Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 1.6 Cr Indians Missed Their 2nd Jab, Says Report; Centre Urges States to Prevent Overcrowding in Festive Season

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: At least 1.6 crore people in India are yet to get second shot of the Covid vaccine 16, a report by the health ministry noted. The 1.6 crore figure was arrived at by looking at how many people had got their first shots as of May 2 and comparing it with the total number of those who have so far got their second. Over a crore of them are among the elderly, and the rest are from other vulnerable groups such as health and frontline workers and those aged over 45. The government had on May 13 approved a gap of 12-16 weeks for Covishield, which accounts for over 85% of all vaccinations; for Covaxin, it’s a much shorter 4-6 weeks.
Meanwhile, the Centre is in discussion with state governments to revise norms to ensure restrictions on public events ahead of major festivities.
“The upcoming festivities are very worrying. It is important to postpone celebrations and festivities for another year. It is very crucial as Delta which caused the second wave continues to be the dominant variant,” an official said.