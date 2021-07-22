Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: In a 1st, Africa to Make Pfizer Jabs; Locking Kids at Home Over 3rd Wave Forecast May Hit Their Mental Health, Says Doc

CHANGE LANGUAGE
Coronavirus Updates: The Biovac Institute based in Cape Town will manufacture the vaccine for distribution across Africa, a move that should help address the continent's desperate need for more vaccine doses amid a recent surge of cases.

News18.com | July 22, 2021, 08:04 IST
Event Highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: A South African firm will begin producing the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, the first time that the shot will be produced in Africa, Pfizer announced on Wednesday. Dr Praveen Kumar, the director of the department of paediatrics at New Delhi’s Lady Hardinge Medical College Speaking on the impact of Covid-19 on children, said that the pandemic can have a severe effect on children’s mental and physical health owing to factors such as confinement at home, illnesses in the family and stress from job loss for parents or financial insecurity.

The paediatrician called it speculatory if the future waves of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) would affect children with increased severity. He said that the mortality rate in children is lower as compared to adults and rare instances of fatalities among children were found in those with comorbidities.

Meanwhile, the Biovac Institute based in Cape Town will manufacture the vaccine for distribution across Africa, a move that should help address the continent’s desperate need for more vaccine doses amid a recent surge of cases.

Jul 22, 2021 08:04 (IST)
Subdued Eid Celebrations Across Country Amid Covid Curbs; No Prayers At Major Mosques

Eid-ul-Adha was celebrated across the country with limited number of people offering prayers at mosques amid gathering curbs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jul 22, 2021 08:03 (IST)

Tear Gas Fired During Vaccine Protest in Greece | Police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse protesters who gathered in Athens to oppose coronavirus vaccination requirements proposed by the Greek government. The demonstration in front of the parliament building on Wednesday took place hours after the government submitted legislation to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for employees at nursing homes and care facilities. Under the draft bill, staff members could be suspended without pay starting in mid-August if they fail to comply. Officers fired the tear gas and water cannons after protesters attempted to break through a police cordon. Several thousand people also joined a protest rally in Greece's second-largest city, Thessaloniki.

Jul 22, 2021 07:50 (IST)

Bengal Reports 869 New COVID-19 Cases, 6 Fresh Fatalities | West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 15,20,468 as 869 more people tested positive for the disease, while six fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 18,027, a health bulletin said. The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state improved to 98 per cent as 981 more people were cured of the disease, it said. The state now has 12,391 active cases, while 14,90,050 people have recovered from the disease to date, it said.

Jul 22, 2021 07:45 (IST)

India administered more than 20.83 lakh COVID vaccine doses, stated the Union Health Ministry

Jul 22, 2021 07:39 (IST)

Worm-infected Food Served to COVID-19 Patients in Palghar: BJP MLC | Maharashtra BJP legislator Niranjan Davkhare claimed worm-infected food is being served to patients at a COVID-19 care centre in Palghar district. The MLC demanded action against the contractor supplying food to the state government-run COVID-19 care centre at Vikramgad. In an official release, Davkhare claimed food items containing worms were served to the patients at the centre in the last two days.

Jul 22, 2021 07:30 (IST)

France Requires COVID-19 Pass for Eiffel Tower, Other Sites | Visitors now need a special COVID-19 pass to ride up the Eiffel Tower or visit French museums or movie theaters, the first step in a new campaign against what the government calls a “stratospheric” rise in delta variant infections. As the new rule came into effect Wednesday, tourists who came to the Paris landmark unprepared lined up for quick virus tests at the site. To get the pandemic pass, people must show they are either fully vaccinated, have tested negative for the coronavirus or recovered from COVID-19.

Jul 22, 2021 07:28 (IST)

COVID-19 Cases in US Triple Over 2 Weeks Amid Misinformation | COVID-19 cases tripled in the US over two weeks amid an onslaught of vaccine misinformation that is straining hospitals, exhausting doctors and pushing clergy into the fray.

The Biovac Institute based in Cape Town will manufacture the vaccine for distribution across Africa, a move that should help address the continent's desperate need for more vaccine doses amid a recent surge of cases.

Amid massive shortage of vaccines, the Greater Mumbai municipal corporation announced its decision to halt the vaccination drive against coronavirus disease (Covid-19) for Thursday, for the second day in a row. Earlier in the day, the civic body said it would receive 50,000 doses of Covishield and 11,200 shots of Covaxin on Wednesday night and they would be distributed to various government-run vaccination centres and those under its jurisdiction on Thursday, so the inoculation drive could be resumed from Friday onwards.

