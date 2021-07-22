Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: In a 1st, Africa to Make Pfizer Jabs; Locking Kids at Home Over 3rd Wave Forecast May Hit Their Mental Health, Says Doc

Amid massive shortage of vaccines, the Greater Mumbai municipal corporation announced its decision to halt the vaccination drive against coronavirus disease (Covid-19) for Thursday, for the second day in a row. Earlier in the day, the civic body said it would receive 50,000 doses of Covishield and 11,200 shots of Covaxin on Wednesday night and they would be distributed to various government-run vaccination centres and those under its jurisdiction on Thursday, so the inoculation drive could be resumed from Friday onwards.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here