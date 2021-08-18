Coronavirus News LIVE Update: WHO Issues Alert on Fake Covidshield Vaccines; 4th Wave Wreaks Havoc in US, Fully Jabbed Texas Guv Tests +ve

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) projected export of 62 crore COVID-19 testing kits between July and September. “The ICMR/DHR (Department of Health Research) supports the manufacturers to export surplus quantities of the COVID-19 diagnostic kits after meeting the in-country demands. The projected export till September 2021 is a cumulative total of 62 crore test kits of RT-PCR, Viral Transport Media (VTM), RNA extraction and rapid antigen tests,” the ICMR stated in a tweet.

The production capacity of COVID-19 testing kits has been substantially enhanced, “making India atmanirbhar (self-reliant)”, it added.

