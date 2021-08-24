CHANGE LANGUAGE
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 1.6 Cr Indians Missed Their 2nd Jab, Says Report; Centre Urges States to Prevent Overcrowding in Festive Season
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The Centre is in discussion with state governments to revise norms to ensure restrictions on public events ahead of major festivities

News18.com | August 24, 2021, 07:40 IST
People over 60 wait to receive their first dose of Sinopharm vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Colombo, Sri Lanka August 5, 2021. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Event Highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: At least 1.6 crore people in India are yet to get second shot of the Covid vaccine 16, a report by the health ministry noted. The 1.6 crore figure was arrived at by looking at how many people had got their first shots as of May 2 and comparing it with the total number of those who have so far got their second. Over a crore of them are among the elderly, and the rest are from other vulnerable groups such as health and frontline workers and those aged over 45. The government had on May 13 approved a gap of 12-16 weeks for Covishield, which accounts for over 85% of all vaccinations; for Covaxin, it’s a much shorter 4-6 weeks.

Meanwhile, the Centre is in discussion with state governments to revise norms to ensure restrictions on public events ahead of major festivities.

“The upcoming festivities are very worrying. It is important to postpone celebrations and festivities for another year. It is very crucial as Delta which caused the second wave continues to be the dominant variant,” an official said.

Aug 24, 2021 07:40 (IST)

Jagannath Temple in Puri reopened for general devotees after a gap of about 4 months. Adequate safety measures put in place to ensure smooth darshan with strict adherence to covid-19 preventive protocols: Chief Administrator, Shree Jagannath Temple Administration

Aug 24, 2021 07:33 (IST)

Do Special Vaccine Campaigns Work? UP, MP Will Vouch for it Even as Sceptics Call Move 'Gimmick'

Do special vaccination campaigns work? Ask BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh! The former achieved its highest weekly vaccination number of over six million doses last week after a special…

Aug 24, 2021 07:32 (IST)
 

Centre Urges States To Prevent Overcrowding in Festive Season | "The upcoming festivities are very worrying. It is important to postpone celebrations and festivities for another year. It is very crucial as Delta which caused the second wave continues to be the dominant variant," an official said.

Aug 24, 2021 07:28 (IST)

