. Covishield manufacturer- Serum Institute of India confirmed that some vaccine vials reported at the patient level were fake, according to WHO.

This comes after doubts were risen about the genuineness of Covishield reaching patients in India, with the country reporting circulation of fake vials of the covid-19 vaccine developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca and manufactured by SII.

The fourth wave of infections in the US, driven by the Delta variant, has overwhelmingly hospitalized and killed the unvaccinated. On Tuesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott tested positive for Covid-19.

Aug 18, 2021 08:25 (IST)

Karnataka Launches Drive to Evaluate Post Covid Complications: State Health Minister | "We've initiated a special drive to evaluate post-covid complications in people who have recovered from #COVID19. Since both COVID & TB infect lungs we've launched the special drive to ensure early detection of TB," said Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar at Vidhana Soudha on August 17. 

Aug 18, 2021 08:17 (IST)

READ | Third Wave: Andhra CM Orders Covid-19 Tests for All Symptomatic Students Attending School

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to make arrangements for the testing of all Covid-19 symptomatic students in school.

Aug 18, 2021 08:12 (IST)

WHO Issues Medical Alert on Fake Covishield Vaccine|  Covishield manufacturer- Serum Institute of India confirmed that some vaccine vials reported at the patient level were fake, according to WHO.  This comes after doubts were risen about the genuineness of Covishield reaching patients in India, with the country reporting circulation of fake vials of the covid-19 vaccine developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca and manufactured by SII. 

Aug 18, 2021 07:47 (IST)

Anti-mask Mandate Texas Governor Tests Positive for Covid | The Republican governor of Texas, who has been a forceful opponent of mask mandates, has tested positive for Covid-19, his office said Tuesday, one day after attending an indoor public event. Greg Abbott, who is fully vaccinated, "has been testing daily, and today was the first positive test result," said a statement from his spokesman Mark Miner. "The Governor will isolate in the Governor's Mansion and continue to test daily," the statement said, adding that Abbott is receiving an antibody cocktail treatment. 

Aug 18, 2021 07:35 (IST)

Kerala Health Minister Veena George directed officials to set up paediatric wards and ICUs in 48 hospitals in view of the possible third wave of COVID19. 

Aug 18, 2021 07:29 (IST)

Assam Records 741 New COVID-19 Cases, 11 Fresh Fatalities | Assam's COVID-19 tally mounted to 5,81,398 on Tuesday as 741 more people tested positive for the infection, while 11 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 5,513, a health bulletin said. Three fresh fatalities were registered in Dibrugarh, and one each in Bongaigaon, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Sivasagar, and West Karbi Anglong districts. A total of 1,347 coronavirus patients have died due to other ailments so far, it said. Kamrup Metropolitan district, under which Guwahati falls, recorded the highest number of new cases at 153, followed by Barpeta (46),  Lakhimpur, and Sonitpur (41 each). 

Aug 18, 2021 07:28 (IST)

ICMR Projects Export of 62 Crore COVID-19 Testing Kits Between July and September |  The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday projected an export of 62 crore COVID-19 testing kits between July and September. "The ICMR/DHR (Department of Health Research) supports the manufacturers to export surplus quantities of the COVID-19 diagnostic kits after meeting the in-country demands. The projected export till September 2021 is a cumulative total of 62 crore test kits of RT-PCR, Viral Transport Media (VTM), RNA extraction and rapid antigen tests," the ICMR stated in a tweet.

People getting vaccinated with Covishield dose.(Image PTI)

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) projected export of 62 crore COVID-19 testing kits between July and September. “The ICMR/DHR (Department of Health Research) supports the manufacturers to export surplus quantities of the COVID-19 diagnostic kits after meeting the in-country demands. The projected export till September 2021 is a cumulative total of 62 crore test kits of RT-PCR, Viral Transport Media (VTM), RNA extraction and rapid antigen tests,” the ICMR stated in a tweet.

The production capacity of COVID-19 testing kits has been substantially enhanced, “making India atmanirbhar (self-reliant)”, it added.
Coronavirus News LIVE Update:

